Mount Pleasant, NC

Mount Pleasant teen to lead Georgia football team on field Saturday

By Matthew Memrick
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina teen will have the opportunity of a lifetime this week when he leads the Georgia Bulldogs on the playing field Saturday.

National non-profit Dream On 3 is helping Mount Pleasant resident Ethan Ford’s dream to lead the team come true. Ford, who attends Mount Pleasant High School, will also talk strategy with Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Ford will have a sendoff on Tuesday at 9 a.m. The school’s address at 700 Walker Road.

The Mount Pleasant High School Junior Dream Team picked the 17-year-old student, who lives with Cerebral Palsy, as a Dream Recipient in 2022.

The Junior Dream Team members have worked to make Ford’s experience happen. They’ve worked on fundraising, planned, and created awareness in the community about the teen’s opportunity.

Ford is an avid sports fan, especially for the 11-0 Georgia Bulldogs. He has dreams of becoming a sports commentator.

