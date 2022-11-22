Read full article on original website
Bayview and Ralph’s Thriftway Stores Are Your Holiday-Helping Team with Photos with Santa, Festive Food Samples, Ready Meals & Holiday Inspiration
Make the holidays easy this season: head to Bayview and Ralph’s Thriftway stores for all your needs. From photos with Santa to Bayview Catering handling the cooking, it’s easy to see why they have a been a community staple for four generations. Their family-owned stores are working hard so you can do what really matters during the holidays, spend time with family and friends.
Olympia’s Legion Way SE closed all next week
Legion Way SE from Jefferson Street SE to Cherry Street SE in Olympia will be closed all week next week from Monday, November 28 to Friday, December 2. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days, city crews will be working on the utility installation for the new building being constructed at 500 Legion Way.
Tips to keep that poinsettia alive
SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
Hey Kids! Meet Santa’s New Reindeer in SW Washington
You know, every once in awhile Comet needs a vacation or Rudolph has a head cold. When that happens, Santa calls on his reindeer-in-training. These special deer are trained and cared for by true believers throughout the world. And we now have one of these farms right here in Thurston County. Teva and Barry Barcomb are the excited owners of Twisted Holly Reindeer Ranch in Rochester. Their star residents are two young reindeer bucks, Dean and Sam.
Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon
Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Makes It Easy to Enjoy the Arts
There are many places around the world renowned for their vibrant art scenes, from New York to Paris. Unbeknownst to many outside the Pacific Northwest, Olympia boasts exceptional local spaces for performers, painters, musicians, and everyone in between to share their creativity. Harbor Heights, a 55+ community, is centrally located in the heart of Downtown Olympia and is within walking distance from theatres, art galleries and more. Harbor Heights resident Helen Pass recently relocated from the city of San Francisco and is overjoyed with the local activities and live performances available to art enthusiasts right outside her front door.
Grays Harbor re-opens to recreational harvest of all shellfish; razor clam season still on hold
Officials with Grays Harbor County Public Health have announced that the inner Grays Harbor waterway has re-opened for recreational shellfishing of all species. This follows the September announcement that Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), formerly known as “red tide,” had been detected at concentrations above the closure level in shellfish samples collected from Westport.
PHOTOS: Skies erupt in color during dramatic sunrise featuring Mt. Rainier
TACOMA, Wash. - The skies erupted in color as the sun rose across the Puget Sound area Saturday morning. And at a first brief glance, it may have appeared like Mt. Rainier followed suit!. Photos and videos from around the Tacoma, Washington, area showed a dramatic dark stripe emanating from...
Free food hubs in Pierce, King Counties aim to serve people in a dignified way
SPANAWAY, Wash. — One woman is working to make sure people feel comfortable and dignified when they receive food assistance in Pierce and King Counties. Although the pantries sitting in parking lots in the area, like in Spanaway, may look out of place, their goal is to make people feel like they belong.
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
Adult Dog Adoption Fees Waived at Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs (2 years old or older) from Nov. 16 – 30. Dog adopters will only be responsible for paying a city license depending on their place of residence.
Are there any good flea markets in Tacoma?
I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
Are there any abandoned places in Tacoma?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Tacoma to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
List your "swear to never return again" places in Tacoma?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
Hoquiam & Aberdeen Fire Called To House Fire In Aberdeen
Both Hoquiam and Aberdeen fire fighters were called out to a house fire in Aberdeen early Monday. Grays Harbor Scanner reports about 2am a call came in about a house fire on Scammel Street. Fire crews found out the home was vacant and that the fire had spread to a car in the garage. The fire was out in about 45 minutes and fire crews cleared the scene by 4:30am. No injuries were reported, and a cause is still being investigated.
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
Mobile Home Fire In Elma
No word yet about what might have started a mobile home fire this weekend in Elma. On Saturday just after 11am East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue responded to a call about the mobile home fire on Hurd Road. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The only person living in the home was not there at the time of the fire. The home was a total loss, but the fire did not spread to nearby homes. No injuries were reported.
Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region
(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
Stolen Amazon truck in Port Orchard likely an organized crime, police say
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Law enforcement in Kitsap County are looking for someone who stole an Amazon delivery van while the driver was dropping off a package at a Port Orchard home. The driver was injured while he tried to stop the van thief. Rusty, who is contracted by...
140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
