Tumwater, WA

Bayview and Ralph’s Thriftway Stores Are Your Holiday-Helping Team with Photos with Santa, Festive Food Samples, Ready Meals & Holiday Inspiration

Make the holidays easy this season: head to Bayview and Ralph’s Thriftway stores for all your needs. From photos with Santa to Bayview Catering handling the cooking, it’s easy to see why they have a been a community staple for four generations. Their family-owned stores are working hard so you can do what really matters during the holidays, spend time with family and friends.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia’s Legion Way SE closed all next week

Legion Way SE from Jefferson Street SE to Cherry Street SE in Olympia will be closed all week next week from Monday, November 28 to Friday, December 2. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days, city crews will be working on the utility installation for the new building being constructed at 500 Legion Way.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

Tips to keep that poinsettia alive

SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Hey Kids! Meet Santa’s New Reindeer in SW Washington

You know, every once in awhile Comet needs a vacation or Rudolph has a head cold. When that happens, Santa calls on his reindeer-in-training. These special deer are trained and cared for by true believers throughout the world. And we now have one of these farms right here in Thurston County. Teva and Barry Barcomb are the excited owners of Twisted Holly Reindeer Ranch in Rochester. Their star residents are two young reindeer bucks, Dean and Sam.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon

Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
VASHON, WA
thurstontalk.com

Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Makes It Easy to Enjoy the Arts

There are many places around the world renowned for their vibrant art scenes, from New York to Paris. Unbeknownst to many outside the Pacific Northwest, Olympia boasts exceptional local spaces for performers, painters, musicians, and everyone in between to share their creativity. Harbor Heights, a 55+ community, is centrally located in the heart of Downtown Olympia and is within walking distance from theatres, art galleries and more. Harbor Heights resident Helen Pass recently relocated from the city of San Francisco and is overjoyed with the local activities and live performances available to art enthusiasts right outside her front door.
OLYMPIA, WA
KXRO.com

Grays Harbor re-opens to recreational harvest of all shellfish; razor clam season still on hold

Officials with Grays Harbor County Public Health have announced that the inner Grays Harbor waterway has re-opened for recreational shellfishing of all species. This follows the September announcement that Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), formerly known as “red tide,” had been detected at concentrations above the closure level in shellfish samples collected from Westport.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Adult Dog Adoption Fees Waived at Tacoma Animal Shelter

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs (2 years old or older) from Nov. 16 – 30. Dog adopters will only be responsible for paying a city license depending on their place of residence.
TACOMA, WA
Ask Tacoma

Are there any good flea markets in Tacoma?

I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
TACOMA, WA
gograysharbor.com

Hoquiam & Aberdeen Fire Called To House Fire In Aberdeen

Both Hoquiam and Aberdeen fire fighters were called out to a house fire in Aberdeen early Monday. Grays Harbor Scanner reports about 2am a call came in about a house fire on Scammel Street. Fire crews found out the home was vacant and that the fire had spread to a car in the garage. The fire was out in about 45 minutes and fire crews cleared the scene by 4:30am. No injuries were reported, and a cause is still being investigated.
ABERDEEN, WA
gograysharbor.com

Mobile Home Fire In Elma

No word yet about what might have started a mobile home fire this weekend in Elma. On Saturday just after 11am East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue responded to a call about the mobile home fire on Hurd Road. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The only person living in the home was not there at the time of the fire. The home was a total loss, but the fire did not spread to nearby homes. No injuries were reported.
ELMA, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

140-year-old Puyallup farm, home to pumpkin patch, catches fire

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at Pierce County farm that has been around 140 years caught fire Thursday night. According to East Pierce Fire and Rescue (EPFR), crews responded to a fire at Spooner Farms, located at 9710 WA-162 in Puyallup, just after 9:20 p.m. EPFR tweeted Friday morning that an “outbuilding/barn” was on fire.
PUYALLUP, WA

