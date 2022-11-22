ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good luck finding your turkey in the Oregon fog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gobble gobble — time to eat your pea soup. That’s what we’re serving up for weather on Thanksgiving morning. Foggy conditions are expected just outside of Portland Thursday morning. An easterly wind keeps most of that fog away from PDX and the western gorge. Elsewhere, fog will dominate most of the morning hours. Temperatures out the door will be in the upper 30s, just slightly below normal for Portland.
Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
First Alert: Will it be wet or dry this Thanksgiving?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today’s weak weather system only brought cloud cover, but no rain. We expect a dry evening and nighttime. With the cloud cover, we’ll see a warmer night with just about all the metro area remaining above freezing. The annoying east wind is STILL blowing on the east side of the metro area but will finally die midday tomorrow, after about a 10 day stretch.
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It

With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
Learn where your Thanksgiving meal comes from with Farm Forward

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Do you know where your Thanksgiving meal comes from?. Andrew deCoriolis, executive director of Everyday Northwest sponsor Farm Forward, discussed how rising turkey prices and shifting attitudes around vegetarianism may be changing your Thanksgiving table.
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
Find the perfect Christmas Tree with Lee Farms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This is the time of year when we’re all planning to get our Christmas trees. Everyday Northwest sponsors at Lee Farms in Tualatin are ready to help you find that perfect tree.
