Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Channel 6000
Good luck finding your turkey in the Oregon fog
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gobble gobble — time to eat your pea soup. That’s what we’re serving up for weather on Thanksgiving morning. Foggy conditions are expected just outside of Portland Thursday morning. An easterly wind keeps most of that fog away from PDX and the western gorge. Elsewhere, fog will dominate most of the morning hours. Temperatures out the door will be in the upper 30s, just slightly below normal for Portland.
Channel 6000
Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
kptv.com
First Alert: Will it be wet or dry this Thanksgiving?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today’s weak weather system only brought cloud cover, but no rain. We expect a dry evening and nighttime. With the cloud cover, we’ll see a warmer night with just about all the metro area remaining above freezing. The annoying east wind is STILL blowing on the east side of the metro area but will finally die midday tomorrow, after about a 10 day stretch.
Lack of snow delays opening date for Mt. Hood Meadows
Don't pull your skis out just yet! Mount Hood Meadows announced on Tuesday it would not be operating lifts Thanksgiving weekend as originally planned.
More wind and rain; king tides threaten coastal flooding
Tuesday’s wet, windy weather is forecast to continue throughout the day before giving way to a dry and mild Thanksgiving.
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
Channel 6000
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It
With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
thelundreport.org
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
Channel 6000
Learn where your Thanksgiving meal comes from with Farm Forward
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Do you know where your Thanksgiving meal comes from?. Andrew deCoriolis, executive director of Everyday Northwest sponsor Farm Forward, discussed how rising turkey prices and shifting attitudes around vegetarianism may be changing your Thanksgiving table.
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Strain On Region's Hospitals Grows
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and influenza and influenza are joining COVID-19 to overwhelm hospitals across Oregon and Washington,...
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
Channel 6000
‘Candle King’ shares tips on making a festive atmosphere for the holidays
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The holidays are cozy, especially with a beautiful candle burning. Everyday Northwest sponsors at Slatkin + Co. share the connection between scent and feelings of peace and joy.
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
The Jantzen Beach Carousel is back, but no, you still can’t ride it
The Jantzen Beach Carousel might be back, but don’t expect to take a ride any time soon. Instead, pieces of the beloved Portland carousel will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society for a new exhibit called “The Odyssey of the Historic Jantzen Beach Carousel,” on view now through April 30, 2023.
Channel 6000
Find the perfect Christmas Tree with Lee Farms
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This is the time of year when we’re all planning to get our Christmas trees. Everyday Northwest sponsors at Lee Farms in Tualatin are ready to help you find that perfect tree.
Channel 6000
Local makers bring authentic recipes to life with Market of Choice
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, how many people will be using locally-sourced products or ingredients?. Everyday Northwest sponsors at Market of Choice shared some fresh and inspired recipes celebrating local food makers.
