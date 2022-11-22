ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
CNET

Social Security COLA Increase: When Will I See the Extra Money in My Check?

Next year Social Security benefits will see their largest increase in more than 40 years. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 COLA will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up 11.2%, an all-time record. The 2023 increase is the equivalent of about $146 more...
Newsweek

Social Security Benefits 2023 COLA Update as People to Get December Boost

Millions of Americans will soon receive increased Social Security benefits after the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will increase by 8.7 percent in 2023, the Social Security Administration announced in October. About 70 million people, including retirees, disabled...
CNET

Social Security Cheat Sheet: A Guide to Your Benefits

Social Security has always been a huge topic of interest, but with the recent 8.7% cost of living adjustment it is drawing even more interest. As of this year, roughly 66 million Americans receive Social Security benefits each month, and their payment amounts will increase in 2023. The same applies to Supplemental Security Income recipients.
Kiplinger

Social Security Strategies to Help Widows Replace Lost Income

Many women face financial difficulties after the death of a spouse, but there are Social Security claim strategies for widows that can help them be less financially vulnerable. Should I Hire an Estate Planning Attorney Now That I Am a Widow?. After losing your spouse, dealing with the sorrow alone...

