CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023
Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
KXLY
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
CNET
Social Security COLA Increase: When Will I See the Extra Money in My Check?
Next year Social Security benefits will see their largest increase in more than 40 years. As a result of ongoing inflation, the 2023 COLA will be 8.7%, the biggest bump since 1981 when it went up 11.2%, an all-time record. The 2023 increase is the equivalent of about $146 more...
Social Security recipients missing out on $182,000 by claiming too early: Study
Social Security beneficiaries are missing out on receiving close to $200,000 by claiming too early, according to a study.
Social Security Benefits 2023 COLA Update as People to Get December Boost
Millions of Americans will soon receive increased Social Security benefits after the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits will increase by 8.7 percent in 2023, the Social Security Administration announced in October. About 70 million people, including retirees, disabled...
Should I make withdrawals from my 401(k) and postpone claiming Social Security benefits? The opinions of the experts
Should I draw from from my 401(k):(Tara Winstead/Pexels) The advantages of delaying Social Security benefits until you reach full retirement age are compelling: When you wait long enough, the maximum reward comes to you.
Retirees In These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Don't worry too much -- the bad news isn't very bad.
CNET
Social Security Cheat Sheet: A Guide to Your Benefits
Social Security has always been a huge topic of interest, but with the recent 8.7% cost of living adjustment it is drawing even more interest. As of this year, roughly 66 million Americans receive Social Security benefits each month, and their payment amounts will increase in 2023. The same applies to Supplemental Security Income recipients.
IRS Changes For 2023 Will Raise Savings Limits and Tax Brackets - But Less Than Inflation
The IRS announced major changes in both savings and taxes brackets, including standard deductions for the 2023 tax year. As a result, taxpayers have a chance with these higher limits to recoup some of the huge dents that inflation has been making in their take-home pay.
How You Manage Your Social Security Account Affects Spousal Benefits in 3 Ways
Social Security is designed to support workers and their families by providing a guaranteed source of lifetime income for those who meet certain criteria. As such, they are a critical piece to your...
Need Income Until Social Security Kicks In? Consider an Income Annuity With a Time Limit
Period certain income annuities come in handy in other situations, too, and they provide high guaranteed income.
Social Security Strategies to Help Widows Replace Lost Income
Many women face financial difficulties after the death of a spouse, but there are Social Security claim strategies for widows that can help them be less financially vulnerable. Should I Hire an Estate Planning Attorney Now That I Am a Widow?. After losing your spouse, dealing with the sorrow alone...
10 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security
Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its...
Raising the retirement age to 70 could save Social Security for us all
Despite an expected backlash, vocal objections and possible threats, it’s time to raise America’s Social Security retirement age to 70 years with no early retirement option. There are important reasons for America to raise Social Security’s retirement age to 70 and do away with early retirement with reduced...
CNET
Next Year's Record Social Security Increase Is Still Not Enough, Experts Say
Retirees rejoiced when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security was announced in October. An increase of 8.7%, it's the biggest bump to benefits since 1981, when the COLA hit an all-time high of 11.2%. But some say it's still not enough to deal with ongoing inflation: 55% of retirees...
