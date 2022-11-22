ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

KARM hosts Thanksgiving meals in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox Area Rescue Ministries hosted its 36th annual Thanksgiving Lunch for those experiencing homelessness that volunteers have prepared. “We do everything we can to make this day and meal special — preparing turkey and all the trimmings, decorating tables in our Chapel with tablecloths and centerpieces and, of course, our amazing […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker

An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

How the people of the Smoky Mountains used to celebrate Thanksgiving & holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As people across the United States get ready for Thanksgiving, the longest-serving volunteer of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park shared how people of the mountains first celebrated the holiday. Robin Goddard has been volunteering in the park since 1969. She explained how the mountain...
WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TWRA warns drivers about collisions with deer

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning drivers on Tennessee roads of the dangers regarding wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs involving deer. TWRA says "don't veer for a deer." WATE Good Morning Tennessee. TWRA warns drivers about collisions with deer. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning drivers on Tennessee roads...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

49th annual Gatlinburg Festival of Trees

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The 49th annual “Festival of Trees” in Gatlinburg kicks off today in support of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation. The City of Gatlinburg’s 49th annual “Festival of Trees” runs from November 23rd through November...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

WATE

Woman describes deadly hit and run on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night. Police […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death

A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021. Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death. A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

