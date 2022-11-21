Williamsville’s 12 Gates Brewing has officially opened the doors to their second location at 14 Washington Street in Ellicottville. The brewery says they chose EVL because it has become “a vibrant community with a thirst for craft beer with an adventurous lifestyle.” The 12 Gates Jeep Club holds bi-annual Trail Rides just outside of town as well. “We’ve seen a lot of support for our beer in the area and we’re excited to share an even wider selection with the visitors,” Tom Kirchmeyer, one of the co-founders of 12 Gates, says.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO