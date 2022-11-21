ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Beer Buzz: 12 Gates of EVL Opens, Pressure Drop 5th Anniversary, New Riverworks Lager, Stews & Brews Festival, Buffalo On Tap Tickets Go On Sale

Williamsville’s 12 Gates Brewing has officially opened the doors to their second location at 14 Washington Street in Ellicottville. The brewery says they chose EVL because it has become “a vibrant community with a thirst for craft beer with an adventurous lifestyle.” The 12 Gates Jeep Club holds bi-annual Trail Rides just outside of town as well. “We’ve seen a lot of support for our beer in the area and we’re excited to share an even wider selection with the visitors,” Tom Kirchmeyer, one of the co-founders of 12 Gates, says.
BUFFALO, NY
Give Yourself a Hoppy Gift During the 12 Gates of Christmas

What says Merry Christmas and Hoppy Holidays more than 12 straight days of new beers from 12 Gates Brewing, so what better way is there to ring in the holiday season that with the 12 Gates of Christmas, a nearly two week period of daily small batch beer releases at the Williamsville brewery.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

