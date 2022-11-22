New Mexico pediatrician gives advice on dealing with COVID, flu, RSV triple-threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in roughly two years, New Mexico is dealing with a wave of pediatric illnesses that are packing children’s hospital units in the Albuquerque metro area. The statewide surge is being called a “triple-threat” by state health leaders , who say RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases are among the most common respiratory viruses kids are being diagnosed with.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart talk with Dr. John Pederson, Medical Director of Children’s Care for Presbyterian Health Services. Pederson offers perspective on why he believes the surge is happening this year following two years of COVID-related precautions.

How long should parents expect the surge to last? When should you stick with treating your child’s symptoms at home, versus taking them to the hospital for medical evaluation? These questions and more are central to this week’s discussion.

