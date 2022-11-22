ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico pediatrician gives advice on dealing with COVID, flu, RSV triple-threat

By Chris McKee
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in roughly two years, New Mexico is dealing with a wave of pediatric illnesses that are packing children’s hospital units in the Albuquerque metro area. The statewide surge is being called a “triple-threat” by state health leaders , who say RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases are among the most common respiratory viruses kids are being diagnosed with.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart talk with Dr. John Pederson, Medical Director of Children’s Care for Presbyterian Health Services. Pederson offers perspective on why he believes the surge is happening this year following two years of COVID-related precautions.

How long should parents expect the surge to last? When should you stick with treating your child’s symptoms at home, versus taking them to the hospital for medical evaluation? These questions and more are central to this week’s discussion.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday, starting around 5:30 a.m., Mountain time. Episodes are available on most podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher , and Podbean among many others.

Having trouble finding the show? Try searching your favorite podcast player with the term “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” (without the quotes). You can also use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player at the top of this post.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com .

