Openly gay footballer feels 'excluded' over FIFA ban of 'OneLove' armband at World Cup
Josh Cavallo, an openly gay footballer for Adelaide United of the Australian A-League, has criticized FIFA's ban on players wearing "OneLove" anti-discrimination armbands during the World Cup held in Qatar. "I’m disappointed in FIFA. They have made me feel excluded," Cavallo told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour (h/t Emmet Lyons and Ami...
Wales asks FIFA why rainbow hats were removed at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting...
FIFA tells Wales that fans can wear rainbow hats in stadiums
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The Welsh soccer federation said FIFA has offered assurances that fans wearing rainbow symbols will be allowed at Friday's World Cup game against Iran. The federation had asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow bucket hats...
Revealed: FIFA 'sent six officials to England team headquarters on day of Iran match and threatened drastic sanctions if players wore OneLove armband'
FIFA allegedly sent six officials to the England football team's headquarters on the day of their Qatar World Cup match against Iran and threatened them with drastic sanctions if players wore their 'OneLove' anti-discrimination armbands. England's football team had been planning to wear the LGBTQ+ armband along with other European...
FA asks Fifa for clarity over World Cup penalty inconsistencies
Gareth Southgate has revealed the Football Association has handed a report to Fifa to seek clarity over perceived penalty inconsistencies at the World Cup.England were denied what looked like a clear spot-kick when Harry Maguire was grabbed by Rouzbeh Cheshmi early on in their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.The VAR decided not to intervene but later alerted the referee to a tug on a shirt in the England box which resulted in Mehdi Taremi scoring a last-gasp penalty, while a similar offence resulted in a spot-kick in Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.Fifa referees committee chairman...
Players are being ‘controlled’ at Qatar World Cup, says Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen
Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says players are being “controlled” at the Qatar World Cup.The start of the tournament has been dominated by off-field issues such as the exploitation of migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure, and LGBTQ+ rights in the host country.The flames were stoked by the extraordinary opening address of Fifa president Gianni Infantino in which he conflated his experiences as ginger-haired child who moved from Italy to Switzerland with that of discriminated groups in Qatar like south Asian labourers, the gay community and disabled people.There has also been a growing furore around the OneLove armband,...
Fifa says rainbow colours now allowed in Qatar after flags confiscated
World Cup federations have been told by Fifa that the rainbow flag will “not be prohibited” at stadiums for the next round of games, and that Qatar have now given the governing body assurances on the issue after a series of incidents that culminated in the team captains of seven Uefa federations not wearing the OneLove armband.The colours have become one of the tense moments of the tournament, as so many players, officials and fans want to make a gesture of solidarity towards the LGBTQ+ community over Qatar’s laws and culture around homosexuality. Some supporters and media have had...
World Cup fans’ party cancelled after Qatar ‘imposes’ alcohol restrictions
A World Cup party has been cancelled after Qatari authorities “imposed” changes to restrict alcohol sales, organisers said.Fan charity Gol Cymru was looking to build on the success of its parties held either side of Wales’ opening World Cup game against the USA with a second round of events for Friday’s fixture with Iran.But they said they were told at the last minute of new conditions preventing alcohol sales before 12pm, leading to them cancelling their pre-match event at the InterContinental Doha hotel, in the West Bay area of the city.Wales’ crunch group B fixture against Iran kicks off at...
German World Cup players cover mouths in protest of FIFA's ban on "One Love" armbands
Germany's players covered their mouths for the team photo before their opening World Cup match on Wednesday to protest against FIFA following the governing body's clampdown on the "One Love" armband. The Germany team lined up in the traditional formation before its game against Japan and all 11 players covered...
2 brothers, 2 teams, 2 contrasting experiences at World Cup
The Williams brothers have managed to mark both sides of their heritage in the most incredible way at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries
England wary of World Cup upset against US
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England scored six goals in its opening World Cup game against Iran, but it was the two it conceded that concern coach Gareth Southgate and provide hope for the United States. “By the end we looked sloppy,” said Southgate of the 6-2 win over Iran...
Soccer-World Cup 2022: how many migrant workers have died in Qatar?
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is a look at migrant workers' rights issues in Qatar, which is hosting the 2022 World Cup from Nov. 20-Dec. 18:. WHAT IS QATAR'S RECORD ON MIGRANT WORKERS' RIGHTS?
Remote desert camps house Qatar World Cup fans on a budget
Soaring prices have forced many thrifty fans into remote desert campsites and giant fan villages in Doha's outer reaches, including one near the airport consisting of corrugated box rooms.
Fifa and Qatar in urgent talks after Wales rainbow hats confiscated
Incidents involving Football Association of Wales staff and Wales supporters having rainbow-coloured bucket hats confiscated before the Group B opener against the USA are being urgently investigated by authorities. Fifa and the Qataris were in talks on the matter on Tuesday, where Fifa reminded their hosts of their assurances before...
Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand questions FIFA over armband decision
Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand has questioned the ethical stance taken by FIFA over the ‘One Love’ captain’s armband controversy.The seven European nations including the Danes, England and Wales – who had signed up to wear the rainbow-coloured armbands in Qatar confirmed they would no longer be worn due to fear of a yellow card being issued to their captains.Hjulmand spoke out after Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark were held 0-0 by Tunisia in their World Cup opener.“This is something that has been built up for a long time and now in the latest days this is where we are,” said Hjulmand.“We...
Wales vs Iran: The story of only previous meeting of World Cup opponents
The eyes of the world will be on Wales and Iran in Doha on Friday.But the only previous time the two countries met, no-one in Wales was watching and captain Terry Yorath and his team-mates were left wondering what on earth they had stepped into.The date was April 18, 1978, the venue Tehran’s Aryamehr Stadium.American singer Frank Sinatra had performed there a couple of years earlier, but there is no evidence the ruling royal family kept Sinatra waiting as they would the Wales football team.“We couldn’t start the match until the Shah’s son arrived – he was two hours late,”...
Michy Batshuayi responds to FIFA ban of rainbow colours: “Love always wins”
Michy Batshuayi has responded to FIFA’s strict rules on wearing rainbow colours in Qatar. This year’s World Cup has been one like no other; the laws of Qatar have caused national teams to try and protest in any way they can to make their stances clear on inclusion and anti-discrimination.
World Cup: German players protest FIFA rainbow ban, call human rights nonnegotiable
German players wore rainbow items and covered their mouths during a World Cup pregame photo to protest FIFA's ban on LGBT symbols.
Fifa and Qatar ‘at war over rainbow symbols’ as football chiefs ‘demand World Cup hosts end crackdown over LGBT emblems’
QATAR has been ordered by Fifa to stop forcing fans to remove their rainbow hats when they enter stadiums. Security guards ahead Wales 1-1 draw with the USA had cracked down on fans wearing pro-LGBTQ+ clothing at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Fans reported being forced to remove rainbow-coloured bucket...
