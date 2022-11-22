ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Volkswagen Cuts China Sales Guidance By 14%: Report

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEPgt_0jJo2DXF00
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY has lowered its China sales target by 14% for 2022.
  • The move comes amid China's return to COVID-Zero policy that had previously caused severe supply chain disruption in automobile production.
  • The company, Bloomberg reported, is targeting 3.3 million car sales in china in 2022, down from the previous outlook of 3.85 million.
  • Volkswagen China chief Ralf Brandstaetter said the company should increase its investment in China to compete with the local electric-vehicle brands.
  • Chinese local EV manufacturers accounted for 80% of total EV sales in the first seven months of 2022.
  • Volkswagen anticipates electric-car sales to double in China.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 3.77% at $18.70 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
teslarati.com

Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
TEXAS STATE
fordauthority.com

U.S. EV Battery Supply Chain Will Be Self-Sufficient By 2030: Report

As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
Top Speed

Death Rumors Surround American Luxury EV Automaker Faraday Future Yet Again

Remember all those EV startups that popped out of nowhere a few years ago, each promising to either be the next Tesla or to completely reinvent the way EVs and cars as a whole are produced and developed? So far, Rivian is the only one that has made it to mass production. Faraday Future was one of those companies that looked promising on paper but went from resembling the "American dream" to now being a prime example of an American business nightmare. And on Nov. 21, the automaker revealed it had "substantial doubt" about its future prospects.
NASDAQ

Ford recalls 634,000 vehicles worldwide over fire risks

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers 2020-2023 model year Bronco...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

Despite Ambitious EV Plans, GM Is Not Abandoning Internal Combustion

General Motors wants to launch 30 new electric models by 2025, and this plan extends not only across all the group's brands, but also across all segments. From the small Chevrolet Bolt to the GMC Sierra EV, GM wants to fill all current segments with a counterpart to its proven top dog with ICE drive. But once all the important positions in the model range are filled with EVs, will the industry giant from Detroit need ICE-powered vehicles at all? Yes, says GM, and it is not yet declaring the age of combustion engines to be over.
insideevs.com

Ford Is One Of First US Automakers To Partner With Manufacture 2030

Earlier this week, Ford announced a new strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). The Big Three automaker is among the first to join up with the organization, which aims to help Ford's suppliers meet carbon emissions requirements. According to Ford's official press release, it has already included its global supply...
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga

Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?

As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy