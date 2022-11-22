Volkswagen Cuts China Sales Guidance By 14%: Report

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
Bank of America BAC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.59%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $302.61 billion. Buying $100 In BAC: If an investor had bought $100 of BAC stock...
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
As automakers invest billions in electric vehicle development and prepare to roll out a number of new EV models, a large focus has been placed on where, exactly, the raw materials used in the construction of EV batteries come from. The answer, of course, is that the vast majority of those materials are sourced from China, which is a problem for U.S. and European governments, which want to end their reliance on that controversial country. That’s precisely why the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes requirements for where these materials are sourced from, though automakers – including Ford – have taken issue with the strict deadlines imposed by that bill. However, according to a new Goldman Sachs forecast, both the European and U.S. EV battery supply chain could be self-sufficient by as soon as 2030, as reported by Automotive News Europe.
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
Remember all those EV startups that popped out of nowhere a few years ago, each promising to either be the next Tesla or to completely reinvent the way EVs and cars as a whole are produced and developed? So far, Rivian is the only one that has made it to mass production. Faraday Future was one of those companies that looked promising on paper but went from resembling the "American dream" to now being a prime example of an American business nightmare. And on Nov. 21, the automaker revealed it had "substantial doubt" about its future prospects.
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers 2020-2023 model year Bronco...
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) plans to invest 1.5 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) by 2030 to procure electric vehicle (EV) batteries and cooperate with battery supplier Envision AESC, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
General Motors wants to launch 30 new electric models by 2025, and this plan extends not only across all the group's brands, but also across all segments. From the small Chevrolet Bolt to the GMC Sierra EV, GM wants to fill all current segments with a counterpart to its proven top dog with ICE drive. But once all the important positions in the model range are filled with EVs, will the industry giant from Detroit need ICE-powered vehicles at all? Yes, says GM, and it is not yet declaring the age of combustion engines to be over.
SEOUL — South Korea's LG Chem Ltd said on Tuesday it will invest more than $3 billion to build a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, as it ramps up plans to meet rising demand for U.S. electric vehicle components. It's one of the first major EV-related investments announced by...
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
Russian parliament passed the third and final reading of a law introduced in 2013 to quash the promotion of “LGBT propaganda“ on Thursday. What Happened: The law passed by Russia's lower house expands an existing ban on promoting “LGBT propaganda” among children by banning it among people of all age groups, reported Reuters.
On Tuesday, South Korea-based LG Chem Ltd. announced that it would invest over $3 billion to construct a battery cathode factory in Tennessee, USA. The facility is part of the company’s efforts to meet the growing demand for American electric vehicle battery components. LG’s TN-based cathode plant represents one...
Earlier this week, Ford announced a new strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). The Big Three automaker is among the first to join up with the organization, which aims to help Ford's suppliers meet carbon emissions requirements. According to Ford's official press release, it has already included its global supply...
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
