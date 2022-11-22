ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanwood, NJ

paramuspost.com

VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN

Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
multihousingnews.com

Corporate Campus Starts Multifamily Makeover in NJ

The adaptive reuse project is rising on a 20-acre site formerly used by Unilever for offices and research and development space. Garden Communities has begun demolition at 800 Sylvan Ave. in Engelwood Cliffs, N.J., for the construction of a luxury property. The project is being developed on 20 acres along the Hudson River Palisades.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
westmilfordmessenger.com

Chinese restaurant in Oak Ridge closes

The Township of West Milford recently adopted a resolution authorizing a person-to-person transfer of the plenary retail consumption license held at the premises from Sunwoo Trade LLC to Paradise Pub & Bar LLC for the same Route 23 location. The change in ownership of the liquor license was effective Nov....
WEST MILFORD, NJ
nytix.com

NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales

Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
newyorkfamily.com

Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022

Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family. Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families!. Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022. Manhattan. Bank of America Winter Village...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In NJ

Alpine has officially been dethroned as the most expensive zip code in the US. According to an annual report by Property Shark, the Bergen County town dropped from the top spot for the Garden State to the second, as Deal comes in hot with a $2.3 million median home price.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
thecoaster.net

160 Residential Units Proposed Next to the Wonder Bar

A new proposal scheduled to go before Asbury Park officials features 160 condominiums next door to The Wonder Bar which would reduce the iconic alcohol establishment’s outdoor space including the venue for Yappy Hour, a 15-year tradition whose $10 cover charge raises money for local rescue organizations. Inspire by...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
bestofnj.com

Jersey Gyros Takes Authentic Greek Food to Lodi

After losing his job at a New York City restaurant in early 2020, Michael Tolos had an idea. “I always had this vision in the back of my head of opening my own restaurant,” he says. Taking to heart his mantra that “Sometimes, to be comfortable, you must be uncomfortable,” he opened Jersey Gyros in Lodi.
LODI, NJ
roi-nj.com

Franklin in Bergen County debuts full suite of 5-star indoor amenities

A full suite of five-star amenities have been unveiled at the Franklin, the brand-new luxury rental building in Bergen County’s borough of Franklin Lakes, according to a Thursday announcement from Adoni Property Group. Adoni said the professionally designed spaces have been planned to provide the type of social and...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

Sussex Borough hit with high SCMUA rates

Sussex Borough residents could face another increase in their water and sewer bills as the Sussex County Municipal Utilities leveled the borough with an 8.7 increase in its bills, Mayor Edward Meyer reported on Nov. 15. Meyer said the increase comes out to between $79,000 and $80,000 dollars. Council President...
themontclairgirl.com

A List of North Jersey Restaurants with Great Dumplings

Here at MG, we believe that dumplings are a top-tier comfort food. With its pillowy outside, flavorful + savory filling, and the vibrant complementary sauces, dumplings rarely disappoint. Impressively, dumplings have been around for thousands of years and are said to have origins both in China starting at around 200 AD as well as in Ancient Roman texts. Families and professional chefs alike have put their own spin on this food, and there are now so many different variations of dumplings. To help satisfy your craving, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to get pan-fried or steamed dumplings (or variations like shumai, gyoza, potstickers, or yes — even ravioli) near Hoboken and Jersey City. Keep reading for a list of the best dumplings in Hudson County + the Northern New Jersey area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

