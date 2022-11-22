Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year OldBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
First Of Its Kind Store Opening In Holmdel By End Of The Month
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
Widely Popular Italian Market Set To Open In Vacant Corrado’s in Brick, NJ
There is something new and exciting coming to Brick, and I can't wait. Remember back in June when we thought Corrado's might open at some point, and instead, the store was evicted from the Laurel Shopping Center?. It was a shame I know, but it left a big hole in...
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New Jersey
If you've been looking for new ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in New Jersey in early December. Read on to learn more.
paramuspost.com
VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN
Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
The Most Adorable, Quaint, and One of the Most popular Airbnbs at the Jersey Shore
This! This is adorable. Every time I see it, I just want to rent it. This adorable Airbnb is located in Ocean Grove. If you've never been to Ocean Grove, Monmouth County, it is just lovely. Close to everything, the Asbury Park boardwalk, the great auditorium, and so much more....
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
multihousingnews.com
Corporate Campus Starts Multifamily Makeover in NJ
The adaptive reuse project is rising on a 20-acre site formerly used by Unilever for offices and research and development space. Garden Communities has begun demolition at 800 Sylvan Ave. in Engelwood Cliffs, N.J., for the construction of a luxury property. The project is being developed on 20 acres along the Hudson River Palisades.
westmilfordmessenger.com
Chinese restaurant in Oak Ridge closes
The Township of West Milford recently adopted a resolution authorizing a person-to-person transfer of the plenary retail consumption license held at the premises from Sunwoo Trade LLC to Paradise Pub & Bar LLC for the same Route 23 location. The change in ownership of the liquor license was effective Nov....
nytix.com
NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales
Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County Fairgrounds for sale; potential buyer wants to build 900,000SF distribution center
TOWN OF WALLKILL – The owners of the 100 acres of land upon which the Orange County Fairgrounds and Speedway are situated want sell the property to a developer that would construct a 900,000 square foot warehouse and distribution center there. The property owners, the Orange County Agricultural Society...
newyorkfamily.com
Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022
Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family. Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families!. Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022. Manhattan. Bank of America Winter Village...
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In NJ
Alpine has officially been dethroned as the most expensive zip code in the US. According to an annual report by Property Shark, the Bergen County town dropped from the top spot for the Garden State to the second, as Deal comes in hot with a $2.3 million median home price.
thecoaster.net
160 Residential Units Proposed Next to the Wonder Bar
A new proposal scheduled to go before Asbury Park officials features 160 condominiums next door to The Wonder Bar which would reduce the iconic alcohol establishment’s outdoor space including the venue for Yappy Hour, a 15-year tradition whose $10 cover charge raises money for local rescue organizations. Inspire by...
bestofnj.com
Jersey Gyros Takes Authentic Greek Food to Lodi
After losing his job at a New York City restaurant in early 2020, Michael Tolos had an idea. “I always had this vision in the back of my head of opening my own restaurant,” he says. Taking to heart his mantra that “Sometimes, to be comfortable, you must be uncomfortable,” he opened Jersey Gyros in Lodi.
roi-nj.com
Franklin in Bergen County debuts full suite of 5-star indoor amenities
A full suite of five-star amenities have been unveiled at the Franklin, the brand-new luxury rental building in Bergen County’s borough of Franklin Lakes, according to a Thursday announcement from Adoni Property Group. Adoni said the professionally designed spaces have been planned to provide the type of social and...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
advertisernewsnorth.com
Sussex Borough hit with high SCMUA rates
Sussex Borough residents could face another increase in their water and sewer bills as the Sussex County Municipal Utilities leveled the borough with an 8.7 increase in its bills, Mayor Edward Meyer reported on Nov. 15. Meyer said the increase comes out to between $79,000 and $80,000 dollars. Council President...
SILive.com
Skippy’s hot dog truck back on the road as owner gets the boot from long-time home. First it was Sandy. Now it’s the city.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skippy’s hot dog truck returned to its Dongan Hills home of 60-plus years earlier this month. On a Friday morning, operator Dawn LaVigne anchored her 1996 Grumman at her long-time spot between Slater and Jefferson Avenues, a former grassy clearing once surrounded by cattails.
themontclairgirl.com
A List of North Jersey Restaurants with Great Dumplings
Here at MG, we believe that dumplings are a top-tier comfort food. With its pillowy outside, flavorful + savory filling, and the vibrant complementary sauces, dumplings rarely disappoint. Impressively, dumplings have been around for thousands of years and are said to have origins both in China starting at around 200 AD as well as in Ancient Roman texts. Families and professional chefs alike have put their own spin on this food, and there are now so many different variations of dumplings. To help satisfy your craving, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to get pan-fried or steamed dumplings (or variations like shumai, gyoza, potstickers, or yes — even ravioli) near Hoboken and Jersey City. Keep reading for a list of the best dumplings in Hudson County + the Northern New Jersey area.
Comments / 0