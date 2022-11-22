Read full article on original website
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
gmauthority.com
LG Energy Solution To Build Tennessee Battery Cathode Plant To Supply GM
South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has announced that it is investing more than $3 billion to construct a new battery cathode factory in Tennessee. The new factory will supply components for use in GM’s range of Ultium-powered EVs. Per a recent report from Reuters, the new LG...
Ebay’s ‘Parts of America’ Tour Cars Are Now for Sale
Ebay MotorsBuy a new project car from a selection of a twin-turbo 2012 Audi R8 V10 kart, a rebuilt 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4, a Hellcat-swapped 2010 Dodge Challenger R/T, and a restored 1969 Ford F-100.
Truth About Cars
EBay Bans Sale of Aftermarket Emissions Defeat Components
The tuning world has always had to adapt to changing laws and regulations, but the industry is grappling with tightening emissions regulations that have changed almost everything about how they can do business. Iconic Miata tuner Flyin’ Miata announced it would no longer sell completely converted cars or conversion kits because of the changes, and now eBay has banned the sale of emissions defeat devices.
Stunning GTO Restomod Selling At No Reserve at Premier Auction Group's Punta Gorda Sale
Arguably one of the best looking and most highly sought after muscle cars of the 1960s, the Pontiac GTO was the king of the road at one time and for many it still is. As the original muscle car era progressed though, the competition became more and more fierce and the GTO risked losing the race, not only from new cars rolling off the line but from enthusiast and backyard mechanics as well. Examples like this 1965 Pontiac GTO restomod are the perfect marriage of classic muscle and modern power.
Street-Legal Bentley Continental GT Drag Car For Sale Has 10.2-Liter Engine With 3,000 HP
A Bentley Continental GT doesn't appear to be the ideal candidate for a drag car, but that didn't stop one UK-based racer from deciding to break the norm. The custom creation cost around $300,000 to build and is for sale for roughly half that via racecarsdirect.com. This unique British brute is particularly special because the 3,000-horsepower build is fully street-legal, even though it's capable of crossing the quarter-mile in a scant seven seconds at over 200 mph.
This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction
This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
gmauthority.com
GM Mexico Head Says Country Will Miss 2030 EV Production Target
In order to adapt to the changing automotive world, GM has set a goal to launch 30 new EVs worldwide by calendar year 2025. In order to facilitate this goal and expand EV production even further by 2030, GM is working with countries like Mexico to boost production levels. Now, it seems as though Mexico won’t reach its own 2030 EV target.
Carlisle Auctions Is Selling a Camaro RS/SS With a 396 and a 4-Speed
Let this Chevy Camaro headline your muscle car collection!. The concept of the American performance car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
Volkswagen brands, including Audi and Lamborghini, suspend Twitter activities
Volkswagen has suspended activities on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform, which has included firings and new code of conduct policies.
gmauthority.com
Chevy LCF 3500 And 4500 Recalled For Incorrect Transmission Control Module Calibration
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2021 and 2022 Chevy LCF or Low Cab Forward 3500 and 4500 vehicles due to an issue related to the Transmission Control Module (TCM) of the GM MYD 6L90-E six-speed automatic transmission. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with the 6.6L...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Carhartt Edition No Longer Available To Order
Originally designed as a special edition in conjunction with Carhartt, a Detroit-based workware company, the 2021 Chevy Silverado HD Carhartt Edition received bevy of unique styling touches over the “regular” Silverado HD LTZ. Now, GM Authority has learned the 2023 Silverado HD Carhartt Edition is no longer available to order.
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond grapples with keeping shelves stocked ahead of Black Friday
Bed Bath & Beyond, which has struggled with executive departures and store closures, is grappling with low inventory issues and unpaid invoices.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Launches In Japan
General Motors has just launched the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan, a limited special edition with a contrasting black and white finish accentuating the commanding presence of Cadillac‘s full-size SUV. The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan is limited to only 30...
life.com
Inside Volkswagen: The Mass Production of an Automotive Icon
Most people who have ever owned a Volkswagen Beetle or, say, an early, split-windshield VW bus or even a Karmann Ghia will swear that those uncomfortable, relatively bare-bones vehicles were among the favorite cars they’ve ever driven. They’re not for everyone, of course but for a certain breed of driver, the old-school VWs offered a rare combination of economy, ease of maintenance (this writer, stranded far from any garage, once repaired a busted accelerator cable on a ’67 bug with 12-pound-test fishing line) and, most importantly, personality that so many other mass-produced automobiles lacked.
gmauthority.com
Next-Gen Cadillac XT5 To Be Exclusive To China
The next-generation Cadillac XT5 will be exclusive to the Chinese market, per recent statements from GM President Mark Reuss. During the GM Investor Day event held last week, Reuss discussed future GM products, including the redesigned, next-generation Cadillac XT5, which Reuss confirmed will only be sold in China and will not be available in North America.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Chile Sales Fell 16 Percent In October 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased 16 percent to 2,833 units in October 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data is available for vehicles that sell in lower volumes. Nevertheless, individual Chevy model sales performance (for models for which sales data is available) was as follows:
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
