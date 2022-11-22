Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wet snow for Tuesday morning commute
Forecasters expect a total of 1-3 when the snow ends. Tuesday morning commuters will face wet snow, slushy and slick spots on the roads.
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire's Christmas Day weather forecast shows whether county will see snow from Amersham to Aylesbury
It's been a while since the UK had an official white Christmas and every year since we dream of another. There's something undeniably magical about heavy snow falling on Christmas Day. The last proper white Christmas was back in 2010, as widespread snow hasn't hit the ground across the country...
Comments / 0