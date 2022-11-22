ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A Cayuga man has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison, after pleading guilting to distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting undercover chat operations on the social media application KIK.

An adult male, later identified as 48 year old Coenraad Cromhoudt, started a conversation with a special agent, who was posing as a 13 year old girl living in Arizona.

After further investigation, agents executed a search warrant at Cromhoudt’s residence in Cayuga. He acknowledged he was the person chatting with the undercover special agent and was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.

