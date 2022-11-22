ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism

Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
ARIZONA STATE
Time Out Global

These are all the travel deals to watch out for this Black Friday

Long gone are the days when Black Friday was just an American thing. Oh no. These days BF is properly global, its deals taking over pretty much every sector and often lasting weeks both before and after the day itself. And that applies to travel, too. It’s a great time of year to nab some sweet travel deals, whether that be on hotels, transport or package holidays.
foodgressing.com

Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises

Here’s a roundup of Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia.
HAWAII STATE
travelnoire.com

Flight Crew And Passengers Restrain Unruly Man At Cockpit Door

There’s never a dull moment where airline drama is concerned. On arrival at JFK International Airport in New York, a passenger had to be restrained by crew and other passengers after charging towards the cockpit door. Videos of the event and the aftermath were posted by digital nomad JT...
adventure.com

How the travel industry uses your sense of smell to enhance your holiday

Freshly baked bread. Newly cut grass. A salty sea breeze. Most people have a favourite smell that evokes fond memories or feelings of comfort. But how are travel experts using this sense to make our vacations better? Adriana Madzharov, senior lecturer in marketing at the University of Bath finds out.
coinchapter.com

Travel Fares Explode as Americans Rush for Thanksgiving Dinners

WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — Winter is upon the US citizens already. New Yorkers can well attest to that!. The city of Buffalo got over five feet of snow in one storm. As a result, AAA predicts 48.7 million people will travel by car to visit their families and friends. Road travel for Thanksgiving Day is expected to be the third-busiest since 2000, according to the 120-year-old auto association.
WISCONSIN STATE
WWJ News Radio

COVID has changed Thanksgiving traditions

While the most recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that COVID-19 cases are down, living through a pandemic for more than two years has left a mark on how Americans celebrate holidays.
northstarmeetingsgroup.com

Thanksgiving Travel Rush Is Back With Some New Habits

The Thanksgiving travel rush is back on this year, as people are catching planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by Covid-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread...
FLORIDA STATE
Autoweek.com

The 10 Best and Worst Taxis In The World

Remember what life was like before ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft rose to prominence? Yeah, me too. And though we may be hailing them less today, we still have a soft spot for the humble taxi cab. Not every one looks like ours here in the States, though. You’ll see that other areas of the world have very different interpretations of the best way to get people from point A to point B—with “best” sometimes not being very good at all.

