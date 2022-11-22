Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Woman went on spontaneous first date, got drunk and ended up flying to Paris
A woman has explained how her first date with a man led to them getting drunk and flying to Paris. It may sound like the plot of a Netflix rom-com but it really did happen to 22-year-old Evelina Parkere. The influencer and her date and acquaintance - who does not...
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
These are all the travel deals to watch out for this Black Friday
Long gone are the days when Black Friday was just an American thing. Oh no. These days BF is properly global, its deals taking over pretty much every sector and often lasting weeks both before and after the day itself. And that applies to travel, too. It’s a great time of year to nab some sweet travel deals, whether that be on hotels, transport or package holidays.
The 10 Best Cities in the World in 2023
The 2023 list of the best cities in the world has been released, announcing London as the best city for work, play, and living.
Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises
Here’s a roundup of Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia.
European Travelers' Confusion Over Americans' Odd In-Flight Behavior Is Spot-On
It always makes for an interesting cultural exchange when people from one part of the world travel to another. American tourists are frequently bewildered by a lot of the customs and rules followed in other parts of the world. However, international visitors to America are often bewildered by us, too.
Thanksgiving travel expected to increase: Tips for drivers, flyers this holiday season
Thanksgiving travel is expected to rise just shy of pre-pandemic levels this year. AAA forecasts that 54.6 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more.
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
Woman's Scary Story Is a Stern Warning for Solo Female Travelers
You always have to be vigilant when traveling alone.
Have You Been to This Spot in New England That Made a List of Overrated Vacation Destinations?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The world is a massive place. There are countless places to visit, nooks and crannies to discover, landmarks to pose with, and cuisine to try. But,...
Flight Crew And Passengers Restrain Unruly Man At Cockpit Door
There’s never a dull moment where airline drama is concerned. On arrival at JFK International Airport in New York, a passenger had to be restrained by crew and other passengers after charging towards the cockpit door. Videos of the event and the aftermath were posted by digital nomad JT...
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
As holiday travel heats up, nearly 60 airports see service slashed in half
Airlines’ service cuts that ramped up this summer show no sign of relenting this holiday season, leaving more travelers likely to pay higher fares for fuller planes at crowded airports. Service has been slashed in half from pre-pandemic levels at 59 small and regional U.S. airports, according to the...
How the travel industry uses your sense of smell to enhance your holiday
Freshly baked bread. Newly cut grass. A salty sea breeze. Most people have a favourite smell that evokes fond memories or feelings of comfort. But how are travel experts using this sense to make our vacations better? Adriana Madzharov, senior lecturer in marketing at the University of Bath finds out.
Travel Fares Explode as Americans Rush for Thanksgiving Dinners
WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — Winter is upon the US citizens already. New Yorkers can well attest to that!. The city of Buffalo got over five feet of snow in one storm. As a result, AAA predicts 48.7 million people will travel by car to visit their families and friends. Road travel for Thanksgiving Day is expected to be the third-busiest since 2000, according to the 120-year-old auto association.
COVID has changed Thanksgiving traditions
While the most recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that COVID-19 cases are down, living through a pandemic for more than two years has left a mark on how Americans celebrate holidays.
Thanksgiving Travel Rush Is Back With Some New Habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush is back on this year, as people are catching planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by Covid-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread...
The 10 Best and Worst Taxis In The World
Remember what life was like before ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft rose to prominence? Yeah, me too. And though we may be hailing them less today, we still have a soft spot for the humble taxi cab. Not every one looks like ours here in the States, though. You’ll see that other areas of the world have very different interpretations of the best way to get people from point A to point B—with “best” sometimes not being very good at all.
