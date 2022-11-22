ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Cool and cloudy for Thanksgiving Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of low clouds and drizzle will breakup by lunchtime with a clearing sky through the rest of the day and evening. High 55. Sunny Friday. High 53. Cloudy Saturday with rain most likely beginning late in the afternoon south of I-70, and along and north of I-70 Saturday evening. High 49. Rain likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain will end by noon with increasing sunshine through the remainder of the day. High 46. Mostly sunny Monday. High 54. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers Tuesday. High 63. A light wintry mix is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon and much colder. High 38. Mostly sunny next Thursday. High 43.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Another mild day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds through the day and mild. High 57. Slight chance of a sprinkle overnight through Thanksgiving Day. High 53 Thursday afternoon. Colder with more sunshine for shopping on Friday. High 49. Cloudy Saturday with a chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. High 47. Scattered clouds and sunshine Sunday. High 48. Warmer Monday with highs in the 50s. Mostly cloudy and warm Tuesday with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 60. Chance of rain Wednesday and colder. High 47.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Slight chance of showers early on Thanksgiving Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be prepared for a slight chance of showers early on Thanksgiving in Kansas City. In the evening, stronger, colder winds show up for the Plaza Lighting Ceremony. Things are mostly cloudy for the end of the week, with rain chances increasing Saturday afternoon and evening,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Drive to your gate at the new KCI

Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Electrician checks every bulb before Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the moment the lights come on, an electrician checks every bulb to make sure the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony goes off without a hitch. Matt Deardorff is in charge of the lights that come to life on the Plaza. Every bulb, whether it's hanging, repairing, or replacing them, Deardorff has been doing it for 16 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts

Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD: 78-year-old man found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City police say 78-year-old John Schwarz has been found safe. A silver alert issued for him has been canceled. ORIGINAL: Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Authorities said John Schwarz was supposed to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
KANSAS CITY, MO

