Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been savedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Cool and cloudy for Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas of low clouds and drizzle will breakup by lunchtime with a clearing sky through the rest of the day and evening. High 55. Sunny Friday. High 53. Cloudy Saturday with rain most likely beginning late in the afternoon south of I-70, and along and north of I-70 Saturday evening. High 49. Rain likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain will end by noon with increasing sunshine through the remainder of the day. High 46. Mostly sunny Monday. High 54. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers Tuesday. High 63. A light wintry mix is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon and much colder. High 38. Mostly sunny next Thursday. High 43.
KMBC.com
Another mild day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds through the day and mild. High 57. Slight chance of a sprinkle overnight through Thanksgiving Day. High 53 Thursday afternoon. Colder with more sunshine for shopping on Friday. High 49. Cloudy Saturday with a chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. High 47. Scattered clouds and sunshine Sunday. High 48. Warmer Monday with highs in the 50s. Mostly cloudy and warm Tuesday with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 60. Chance of rain Wednesday and colder. High 47.
KMBC.com
Slight chance of showers early on Thanksgiving Day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Be prepared for a slight chance of showers early on Thanksgiving in Kansas City. In the evening, stronger, colder winds show up for the Plaza Lighting Ceremony. Things are mostly cloudy for the end of the week, with rain chances increasing Saturday afternoon and evening,...
Things to do in Kansas City on Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
From tree lighting ceremonies to holiday displays, sporting events to downtown concerts, there's always something going on in the Kansas City area.
MISSING: 18-year-old last seen Wednesday in Liberty
The Liberty Police Department is looking for an 18-year-old man last seen on Wednesday, November 23.
Man dies in early Thursday morning shooting
A man is dead after a shooting outside a home in Kansas City early Thursday morning.
20 years brings memories, modern challenges at Fort Osage Farm in Independence
Fort Osage Farm has been running for 20 years under Bob and Kim Luke and they admit when they first took over, it was a new adventure.
northeastnews.net
Drive to your gate at the new KCI
Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
KMBC.com
Electrician checks every bulb before Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the moment the lights come on, an electrician checks every bulb to make sure the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony goes off without a hitch. Matt Deardorff is in charge of the lights that come to life on the Plaza. Every bulb, whether it's hanging, repairing, or replacing them, Deardorff has been doing it for 16 years.
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri saw two and a half weeks without a homicide for the first time in 5 years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local advocacy groups are calling it a historic start to the month after a small break in violence in Kansas City, Missouri. This November, KCMO is seeing something that hasn't happened in five years. No one died from gun violence for two and a half weeks.
bluevalleypost.com
Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts
Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate shooting on I-635
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate a shooting on Interstate 635 near Kansas Avenue that damaged a car and sent one person to a hospital.
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KCTV 5
Following several days of violence, KCPD investigates Thanksgiving homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation into an early morning homicide is underway following several days of violence in the metro. Kansas City, Missouri, police are now investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Thanksgiving Day near E. 84th Street and Olive Street. Police went to a home in...
KMBC.com
KCPD: 78-year-old man found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City police say 78-year-old John Schwarz has been found safe. A silver alert issued for him has been canceled. ORIGINAL: Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 78-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Authorities said John Schwarz was supposed to...
KMBC.com
Man killed in early Thanksgiving shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide from early Thanksgiving morning. Officers say they heard reports of a shooting in the area of 84th Street and Olive Street a little after 2 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot to death in front of a house.
KMBC.com
Woman dies in crash on northbound US 71 near Bannister Road Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a woman died in crash Wednesday afternoon on northbound U.S. 71 Highway near Bannister Road. A rollover wreck was reported at 4:05 p.m. Police at the scene said a preliminary investigation found that a blue Chevrolet SUV was heading north...
Two killed in I-635 crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 635 and Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday evening.
Northeast residents worried about livelihood as downtown KCMO growth increases
Jerusalem Farm, a nonprofit based in the Northeast, is worried that people who have been living in surrounding neighborhoods for generations will be driven out as downtown growth continues.
Comments / 0