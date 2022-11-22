ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It was an accident': Driver says his foot was stuck on accelerator in fatal Derby Street crash

By Patriot Ledger staff
 2 days ago

HINGHAM − A 53-year-old man told police his foot got stuck on the accelerator of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner on Monday, causing him to plow into the Apple store at Derby Street Shops. One person was killed and at least 19 more were injured, including five who were taken to hospitals in Boston.

Bradley Rein, of 108 Bickerton Way in Hingham, faced Judge Heather Bradley in Hingham District Court on Tuesday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless driving, a felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor. At his arraignment, bail was set at $100,000.

He is not allowed to drive while the case is pending, and he must seek permission of the court to leave the state. He is due back in court Dec. 22.

An 'unthinkable morning': 1 dead, 16 injured after car crashes into Apple store in Hingham

More: South Shore Hospital: Prognosis 'excellent' for patients in critical care after Derby Street crash

"Though the outcome of this accident was horrific … It was just that. It was an accident," Rein's court-appointed lawyer, Alison King, said. "He was cooperative with police and was not under the influence of alcohol. ... It's just really unfortunate."

State Trooper Andrew Chiachio wrote in a police report, "While driving in the area of Barnes and Noble, Mr. Rein stated his right foot became stuck on the accelerator and his vehicle accelerated. Mr. Rein stated he used his left foot to try to brake, but was unable to stop the vehicle and crashed through the front of the Apple store."

Chiachio said Rein told him he was at Derby Street Shops to repair a lens in his eyeglasses, which he was not wearing at the time of the crash. He was given an alcohol breath test at the police station, which registered a 0.00% blood alcohol level.

King said Rein, who has lived in Hingham for a year and has two children, has no connection to the store or any of the victims. He has no criminal record in Massachusetts. He was charged with drunken driving in Vermont several years ago, but that charge has been expunged.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was killed in the crash at about 10:45 a.m. Monday. Police said Bradley was working outside when he was hit, and his body was found 10 to 15 feet inside the store. He was declared dead at the scene.

After crashing through the glass storefront, the SUV continued to the back wall of the store and trapped several people inside. The store entrance is about 30 feet from the parking lot.

"Most of (the victims) sustained serious bodily injury," Assistant District Attorney David Cutshell said.

"There are a lot of questions, but I don't have a lot of answers for you," Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said outside the courthouse Tuesday.

He praised Derby Street shoppers and employees for their quick work at the scene.

"I think they saved a lot of lives," he said.

The SUV was removed from inside the Apple store Monday afternoon and crews have begun to board up the store ahead of a busy Thanksgiving shopping week. Derby Street Shops reopened at 10 a.m. Tuesday but was quiet at about 11 a.m. Christmas music could be heard from outdoor speakers and shoppers were few and far between.

"As we reopen today, please know that we’re holding the victims, their families and all of those involved in yesterday’s tragedy at the forefront of our minds," Derby Street said in a statement Tuesday morning. "We are here, and we will do everything we can to continue to show up for our incredible community."

Construction crews covered the front of the Apple store with plywood and painted it white. A police officer was on the sidewalk out front. A small collection of flowers had been left nearby.

"Sending all of our peace and love," a note read.

Sarenna Gomes, of Rockland, was at the shopping center Tuesday. She said she heard about what happened, but wasn't nervous as she returned to her usual shopping destination.

"It's upsetting, it's sad," she said. "I don't understand how people can do something like that."

Muriel Corbett, of Norwell, said she had "her eye out" while shopping Tuesday after Monday's crash. Her husband was in the Apple store the night before.

"It does make me scared about having my daughters with me," she said. "Anything can happen at any time."

Apple announced Monday afternoon that the Hingham location would be closed indefinitely.

“We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store," the company said. "Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

Steve Murphy, the Hingham fire chief, said bystanders provided first aid to help the injured. A total of 14 ambulances and seven fire engines responded, including those from as far away as Cohasset and Hull. Most people were taken to South Shore Hospital, but two in critical condition were taken to Boston hospitals. No updates on their conditions had been provided at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Dr. William Tollefsen, the Emergency Medical Services and Mobile Integrated Health Care medical director for South Shore Health, told reporters that several victims arrived at the Weymouth hospital with life-threatening injuries. Others suffered head trauma, lower extremity injuries and mangled limbs.

"As soon as we were able to, we set up an EMS command," he said. "We were able to very quickly triage many critically ill patients."

Cruz said he didn't know how fast the SUV was going, but did say people were walking on the sidewalk in front of the store when the crash occurred.

"The Apple store is a very busy place," he said. "It's the Monday of a holiday week. I don't know exactly how many people were in there. I'm sure we will find out. ... We are going to go slow and steady with this, and get the information as we get it."

A Good Age: Weymouth woman, 94, holds on to her Italian heritage at Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving: Quincy boy hopes to gain independence, speech skills with new service dog Faith

Chrissy Ramos was shopping at Barnes and Noble a few doors away at the time of the crash.

"I came out and saw people running and a big hole in the window," she said.

Frank O'Brien, who was shopping at Derby Street at the time, wondered how fast a car would have to go to bust through the glass in front of the store.

"You'd have to really be picking up speed to end up in the storage area at the back side of the Apple store," he said.

"It sounded like an explosion," said one witness, who was shopping at J. Crew when the crash occurred.

Derby Street Shops, at 92-98 Derby St. in Hingham, is a collection of 64 stores and restaurants. The 4,000-square-foot Apple store is in the rear of the outdoor shopping plaza, next to Burton's Grill. It opened in 2006.

This story will be updated regularly as more information becomes available.

Reporters Mary Whitfill, Joel Barnes and Fred Hanson and photographer Greg Derr contributed to this report.

