What You Should Do If You Missed The Deadline To Claim Child Tax Credit

Although the deadline for claiming stimulus checks or child credits passed on November 17th, you can still receive your money back. Unfortunately, you will not receive it as quickly as you would like.

Child Tax Credit Photo by Pixabay

When you file your taxes next year, you will have the opportunity to claim the money to which you are entitled. Just bear in mind that the deadline to claim the money you believe you are owed will be tax day in 2025. However, it is preferable to file the claim as soon as possible.

During the epidemic, the government tried to have up to three stimulus cheques given. The first one was for $1,200 and was scheduled for April 2020. The second one was for $600 and was due in December 2020. The third was in March 2021 for $1,400. The child tax credit increase provided families with somewhat more than $3,600 per kid or $1,800 if the children had already received monthly assistance in 2021.