Lone Mountain Band plays twice at country club

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th yearB.R. ShenoyMesa, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Chandler woman who said secret to happy life is tequila surprised with special party
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A few weeks ago, a Chandler woman celebrating her 101st birthday shared that her secret to life is tequila, which went viral. So much so that a tequila company flew out to surprise her with a special party!. One of Chandler’s oldest residents, Mary Flip,...
Couple from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Shelley and Michael Pelky from Mesa, Arizona will be featured on ABC’s 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.’ The Valley couple will be featured on the December 5th episode.
Golf.com
‘It’s very simple’: 1 bad habit recreational golfers need to kick to shoot lower scores
Last week at GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers Summit at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., a few of us staffers spent entire days asking the game’s best minds for driving tips, putting fixes, mental cues and more. The goal through it all is to make you, the weekend...
citysuntimes.com
The Lincoln Red tried-and-true steakhouse provides breathtaking views of Paradise Valley
The Lincoln Red, a famous English breed of cattle, is expressed as a muse for this dining destination property. Surrounded by the breathtaking mounting views of Paradise Valley this tried-and-true steakhouse offers locally sourced American cuisine, craft cocktails, shareable plates with a 21st century stance. Culinary curiosity started early for...
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City
When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
This pizza place is in the top 25 pizzerias in the whole world.
Phoenix New Times
Start Your Day Off Right With a Sweet Stack. These 5 Restaurants Make the Best Pancakes in the Valley
They are the ultimate morning treat, whether enjoyed as a stack drizzled with warm syrup or a shorter version served alongside scrambled eggs and crispy bacon. We're referring to pancakes, of course, the comforting breakfast food that never gets old. While there are many places to grab a doughy, buttery...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd
First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. Start revving your engines – one of the country’s largest bike rallies, Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale starting Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. http://www.azbikeweek.com/
AZFamily
$6.9 million “The Pick” jackpot ticket sold at Scottsdale Fry’s
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! One lucky player in the Valley just scored millions in The Pick lottery. The winning numbers were 5, 14, 17, 20, 27, 43. The Arizona Lottery says the ticket for a $6.9 million jackpot was sold at a...
daytrippen.com
Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona
Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
scottsdale.org
Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes
For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
Family Owned Restaurant Closing
A family owned restaurant is closing for good.Photo byLisa Luminaire/UnsplashonUnsplash. Opening a business and going at it alone is a difficult, and terrifying, ordeal. Locally owned small businesses are often the backbone of so many communities around the country, despite all the stacked-up odds against success. Despite this, there is no denying the desire to follow someone’s dream and to test merits. One local husband and wife-run restaurant, located in the heart of midtown Phoenix, decided to roll the dice and open their own restaurant a decade ago. Through ups and downs, the restaurant thrived, connected with locals, and carved a niche for itself. However, despite the extended success, the restaurant will serve its final meal and close down for good this coming Wednesday, November 23.
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Famous feline at Chandler Home Depot avoids cat-astrophe during ER visit
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A famous cat living in a Chandler Home Depot has been on a health roller-coaster recently, but is improving thanks to the help of an anonymous helper, according to sources close to the cat. The cat, known by many names such as Tom and 'Miss Kitty,'...
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollars
This week the Phoenix-based nonprofit, Read Better Be Better (RBBB) was awarded a $250,000 grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation for its afterschool reading comprehension program. It was the latest in a long list of donations from one of Phoenix's most generous people.
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
