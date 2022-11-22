ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Lone Mountain Band plays twice at country club

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqbXs_0jJo13tr00

The Lone Mountain Band will perform 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 16 at the Sun City Country Club, 9433 N. 107th Ave.

Band members include Fred Rothert, Tom Boyer, Larry Regan, Randy Ferguson, Denny Sarver and Jerry Dunaway.

Admission is free but reservations are needed; call 623-933-1353.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Sung About City

When you think of Arizona, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… ﻿Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd

First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. Start revving your engines – one of the country’s largest bike rallies, Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale starting Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023. http://www.azbikeweek.com/
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
daytrippen.com

Desert Belle Cruises Saguaro Lake Arizona

Visitors and locals in Arizona can enjoy a scenic cruise aboard the Desert Belle that sails over the waters of Saguaro Lake. Located in Mesa, this fun day trip cruise is ideal if you’re visiting from Scottsdale or Phoenix and is just over an hour from Phoenix. Lasting for...
MESA, AZ
scottsdale.org

Local couple writes about cleaning rich folks’ homes

For over 20 years, the husband and wife duo of Connie and Rick Smith have spent their days scrubbing some of the swankiest homes in Scottsdale and Rick recently penned a book about their experiences. The book “Cleaning Homes For The Rich and Famous In Scottsdale, Arizona” hit shelves in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Family Owned Restaurant Closing

A family owned restaurant is closing for good.Photo byLisa Luminaire/UnsplashonUnsplash. Opening a business and going at it alone is a difficult, and terrifying, ordeal. Locally owned small businesses are often the backbone of so many communities around the country, despite all the stacked-up odds against success. Despite this, there is no denying the desire to follow someone’s dream and to test merits. One local husband and wife-run restaurant, located in the heart of midtown Phoenix, decided to roll the dice and open their own restaurant a decade ago. Through ups and downs, the restaurant thrived, connected with locals, and carved a niche for itself. However, despite the extended success, the restaurant will serve its final meal and close down for good this coming Wednesday, November 23.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy