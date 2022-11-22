Read full article on original website
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Family says Freehold Regional School District won’t allow son’s PTSD service dog in class
Justin Forman, 17, says that Freehold Regional School District won’t allow him to bring his service dog into the school.
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
Stamford dispensary Fine Fettle becomes one of the first to get approved to sell recreational marijuana
Fine Fettle got in on the ground floor of Connecticut's adult use cannabis market. The dispensary was approved for a hybrid license Tuesday.
3rd annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot races through Mount Vernon
We Run Mount Vernon hosted their 3rd annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas
Twenty lucky dogs flew halfway across the country to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are now up for adoption at the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They came from rural areas of Texas where shelters are not in good conditions for the canines. There aren't...
Mount Vernon barber shop students provide haircuts to students at middle schools
It gave them confidence by letting them show off their hair-cutting skills and their ability to make their young clients feel comfortable.
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school
The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says it will not file charges in the case of an Italian student who died at a Thornwood boarding school, according to the Mount Pleasant police chief. As News 12 previously reported, 17-year-old Claudio Mandia was found dead in a room at EF Academy...
Police stop moving car after driver passes out behind the wheel
Several South Brunswick police officers are being praised for their quick actions to avert a tragedy. Officers Justin Samuels, Gagan Chopra, Christine Harris and Sgt. William Merkler were able to chase down an unconscious driver in a moving car Saturday night. The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Route...
Police: Suspect sought in stolen credit card shopping spree throughout Westchester
Troopers say he used stolen cards to buy $1,173 worth of merchandise in Ossining, Cortlandt and Peekskill.
Denzel Washington pays a visit to Mount Vernon school that bears his name
Students at Mount Vernon's Denzel Washington School of the Arts got a visit from their school's namesake. Washington and his wife Pauletta came to watch students perform in every arts discipline. Principal Dr. Evelyn Collins says the actor was deeply moved. Students will be performing an encore performance of "A...
Clarkstown police: Man found after missing for over a week
Police say 26-year-old Derek Appiah had left home more than a week ago to walk to Costco, which was a short 10-minute trip.
