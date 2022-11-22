Scientists have found the recommended eight glasses of water a day may be too high for our actual needs.Research from the University of Aberdeen published in Science this week shows the recommended intake of two litres of water a day seldom matches our actual needs and in many situations is too high.Given around half of our daily intake of water comes from food, scientists estimate we only really need around 1.5 to 1.8 litres per day.Previous research in this area depended on surveys applied to small samples of people, but scientists have now collaborated across the world to measure water...

2 HOURS AGO