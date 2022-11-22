ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraternity members charged in hazing incident due in court this week

By Zachary Farwell
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two men charged in a hazing incident at the University of Missouri could appear in court this week.

The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charges Alec Wetzler with misdemeanor counts of supplying alcohol to a minor and purchasing or possessing alcohol by a minor. Wetzler could appear for a case review Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors charged Wetzler and others after an October 2021 party at the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) house left Danny Santulli with alcohol poisoning. According to court documents, fraternity members pressured Santulli into drinking a large amount of alcohol as part of a pledge initiation event.

In June, the Santulli family spoke with Good Morning America about the incident. Danny arrived at University Hospital in cardiac arrest and with a blood alcohol level of .486.

The incident left Danny unable to see, walk, or talk. This month, the Santulli family settled a civil lawsuit against 26 defendants.

MU removed FIJI from campus following the incident and student protests.

A hearing for Samuel Lane is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m. The prosecutor's office charges Lane with a felony count of hazing in the incident.

On Friday, the lawyer for Benjamin Karl filed a request for a change of venue. Prosecutors also charge Karl with a felony count of hazing in the incident.

Karl could appear at a hearing on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

