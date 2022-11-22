Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
nytix.com
NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales
Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
New Rochelle Restaurant Praised As "Outstanding" Holds Official Grand Opening Ceremony
An already-popular restaurant in Westchester County that has received heavy praise from visitors held an official grand opening ceremony. Town House, which opened its doors in September and is located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10 with city officials and restaurant owners in attendance, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.
'Wow, What An Experience': This White Plains Steakhouse Is Located In Historic Bank Building
Of its more than five dozen locations around the world, none offer the kind of dining experience found at this restaurant in the region. Westchester County eatery Fogo de Chão in White Plains, located at 235 Main Street, opened in April 2021 inside the historic Bank of New York building, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Smith Haven Mall to host first of its kind Christmas Village experience for the holiday season
On Friday, Nov. 25, at noon the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Long Island. A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes. This is the first year that Smith Haven Mall will host Christmas House, which will open for visitors through early January.
New White Plains Restaurant Features Array Of 'Flavor Combinations'
A taste of Hawaii has arrived in the Hudson Valley. Westchester County eatery Pokémoto, located at 240 Main Street in White Plains, officially opened its doors in October 2022. It marked the company’s 29th location and first in New York, according to the restaurant’s website. Those who...
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
hvmag.com
Marlowe Artisanal Ales in Nyack Is All About the Experience
Nyack’s Main Street just got a little bit hoppier. Brewmaster Zac Ross enriches the Hudson Valley beer scene with his latest venture, Marlowe Artisanal Ales. By Matt Moment, with additional reporting by Kait Waterman. The craft beer business has boomed over the last decade, with breweries popping up in...
momcollective.com
World-Class Restaurants, Now Cooked Right Outside Your Door
This post is sponsored by Wonder. Please support our sponsors. Wonder—an exciting new home-dining experience that combines restaurant quality with delivery convenience—is expanding its service to Westchester County, NY. Wonder offers menus from celebrity chefs and award-winning restaurants across the country. But unlike traditional food delivery, each Wonder order is cooked in a mobile restaurant steps away from your door and served as soon as it’s ready.
danspapers.com
Stargazer Is Back, Completely Restored and Rebuilt
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If there’s one thing East Enders can be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend, it’s seeing late artist Linda Scott’s iconic “Stargazer” sculpture returned to its former glory, just in time for the holidays. The massive, 50-foot...
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
myrye.com
Mistletoe Magic is Sunday on Purchase Street
The Rye Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Mistletoe Magic this coming Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 12 noon-3pm. Purchase Street will become a pedestrian only plaza, filled with activities, crafts, games, and performers for the entire family.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
Winning NY Lottery Take 5 Ticket Sold At Gas Station In Pelham
A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $37,000 was sold at a gas station in Westchester County. The Take 5 ticket was sold in Pelham at the Lincoln Avenue Service Station, located at 50 Lincoln Ave., New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22. NY Lottery said the first...
thehudsonindependent.com
Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant
The villages of Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry could reap the benefits of a multi-million-dollar grant that was awarded by New York State to a consortium of agencies and municipalities to enhance clean transportation and improve mobility options. Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and village trustees David Kim, Thomas Mitchell and Effie...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees
KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
905 Palmer Avenue 5E2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 - $2,500
MAMARONECK, N.Y. — A property at 905 Palmer Avenue 5E2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 in Mamaroneck is listed at $2,500. School District: Mamaroneck Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
94.3 Lite FM
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NBC Connecticut
Bats Are Falling to the Ground in NYC's Central Park — Here's Why
Officials are offering a warning to those going for a walk in Central Park: Watch your step, because you might step on a bat. Officials say the bats are going into shock from the cold temperatures, and then falling from the trees. While it may sounds strange, they said it...
