Valhalla, NY

nytix.com

NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales

Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New Rochelle Restaurant Praised As "Outstanding" Holds Official Grand Opening Ceremony

An already-popular restaurant in Westchester County that has received heavy praise from visitors held an official grand opening ceremony. Town House, which opened its doors in September and is located in New Rochelle at 559 Main St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 10 with city officials and restaurant owners in attendance, according to the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Smith Haven Mall to host first of its kind Christmas Village experience for the holiday season

On Friday, Nov. 25, at noon the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Long Island. A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes. This is the first year that Smith Haven Mall will host Christmas House, which will open for visitors through early January.
LAKE GROVE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
hvmag.com

Marlowe Artisanal Ales in Nyack Is All About the Experience

Nyack’s Main Street just got a little bit hoppier. Brewmaster Zac Ross enriches the Hudson Valley beer scene with his latest venture, Marlowe Artisanal Ales. By Matt Moment, with additional reporting by Kait Waterman. The craft beer business has boomed over the last decade, with breweries popping up in...
NYACK, NY
momcollective.com

World-Class Restaurants, Now Cooked Right Outside Your Door

This post is sponsored by Wonder. Please support our sponsors. Wonder—an exciting new home-dining experience that combines restaurant quality with delivery convenience—is expanding its service to Westchester County, NY. Wonder offers menus from celebrity chefs and award-winning restaurants across the country. But unlike traditional food delivery, each Wonder order is cooked in a mobile restaurant steps away from your door and served as soon as it’s ready.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
danspapers.com

Stargazer Is Back, Completely Restored and Rebuilt

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If there’s one thing East Enders can be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend, it’s seeing late artist Linda Scott’s iconic “Stargazer” sculpture returned to its former glory, just in time for the holidays. The massive, 50-foot...
MANORVILLE, NY
myrye.com

Mistletoe Magic is Sunday on Purchase Street

The Rye Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Mistletoe Magic this coming Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 12 noon-3pm. Purchase Street will become a pedestrian only plaza, filled with activities, crafts, games, and performers for the entire family.
thehudsonindependent.com

Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry in Line to Benefit from State Grant

The villages of Tarrytown and Dobbs Ferry could reap the benefits of a multi-million-dollar grant that was awarded by New York State to a consortium of agencies and municipalities to enhance clean transportation and improve mobility options. Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown and village trustees David Kim, Thomas Mitchell and Effie...
TARRYTOWN, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ulster Savings Bank Promotes Two Long-Standing Employees

KINGSTON – Ulster Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotions of two long-standing branch employees: Rocco J. Pucino III and Melissa Gay. Each employee has worked at Ulster Savings Bank’s New Paltz location for many years. Rocco J. Pucino III has been promoted to VP/Retail Banking Officer...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Daily Voice

905 Palmer Avenue 5E2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 - $2,500

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — A property at 905 Palmer Avenue 5E2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 in Mamaroneck is listed at $2,500. School District: Mamaroneck Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
MAMARONECK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City

We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
HARRISON, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

