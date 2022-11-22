Read full article on original website
k105.com
Fire heavily damages old Leitchfield motel
A fire has heavily damaged an old Leitchfield motel. Tuesday morning at approximately 3:30, the Leitchfield Fire and Police Departments, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the old Country Side Inn Motel (also formerly the Econo Lodge) in 200 block of Commerce Drive. Upon firefighters arriving,...
14news.com
Crews battle house fire in Ohio County
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County. According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville. FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments. According to officials,...
Empty home catches fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says it responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. Fire officials say three other stations were also dispatched to the 200 block of College Street for the blaze. According to the fire department, a search of the home ended with nobody being found. College Street was […]
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
Wave 3
Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. at 112 Northbound right over the overpass. Bullitt County dispatch confirmed this was an injury crash, but it is not known how many...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman busted with over 15 grams of meth when LPD responds to shoplifting complaint
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after police found her in possession of over 15 grams of methamphetamine while responding to a shoplifting complaint. Monday night at approximately 10:30, Leitchfield Police Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to Walmart on a shoplifting complaint where multiple individuals stole several items from the store.
Parts of Greenville under boil advisory
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory. Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville. Dispatch mentioned the day […]
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Sportsplex forced to close for a day after underage suspect set fire to a shower inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sporting complex in Elizabethtown was temporarily closed over the weekend after authorities said someone started a fire on purpose with hundreds of people still inside. Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham said the incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday. Police said an investigation determined...
Owensboro Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Seven new members joined the Owensboro Fire Department family on Monday. Mayor Tom Watson swore in the new probationary firefighters and then they were pinned by loved ones and friends. “They now wear the badge and the patch of the Owensboro Fire Department and we are proud to have them as […]
whopam.com
Several arrested following Madisonville investigation
An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
Wave 3
Meade County Deputies searching for wanted suspect
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is making the public aware of a male suspect wanted for multiple felonies in Meade, Breckinridge and Harrison County Indiana, was pursued through the Ekron area. According to the department’s Facebook post, the suspect was last seen in the...
WHAS 11
'They tried everything': Nelson County child dies after choking incident at school
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Boston community in Nelson County is mourning an 8-year-old child. Landon McCubbins died Monday night after choking on a bouncy ball. "He just loved everyone around him," his aunt Emma McCubbins said. She sat beside Landon's mother Lauren who was almost too upset to speak.
k105.com
2 newly graduated troopers join KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown
Two newly minted state troopers are joining Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown. Kentucky State Police announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth. Joining the Post 4 roster are Samuel Bogner, of Shelbyville,...
Man found dead in Campbellsville, foul play suspected
Authorities suspect foul play after a man was found deceased in Taylor County.
14news.com
Crews called to crash near AEP Rockport Power Plant
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Spencer County. Dispatchers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 231 near the AEP Rockport Power Plant. We don’t have any information on injuries, but it was called as an accident with extrication.
WBKO
Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many residents were awoken overnight by the sound of tornado warning sirens throughout Warren County; however, this was not due to inclement weather. Travis Puckett with Warren County Emergency Management said officials spoke with Federal Signal, Motorola, & the National Weather Service. They found that...
OPD alerts people to scam impersonating its agency
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has posted about a scam that involves someone claiming to be from OPD. Police say a number of citizens have been contacted recently by someone claiming to be from the OPD and that a warrant has been issued. Police confirm this is a scam, and to […]
k105.com
James C. “Jimmie” Lindsey, 62
James C. “Jimmie” Lindsey, 62, of Glasgow passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. The Warren County native was a forklift operator for Henkel Corporation, an avid bass fisherman, a member of Bass Angler Sportsman Society, a US Marine Corps veteran and a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Chester William Lindsey and Betty Ann Jessie Lindsey.
wcluradio.com
Road projects across area to cause traffic impacts
BOWLING GREEN — Several ongoing road projects will cause traffic impacts this week. The following report is for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area, and all work is subject to change. The following are projects through Nov. 25. Interstate 65. Work continues on the rehabilitation and resurfacing project...
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
