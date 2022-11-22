Read full article on original website
The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian
The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.
A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed
There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.
A cult thrived along a Florida river. Did their settlement survive Hurricane Ian?
It looks like any other state park. There are picnic tables, hiking trails, campgrounds.
Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary
We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -— A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida’s property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month. Many Floridians have had property insurance issues but Tom Colantuono’s experience really takes the cake. The night before Hurricane Ian hit Florida, Colantuono and...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 storms, including system aimed at Florida
Two storm systems churning in the Atlantic Ocean, including one expected to affect portions of Florida, are being tracked by hurricane forecasters. The National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon tropical weather outlook said a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms around 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a possible tropical storm in the coming days.
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
13-year-old gunned down while raking leaves in front yard of Maryland home
Antoine and Juanita Agnew joined 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday to discuss the murder of their 13-year-old son who was shot while raking leaves.
Hurricane Nicole Unearths Centuries-Old Burial Site At Florida Beach
Officials say the skeletal remains that may be at least 200 years old.
6 of the weirdest animals in West Virginia
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas Airport
Migrants in El Paso International AirportScreenshot from New York Times. A month ago, this Texas city stopped its busing program sending migrants to New York City. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and the city is waiting to receive funds to reimburse them for sending migrants to the Big Apple.
Migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard now settling in on Cape Cod
When 50 South American migrants arrived at the airport on Martha’s Vineyard Sept. 14, it made national news. No one there knew they were coming and the migrants didn’t know where they had landed. Everyone quickly learned that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had paid to recruit and...
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
Mystery solved? Human remains found in vehicle submerged for 39 years, Alabama police say
The FBI's and police in Alabama believe a 39-year-old missing persons case has been solved. A 1983 Ford Bronco matches Alan D. Livingston's car.
