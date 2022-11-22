ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Jus4Net

A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed

There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.
Orlando Sentinel

Sheriff encourages Floridians to shoot intruders ‘like grated cheese.’ The next week, two shot at an innocent woman | Commentary

We have several topics to cover today, including some election predictions, praise for a unique charitable donation from Disney and an update on the Seminole Chamber’s internal investigation into its CEO, Sen. Jason Brodeur. But first, let’s check in with Polk County. After Hurricane Ian stormed through Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd made national news for urging Floridians to shoot suspected ...
FLORIDA STATE
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Staten Island Advance

Hurricane forecasters tracking 2 storms, including system aimed at Florida

Two storm systems churning in the Atlantic Ocean, including one expected to affect portions of Florida, are being tracked by hurricane forecasters. The National Hurricane Center’s Sunday afternoon tropical weather outlook said a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms around 200 miles north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop into a possible tropical storm in the coming days.
FLORIDA STATE
Tom Handy

Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas Airport

Migrants in El Paso International AirportScreenshot from New York Times. A month ago, this Texas city stopped its busing program sending migrants to New York City. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and the city is waiting to receive funds to reimburse them for sending migrants to the Big Apple.
EL PASO, TX
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While the NYC real estate market continues to be a thing of nightmares, cities across the US are boasting reasonably priced properties. Wild for us New Yorkers, but it actually makes sense. According to a recent study conducted by LendingTree, it's a lot easier for folks to buy in the South and Midwest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Meteorologist and pilot killed in North Carolina news helicopter crash

A meteorologist and pilot are dead after a news helicopter crashed in Charlotte, North Carolina, Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near Interstate 77 and Nations Ford Road at around 12:20 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The helicopter belonged to local CBS news station...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC News

NBC News

543K+
Followers
61K+
Post
351M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy