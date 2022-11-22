ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Thanksgiving travel trends revealed by online travel agent, eDreams

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8kva_0jJnypB100

Thanksgiving Day is around spending quality time with family and friends, using its search and booking data*, leading online travel agent, eDreams, provides insight into Thanksgiving travel trends.

Where do Americans travel to for Thanksgiving?

Americans will be traveling for the most part within the USA, and the top booked destination cities are: Las Vegas, Orlando, New York, Atlanta, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Juan. When it comes to searches, though, some Americans did dream of traveling further away, with the top ten searched-for destinations including London, Cancun and Paris.

When do Americans book for Thanksgiving?

47% of American travelers booked between 6 and 30 days of departure. 36% started planning further ahead, booking between 60 – 31 days of travel and 17% booked way in advance – between 61 and +91 days ahead of departure.

Who is traveling to the US for Thanksgiving?

The top 5 incoming nationalities planning to travel to the US to discover the magic of Thanksgiving are: Germans, Canadians, French, Spanish and English.

*Data collected from eDreams ODIGEO flight bookings and searches made between 1st June 2022 to 16th November 2022, covering the travel period between 24th to 27th november 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
foodgressing.com

Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises

Here’s a roundup of Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia.
HAWAII STATE
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
FLORIDA STATE
Time Out Global

These are all the travel deals to watch out for this Black Friday

Long gone are the days when Black Friday was just an American thing. Oh no. These days BF is properly global, its deals taking over pretty much every sector and often lasting weeks both before and after the day itself. And that applies to travel, too. It’s a great time of year to nab some sweet travel deals, whether that be on hotels, transport or package holidays.
TheStreet

Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly

Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Virgin Atlantic has a surprise for passengers who steal its salt and pepper shakers from flights

Passengers who steal Virgin Atlantic’s inflight salt and pepper shakers might just get a shock when they get them home.The airline’s iconic tableware frequently finds its way into travellers’ hand luggage, according to the airline, thanks to its cute design of cartoon-like planes on little feet.The fun shakers come in silver, gold and black, and have become something of a collector’s item.Caught red handed? 😲 If you’ve walked away from one of our flights with a 'new' salt and pepper shaker, take a peek at their feet and you’ll be in for a surprise. pic.twitter.com/m6INViFl81— virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) October...
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
CNBC

How to book hidden, cheaper award flights with the United Airlines credit cards

If you fly United Airlines with any regularity, you may be familiar with the United MileagePlus loyalty program. What you might not know is that it offers a unique feature where it reserves some flight award availability for certain customers. Just as United sells different cash fare levels (such as...
The Independent

Thanksgiving traffic: The best and worst times to travel

Thanksgiving is almost here, and with it one of the busiest travel days of the year.The annual November holiday is a time to gather with friends and family around the dinner table and share what makes you thankful. In years past, it was not uncommon for family members to make hours-long trips for Thanksgiving, or even fly across the country. But the Covid-19 pandemic has changed travel plans over the past two years, during which many Americans were forced to spend the beloved holiday at home.Now, experts warn Thanksgiving traffic may reach its highest level since before the pandemic,...
AccuWeather

The big Thanksgiving air travel wild card

(CNN) -- Flight chaos over the summer has air travelers on edge as Americans head into what's expected to be the busiest holiday travel season since 2019. By all accounts -- from airlines, industry groups and aviation analysts -- U.S. air carriers are in a much better position than they were this summer to avoid operational meltdowns over the holidays.
1390 Granite City Sports

Top 10 Destinations this Winter from MSP International Airport

BLOOMINGTON (WJON News) -- It is the time of the year many of us in Minnesota start thinking about getting away and taking a break from the cold winter weather. So where are we going? Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says these are the top 10 destinations for the first quarter of 2023 based on the number of seats going to that destination. (The Top 10 may not be the final destinations for some passengers who hop on a connecting flight to another location.)
ARIZONA STATE
TheStreet

Airlines Offering Many Good Black Friday Deals

The concept of Black Friday keeps on expanding -- what started out as a rush of people from the suburbs descending upon downtown Philadelphia stores on the day after Thanksgiving has, 50 years later, evolved into a holiday shopping period that just keeps growing. With the rise of online shopping,...
coinchapter.com

Travel Fares Explode as Americans Rush for Thanksgiving Dinners

WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — Winter is upon the US citizens already. New Yorkers can well attest to that!. The city of Buffalo got over five feet of snow in one storm. As a result, AAA predicts 48.7 million people will travel by car to visit their families and friends. Road travel for Thanksgiving Day is expected to be the third-busiest since 2000, according to the 120-year-old auto association.
WISCONSIN STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy