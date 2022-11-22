ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Kisco, NY

nyspnews.com

SP Cortlandt attempting to identify subject

NYSP Cortlandt is attempting to identify this mask wearing individual. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the pictured individual used stolen credit cards to purchase multiple items at various locations within Ossining, Cortlandt and Peekskill totaling over $1,173. Described as wearing a "Blue Jays" baseball hat, black Carhart zip up jacket...
CORTLANDT, NY
theexaminernews.com

Former Mt. Kisco Public Works Head Sentenced in Harassment Case

Mt. Kisco’s former Public Works general foreman was sentenced last week to time served in his harassment case against his ex-wife but an order of protection was put in place for her and their four children. Joe Luppino, who was arrested twice last year for harassing his ex-wife, Sharon,...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
theexaminernews.com

Putnam County to Participate in STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Campaign

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville and Carmel Police Department Chief Anthony Hoffmann announced Putnam County police agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. This Thanksgiving weekend, millions will hit the roads eager to spend time with family and friends....
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

280 Birdsall Drive, Yorktown, NY 10598, Yorktown, NY 10598 - $889,000

YORKTOWN, N.Y. — A property at 280 Birdsall Drive, Yorktown, NY 10598 in Yorktown is listed at $889,000.
YORKTOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Yorktown Terminates Contract with Golf Course Operator

The Town of Yorktown has officially severed ties with the developer of a new Par 3 golf course in Jefferson Valley for failing to correct numerous building code violations and not opening the facility as promised. The action by the Town Board last week came as no surprise since the...
YORKTOWN, NY
NBC New York

See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun

New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?

As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LongIslandPress

What is The Best Restaurant on Long Island?

What’s great about living on Long Island is that there are so many restaurants to choose from, but what is the best restaurant on Long Island?. Long Islanders voted Salvatore’s of Elmont Pizzeria & Restaurant the Best Restaurant on Long Island in the 2022 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!
WTNH

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
theexaminernews.com

In Shadow of Tragedy, Yorktown Man Conquers Creative Project

It was the 1980s, and Jeffrey Veatch’s girlfriend’s mother offered an invitation to her workplace that would ultimately change the trajectory of Veatch’s creative life. Veatch accompanied his girlfriend Marina to Camp Berwick, at Dyer Island in Maine, where Marina’s mom was a nurse. What he...
YORKTOWN, NY

