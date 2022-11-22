Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Police: Suspect sought in stolen credit card shopping spree throughout Westchester
Troopers say he used stolen cards to buy $1,173 worth of merchandise in Ossining, Cortlandt and Peekskill.
nyspnews.com
SP Cortlandt attempting to identify subject
NYSP Cortlandt is attempting to identify this mask wearing individual. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the pictured individual used stolen credit cards to purchase multiple items at various locations within Ossining, Cortlandt and Peekskill totaling over $1,173. Described as wearing a "Blue Jays" baseball hat, black Carhart zip up jacket...
theexaminernews.com
Former Mt. Kisco Public Works Head Sentenced in Harassment Case
Mt. Kisco’s former Public Works general foreman was sentenced last week to time served in his harassment case against his ex-wife but an order of protection was put in place for her and their four children. Joe Luppino, who was arrested twice last year for harassing his ex-wife, Sharon,...
News 12
Clarkstown police: Man found after being missing for over a week
The Clarkstown Police Department say a man who had been missing for over a week has been found. Police say 26-year-old Derek Appiah left home on Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. to walk to Costco, which was a short 10-minute trip. Appiah never arrived at work and hadn't been in...
theexaminernews.com
Putnam County to Participate in STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Campaign
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville and Carmel Police Department Chief Anthony Hoffmann announced Putnam County police agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. This Thanksgiving weekend, millions will hit the roads eager to spend time with family and friends....
280 Birdsall Drive, Yorktown, NY 10598, Yorktown, NY 10598 - $889,000
YORKTOWN, N.Y. — A property at 280 Birdsall Drive, Yorktown, NY 10598 in Yorktown is listed at $889,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
theexaminernews.com
Yorktown Terminates Contract with Golf Course Operator
The Town of Yorktown has officially severed ties with the developer of a new Par 3 golf course in Jefferson Valley for failing to correct numerous building code violations and not opening the facility as promised. The action by the Town Board last week came as no surprise since the...
NBC New York
See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun
New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?
As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
Stroll Through This FREE Orange County Walk-Through Seasonal Light Display
One of the brightest parts of the holiday season, literally and figuratively, is taking in all of the beautiful light displays across the area. From the professionals to the homemade/handcrafted front lawn decorations, there's just something about grabbing a cup of hot chocolate and enjoying the sights. An announcement from...
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
LongIslandPress
What is The Best Restaurant on Long Island?
What’s great about living on Long Island is that there are so many restaurants to choose from, but what is the best restaurant on Long Island?. Long Islanders voted Salvatore’s of Elmont Pizzeria & Restaurant the Best Restaurant on Long Island in the 2022 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
theexaminernews.com
In Shadow of Tragedy, Yorktown Man Conquers Creative Project
It was the 1980s, and Jeffrey Veatch’s girlfriend’s mother offered an invitation to her workplace that would ultimately change the trajectory of Veatch’s creative life. Veatch accompanied his girlfriend Marina to Camp Berwick, at Dyer Island in Maine, where Marina’s mom was a nurse. What he...
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
