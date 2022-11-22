Read full article on original website
Related
Thomasville the place to be for holidays
THOMASVILLE — There is something truly special about the holiday season in Thomasville. Twinkling lights and beautiful holiday decorations, combined with events like Holiday Open House, Victorian Christmas, and so much more come together to create “Christmas in Thomasville,” a magical and festive celebration for friends and families to enjoy.
WALB 10
Tifton women’s ministry gives back to community for the holidays
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The women’s ministry of St. John Holiness Church is giving back to six families in Tifton that are in need of help this holiday season. They packed boxes full of groceries from non-perishable items to fresh vegetables like onions and collard greens. There were lots...
Albany Herald
Albany adoptable pets - week of November 23
Several animals in Albany are looking for their forever homes. In order to adopt from the Albany Humane Society, interested persons must submit and have their applications approved. Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday 10 am - 5:40 pm, Wednesday, 10 am - 2 pm, Saturday 10 am -...
Some Thomasville City services closed for Thanksgiving
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, some Thomasville City services will be affected, according to the City of Thomasville.
City of Albany considers historic housing project near medical training development
ALBANY — A proposal for a possible housing development in a historic district near Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital could be a reversal of back to the future into forward to the past. One idea that has caught the attention of Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington is a...
WALB 10
Grady Co. volunteers clean Ochlocknee River
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
WALB 10
Live in Albany? Who your city commissioner is could be changing.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will consider two redistricting options for its wards map — which could change some Albany residents’ city commissioner representative. The city will consider two redistricting map options. The city will hold two informational meetings about the redistricting options. Meeting dates:
Georgians to receive $28 million in housing tax credits
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments, including two in Albany. Once completed, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors, and persons requiring supportive housing.
WALB 10
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station. The GBI said the investigation started into online activity and the “possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.”. Last minute shoppers take the stores in Tifton. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last-minute holiday shopping is here for many.
wfxl.com
Dougherty County commissioners deny church proposal
Dougherty County Commissioners were faced with opposition from residents today for a proposal of a church with a cemetery. The church was projected to be built on Nelms Road near a neighborhood and highway intersection. President of Putney Neighborhood watch Billy Williams says the cemetery could affect the water of...
WALB 10
APD: 1 person shot in the leg in Tuesday night shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is injured after being shot at the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Police said after an altercation, the 26-year-old victim entered Homerun Foods. The store clerks saw that the victim...
WALB 10
Play of the Week: Dontavious Broadnax Fumble Recovery TD
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - This week the play of the week comes from the Bainbridge Bearcats. In the second quarter, the Burke County Bears have the ball, it’s tipped out of the quarterbacks hands and the Bears big man makes a run for it. The bearcats are all over him, Tevin Moore tips it out again and It’s a fight for the ball. Bearcats linebacker Dontavious Broadnax comes out of the pile with it. I was a huge play for a big time defense that balled out. They held Burke County scoreless in the 44-0 shutout, earning them a trip to the quarterfinals this Friday night.
WALB 10
3 arrested after Albany man held at gunpoint
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was held at gunpoint and three people were arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Flint Avenue. The victim told police that he invited...
One Albany woman shot, another arrested for burglary
ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.
Rose's property owner instructed to address issues at retailer
ALBANY — A representative of the Roses Department Store here said that when he stopped paying rent on the retail establishment because numerous repairs the company had sought on the 1620 E Oglethorpe Blvd building went unheeded, he finally heard from the owner of the property. City of Albany...
WALB 10
What to expect when expecting: The final days of WALB’s Jamie Worsely’s pregnancy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the past nine months, WALB News 10′s Jaime Worsley has gone through an incredible life change—becoming a new mom. Worsley has prepped her nursery full of princess clothes and decor, taken every health precaution and even bought her baby’s first Christmas ornament just in time for her bundle of joy’s arrival.
WALB 10
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight. The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found...
southgatv.com
BRYAN FRANTZ ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY
Bryan Frantz has been arrested. The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance locating Bryan Frantz wanted for burglary. Bryan Frantz, 33 Height: 6’02 Weight: 250 Bryan Frantz is wanted for breaking into the business of The Lamon Company. Anyone who has information regarding this incident, should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.
wfxl.com
Woman in custody facing charges for stealing clothes at Albany motel
A woman behind bars is facing new charges for stealing clothes. Albany police responded to the Econo Lodge, located in the 1500 block of Dawson Road, in reference to a burglary on Saturday. Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that 37-year-old Captoria McClendon entered their room without...
WALB 10
Reward offered for Decatur Co. gas station armed robbery
ATTAPULGUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is offering a reward for information on the arrest of an armed robbery suspect at an Attapulgus gas station, according to the DCSO. The robbery happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 8:30 a.m. at Susie Q’s, according to the...
Comments / 0