BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - This week the play of the week comes from the Bainbridge Bearcats. In the second quarter, the Burke County Bears have the ball, it’s tipped out of the quarterbacks hands and the Bears big man makes a run for it. The bearcats are all over him, Tevin Moore tips it out again and It’s a fight for the ball. Bearcats linebacker Dontavious Broadnax comes out of the pile with it. I was a huge play for a big time defense that balled out. They held Burke County scoreless in the 44-0 shutout, earning them a trip to the quarterfinals this Friday night.

BAINBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO