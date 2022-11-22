ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellinwood, KS

Great Bend Post

Prescott: Pawnee Rock improvements still on the horizon

A trio of new Barton County Commissioners will be seated in early January. Tricia Schlessiger will replace current Commissioner Jon Prescott, who has been active in the revitalization of Pawnee Rock in his final months on the governing body. He may be leaving one role, but said he hopes to continue working to improve the small community.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend says hello to newest police officer

Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the newest hire to the Police Department at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. Officer Logan Wooters began working with the department in November. Earlier this month, Haulmark mentioned his staff is completely full and they’re looking to keep it that way.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Goodfellow make donation to Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange

The Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) Association is honored by a generous contribution from the Don Goodfellow family of Lyons in honor of Eula Mae Goodfellow that showcases their continued commitment to helping youth explore and learn about the world around them. Eula Mae was a beloved member of the IFYE family and a shining example of how international travel can be life changing. The Goodfellow family gift was the catalyst for the Kansas IFYE Association to partner with the Kansas 4-H Foundation to create a $25,000 endowed scholarship to support Kansas youth interested in international travel through 4-H programs for many years to come.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

BCC Board of Trustees meeting agenda (11/22)

Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. Mike Johnson, Board Chair will call the meeting to order. Mike Johnson, Board Chair will invite public comments. Carl Heilman, President will provide introductions and recognition of personnel. 5. STRATEGIC PLANNING. Todd Mobray, Director of Institutional Effectiveness will facilitate this update. 6. AG COMPLEX.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Annual toy-building event at FHSU set for Dec. 3

Fort Hays State University is looking for volunteers to participate in the university’s annual toy-building event. The Dr. Fred P. Ruda Teaming Up for Tots (TUFT) Day is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the woodshop of FHSU’s Center for Applied Technology. The...
HAYS, KS
KWCH.com

1 killed in Rice County motorcycle crash

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. It happened on Monday on 31st Road and Avenue S in Rice County. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcycle crash and the driver deceased. The identity of the driver...
RICE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Salina-area woman, daughter injured in SUV rollover

SALINE COUNTY — A Saline County woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

It’s cookie contest time in Great Bend

Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. City sidewalks; busy sidewalks; dressed in holiday style. It’s cookie contest time in the city! The 14th annual Great Bend Cookie Contest is scheduled for Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. The cookie...
GREAT BEND, KS
WIBW

KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 20

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bankhead, Neil Alan; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal trespass; Remain in defiance...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (11/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/21) At 7:26 a.m. a juvenile complaint was reported at 1154 E. Barton County Road in Ellinwood. At 7:34 a.m. utility problems were reported at 24th & Heizer. Fire. At 8:36 a.m. a fire was reported in the 300 block of SW 10...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
