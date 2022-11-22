Read full article on original website
Prescott: Pawnee Rock improvements still on the horizon
A trio of new Barton County Commissioners will be seated in early January. Tricia Schlessiger will replace current Commissioner Jon Prescott, who has been active in the revitalization of Pawnee Rock in his final months on the governing body. He may be leaving one role, but said he hopes to continue working to improve the small community.
Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
Great Bend says hello to newest police officer
Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the newest hire to the Police Department at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. Officer Logan Wooters began working with the department in November. Earlier this month, Haulmark mentioned his staff is completely full and they’re looking to keep it that way.
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
Hutchinson woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
Goodfellow make donation to Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange
The Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) Association is honored by a generous contribution from the Don Goodfellow family of Lyons in honor of Eula Mae Goodfellow that showcases their continued commitment to helping youth explore and learn about the world around them. Eula Mae was a beloved member of the IFYE family and a shining example of how international travel can be life changing. The Goodfellow family gift was the catalyst for the Kansas IFYE Association to partner with the Kansas 4-H Foundation to create a $25,000 endowed scholarship to support Kansas youth interested in international travel through 4-H programs for many years to come.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
BCC Board of Trustees meeting agenda (11/22)
Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. Mike Johnson, Board Chair will call the meeting to order. Mike Johnson, Board Chair will invite public comments. Carl Heilman, President will provide introductions and recognition of personnel. 5. STRATEGIC PLANNING. Todd Mobray, Director of Institutional Effectiveness will facilitate this update. 6. AG COMPLEX.
Annual toy-building event at FHSU set for Dec. 3
Fort Hays State University is looking for volunteers to participate in the university’s annual toy-building event. The Dr. Fred P. Ruda Teaming Up for Tots (TUFT) Day is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the woodshop of FHSU’s Center for Applied Technology. The...
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Fire Marshal: If you want fried turkey for your holiday meal, do it safely
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Marshal Mike Cain is clear. Frying your Thanksgiving turkey has its risks, but if you feel it necessary, there are some precautions you should take. "It should be in a commercially made, purchased fryer, not a homemade fryer," Cain said. "That's because the commercial...
Christmas Craft Mall returns to Great Bend for another season
It's become an annual holiday tradition around Great Bend, and the Christmas Craft Mall is open for another season. The mall returns to the basement of the Central Baptist Church on Lakin Avenue in Great Bend, and Shari Miller with the mall says this year, there are crafts from approximately 40 vendors.
1 killed in Rice County motorcycle crash
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. It happened on Monday on 31st Road and Avenue S in Rice County. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcycle crash and the driver deceased. The identity of the driver...
Salina-area woman, daughter injured in SUV rollover
SALINE COUNTY — A Saline County woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
Great Bend getting into Christmas spirit with Saturday full of activities
As the name suggests, the Great Bend Home for the Holidays Festival and Parade is so much more than a parade. From 8 a.m. until well after dark, there will be a variety of ways to feel a little jolly in downtown Great Bend. "We are super excited for the...
It’s cookie contest time in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. City sidewalks; busy sidewalks; dressed in holiday style. It’s cookie contest time in the city! The 14th annual Great Bend Cookie Contest is scheduled for Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. The cookie...
KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bankhead, Neil Alan; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal trespass; Remain in defiance...
Cop Shop (11/21)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/21) At 7:26 a.m. a juvenile complaint was reported at 1154 E. Barton County Road in Ellinwood. At 7:34 a.m. utility problems were reported at 24th & Heizer. Fire. At 8:36 a.m. a fire was reported in the 300 block of SW 10...
Two Lindsborg teens injured when pickup rolls at Coronado Heights
CORONADO HEIGHTS - Two teens from Lindsborg were injured Sunday night after the pickup they were in rolled coming down the road from Coronado Heights in southern Saline County. A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup down the hill when the pickup failed to negotiate a curve...
