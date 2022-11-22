Read full article on original website
Ford Recalls Half A Million F-150 Trucks Over Serious Visibility Concern
Ford has notified the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it is recalling around 550,000 examples of its top-selling F-150 full-size pickup truck in North America due to potentially non-functional windshield wipers due to a defective wiper motor. Windshield wipers that don't work are a safety issue in rough...
torquenews.com
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
fordauthority.com
Here’s How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Make: Exclusive
The all-new, next-generation S650 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September following years of anticipation, and while it looks a lot like the outgoing, S550 model, the newest pony car is a totally new machine in many ways. That includes its engine lineup, which consists of the carryover turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplants, though each has received a host of revisions. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2024 Ford Mustang GT will produce 450 horsepower – the same exact figure as the current-gen V8-powered model.
Ford's New Tennessee Plant Is Rubbing Retirees The Wrong Way
Ford has officially started to break ground on its all-new production facility near Stranton, Tennessee, which will be called BlueOval City. According to Bloomberg, the construction has resulted in a financial boom for the small southern town, but some people don't necessarily see this as a good thing. Stranton is...
Small Trucks Much Safer Than Small Cars In Side Crashes
Last week, we reported on how several small cars struggled in the revised side impact crash test conducted by the IIHS. The testing agency now reveals that the small truck category fared a lot better. Five of the six models tested were awarded good or acceptable ratings while just one was slammed with a marginal rating.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Thousands Of Tesla Owners Are Having Their Cars Fixed At GM Dealers
It's no secret that Tesla has improvements to make to its service departments, especially when it comes to long waiting times. One unexpected silver lining of this situation has found its way to General Motors. At its investor day in New York City this week, GM said that fixing Teslas has become a growing business. In fact, since last year, GM dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla models.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Sets Record For Fastest Four-Door Sedan At Dubai Autodrome
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing now officially holds the record for the fastest four-door sedan to lap the Dubai Autodrome. It completed a lap of the 3.34-mile circuit in 2:17.653. The previous record was 2:18.816, set by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 in 2019. The difference between the two cars...
Does Wheel Size Matter?
Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
2023 Jeep Compass Gets New Turbo Four-Cylinder Engine
The Jeep Compass has received steady updates over the last year, from a new Altitude Package to a fully refreshed Compass for 2022. For 2023, Jeep has introduced a totally new engine for the Compass, a turbo-four with 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, as well as a host of other updates for the upcoming model year.
Ram Recalls 280,000 HD Trucks For Transmission That Could Spark Fires
If you're the owner of a 2020-2023 Ram 2500 HD and/or 2020-2023 Ram 3500 HD truck powered by the 6.4-liter Cummins diesel engine, then you need to pay close attention to this latest recall alert. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), in cooperation with Ram parent company Stellantis, has...
Stock Ford Ranger Raptor Takes Baja 1000 Class Win And Drives Home
Shortly after announcing its 2022 Baja 1000 running, the Ford Ranger Raptor claimed a class win at the famous off-road race in Mexico. Ford Performance announced the win via Twitter last weekend. The Blue Oval's performance arm had been providing live updates in a thread, which ended with the winning announcement you see below.
Guide To The Best Toyota Prius Models And Years
Love it or hate it, you can't deny the importance of the Toyota Prius. It started as an experiment and changed the face of the automotive landscape. Without the Prius, the electric car wouldn't be on the rise, and many of us would be hurting even more from the high price of gas. The Prius is why almost every major manufacturer has electrified models, and hybrid cars will be the best-selling cars for the foreseeable future. Hell, you can thank the Prius for the Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini's upcoming Aventador replacement.
Lamborghini Countach Recalled Because Glass Engine Cover Could Fly Off
The Lamborghini Countach returned to the world as a modern V12 supercar in 2021 with customer deliveries getting underway earlier this year. But now those lucky US owners - all nine of them - will have to bring their cars to a Lamborghini dealer for a very important reason. The...
Ford's EVs Require 40% Less Labor To Manufacture
Ford CEO Jim Farley made a rather shocking announcement this week. According to Farley, producing electric vehicles requires less labor than ICE cars. The figure he gave is about 40%. The reason is relatively simple if you look at the standard EV construction used in Ford models like the Mustang...
China's Sexy Buick Envista Crossover Is Coming To America
Buick has confirmed a new addition to its American vehicle line-up, as it will be launching the Buick Envista stateside. The Envista was previously thought to be a China-exclusive model for the brand but will now bolster the US offering as Buick looks to strengthen its brand image. Earlier in...
American Brands Rank As Least Reliable While Asian Brands Excel
Consumer Reports has published its annual reliability findings for brands, and American automakers have found themselves at the bottom. Predictably, Japanese brands sit at the top, with a few exceptions. Of the American brands, Lincoln rates as the most reliable despite some recalls, and Jeep the least. However, even Lincoln...
2023 Lexus RX350 Midsize SUV Gets Slick Upgrades From Modellista
Modellista, Toyota's in-house tuner, has revealed a stylish body kit for the new Lexus RX. Unveiled earlier this year, the latest RX is a drastic departure in terms of style. There's no denying it's a looker, but Modellista's various upgrades give the luxury SUV some sporting flair. A front spoiler provides the RX with a more aggressive front end and is matched by the tasteful additions to the rear end.
Ford Will Help Supply Chain To Reduce Carbon Emissions
Ford is taking its future into its own hands by joining Manufacture 2030 (M2030). It's the first American automaker to join M2030, designed to help suppliers measure, manage, and reduce carbon emissions. The new platform will assist Ford in measuring and reducing its carbon emissions across its vehicles, operations, and...
