ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
theexaminernews.com

Ending Sale of Flavored Tobacco Will Save Black Kids’ Lives in Westchester

The Westchester County Board of Legislators is considering a bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco products. Despite the urgent public health needs for this critical reform, there have been some in our community that are concerned that a bill like this could lead to the further criminalization of Black children and families in our county. It’s time to set the record straight.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Putnam Health Dept. Releases Results of Community Priority Poll

The Putnam County Department of Health has released the results of a Community Priority Poll (CPP) that gauged county residents’ views on health priorities and where resources should be directed to improve quality of life. The CPP is one component of the 2022 Putnam County Community Health Assessment (CHA),...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
The Jewish Press

New York Declares War on Polio

The New York State Department of Health has declared war on polio (poliomyelitis), a disabling and potentially deadly disease caused by the polio virus. The discovery this summer that an unvaccinated young man in Rockland County had developed the severe, paralytic form of polio has become a major wakeup call to medical professionals across the state.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Putnam County to Participate in STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Campaign

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville and Carmel Police Department Chief Anthony Hoffmann announced Putnam County police agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. This Thanksgiving weekend, millions will hit the roads eager to spend time with family and friends....
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley

The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
ELLENVILLE, NY
hudsonvalleypost.com

Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley

A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
YONKERS, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Where can you buy legal marijuana in Ulster County?

Now that recreational consumption of marijuana is legal in New York, many residents and visitors are asking: Where can I legally buy marijuana in Ulster County?. Not to be a buzzkill, but as of this writing (Nov. 2022), there is no place to legally purchase cannabis in Ulster County, at least for recreational users. The only exception is for medical marijuana patients, who have a small number of dispensaries at their disposal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Election Information in The Examiner Was Invaluable

I live in Ossining and when I went to bed on Election Night, Pete Harckham, who was favored to become our new state senator after all the lines were redrawn, was way behind in the vote count to Gina Arena. When I checked the results online Wednesday morning, Harckham had come from way behind and won.
OSSINING, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Harckham Calls for Public Hearing on Peekskill Incinerator Plant Permit Renewal

In a letter sent to Basil Seggos, commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Harckham notes that the waste incinerator plant “…is in an Environmental Justice Community and contributes greatly to the environmental burden that residents face. Peekskill and the surrounding communities are host to several facilities that impact the environment, including Indian Point, the AIM pipeline and the Westchester Wastewater Treatment Plant.”
PEEKSKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner

A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
GOSHEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy