theexaminernews.com
Ending Sale of Flavored Tobacco Will Save Black Kids’ Lives in Westchester
The Westchester County Board of Legislators is considering a bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco products. Despite the urgent public health needs for this critical reform, there have been some in our community that are concerned that a bill like this could lead to the further criminalization of Black children and families in our county. It’s time to set the record straight.
Gov. Hochul continues with legislation to get all New Yorkers to buy electric transportation
Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing legislation forward to clean up transportation and help New Yorkers transition to electric.
theexaminernews.com
Putnam Health Dept. Releases Results of Community Priority Poll
The Putnam County Department of Health has released the results of a Community Priority Poll (CPP) that gauged county residents’ views on health priorities and where resources should be directed to improve quality of life. The CPP is one component of the 2022 Putnam County Community Health Assessment (CHA),...
The Jewish Press
New York Declares War on Polio
The New York State Department of Health has declared war on polio (poliomyelitis), a disabling and potentially deadly disease caused by the polio virus. The discovery this summer that an unvaccinated young man in Rockland County had developed the severe, paralytic form of polio has become a major wakeup call to medical professionals across the state.
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
After Colorado Springs mass shooting, NY Gov. Hochul signs hate crime bills
Gov. Kathy Hochul. Anyone convicted of a hate crime will have to take training aimed at preventing future acts. [ more › ]
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
theexaminernews.com
Putnam County to Participate in STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Campaign
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville and Carmel Police Department Chief Anthony Hoffmann announced Putnam County police agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. This Thanksgiving weekend, millions will hit the roads eager to spend time with family and friends....
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
Rally to change New York state prison system held by incarceration advocates, former inmates
Ralliers are demanding changes to the prison system to further protect basic human rights that they are saying have been taken from New York inmates.
fox5ny.com
NY cannabis farmers have $750M of weed and nowhere to sell it
NEW YORK - Cannabis farmers in New York waiting for the state to roll out licenses to sell weed have stocked up $750M of the drug and currently have nowhere to sell it, according to a new report. According to a report in Bloomberg, growers have nearly 300,000 pounds of...
hudsonvalleypost.com
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Where can you buy legal marijuana in Ulster County?
Now that recreational consumption of marijuana is legal in New York, many residents and visitors are asking: Where can I legally buy marijuana in Ulster County?. Not to be a buzzkill, but as of this writing (Nov. 2022), there is no place to legally purchase cannabis in Ulster County, at least for recreational users. The only exception is for medical marijuana patients, who have a small number of dispensaries at their disposal.
theexaminernews.com
Election Information in The Examiner Was Invaluable
I live in Ossining and when I went to bed on Election Night, Pete Harckham, who was favored to become our new state senator after all the lines were redrawn, was way behind in the vote count to Gina Arena. When I checked the results online Wednesday morning, Harckham had come from way behind and won.
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
Triple Threat: Health Department In Hudson Valley Warns Of RSV, COVID-19, Flu
A health department in the Hudson Valley is warning people to be cautious as cases of respiratory viruses rise. The warning comes after a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Putnam County, which has been accompanied by a similar rise in COVID-19 and flu cases, according to an announcement by the Putnam County Health Department from Monday, Nov. 21.
riverjournalonline.com
Harckham Calls for Public Hearing on Peekskill Incinerator Plant Permit Renewal
In a letter sent to Basil Seggos, commissioner of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Harckham notes that the waste incinerator plant “…is in an Environmental Justice Community and contributes greatly to the environmental burden that residents face. Peekskill and the surrounding communities are host to several facilities that impact the environment, including Indian Point, the AIM pipeline and the Westchester Wastewater Treatment Plant.”
Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner
A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
Domino Sugar shows its Yonkers pride with giant LED sign
The new sign is 4 feet by 30 feet and shows a new Domino sugar logo combined with the city's name, honoring the iconic sign on the pier downtown.
