It had to be an uplifting sight for the New England Patriots to see David Andrews on the practice field Tuesday. It was particularly for quarterback Mac Jones. Just two days ago, Andrews suffered a thigh injury in New England’s Week 11 win over the New York Jets that knocked the starting center from the contest. Initial reports suggested Andrews could miss significant time, but it was later revealed the offensive captain might be able to return sooner than expected, which obviously was indication with him being a limited participant in practice.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO