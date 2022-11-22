Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots Waive Running Back, Bring Back Kicker After Beating Jets
The Patriots cleared out a spot on their 53-man roster one day after defeating the New York Jets. New England on Monday waived third-year running back J.J. Taylor. Taylor was promoted from the practice squad on Nov. 5 and appeared in one game for the Patriots, carrying 10 times for 9 yards in a Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He was a healthy scratch for the Jets game, which the Patriots won 10-3 on a Marcus Jones punt-return touchdown in the final seconds.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists
Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots. Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety...
‘Frustrated’ Zach Wilson Not Pleased After Jets Bench Quarterback
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday the team will be starting quarterback Mike White in place of Zach Wilson in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, and to no surprise, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick wasn’t particularly thrilled with the development. Saleh admitted Wilson...
Zach Wilson Rumors: New Details On QB’s Drama With Jets Teammates
Support for Zach Wilson inside the Jets locker room is fading fast — if it isn’t already gone. The sophomore quarterback was defiant and unaccountable after leading the Jets offense to just three points in Sunday’s dramatic loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Wilson’s comments and demeanor inside the locker room after the game reportedly angered teammates — as well as players and pundits around the NFL — and a day later New York head coach Robert Saleh indicated the Jets could make a quarterback change.
Does Robert Saleh Believe Zach Wilson Has Lost Jets Locker Room?
Zach Wilson has drawn the ire of fans, former NFL players and coaches following his postgame comments after a loss to the New England Patriots. The New York Jets gained two yards on offense in the second half at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Head coach Robert Saleh admitted the team played like dog (expletive), and rookie Garrett Wilson didn’t hold back his review of his team’s poor play.
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
NFL Week 12 Picks: ATS Predictions For Every Thanksgiving Weekend Game
At long last, the NFL season is about to begin. Yes, there are 11 weeks of football that might indicate the season is already three months old. Those of us who have spent the last couple of decades in New England, however, know that football season doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots-Vikings Injury Report: New England OL Starter OUT
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 12 matchup in Minneapolis. The Pats and the Vikings are set to square off on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24. at 8:20 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Jets Decide to Bench QB Zach Wilson for Week 12
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson for Week 12’s contest against the Chicago Bears. The decision comes in the wake of Wilson’s disastrous Week 11 performance versus the New England Patriots, where the 23-year-old completed a mere 9-of-22 passes for 77 yards as the Jets fell 10-3.
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
Patriots’ Trent Brown Has Strong Reaction To Von Miller Knee Injury
Trent Brown reportedly won’t have to deal with Von Miller next week, but the Patriots tackle by no means is happy about what happened to the Bills star Thursday afternoon. Miller suffered a knee sprain during the first half of Buffalo’s road game against the Detroit Lions, according to multiple reports. The stud pass-rusher is expected to miss an extended period of time, including next Thursday night’s huge game in New England.
Eagles players ace cover rendition of classic Christmas song
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the Christmas spirit. Caroling is a celebrated pastime of the season and Philadelphia got off to a fast start. Several Eagles players recently hit the music studio. Linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson got together to take on their own rendition of a classic carol. View this Read more... The post Eagles players ace cover rendition of classic Christmas song appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots Tuesday Injury Report: Great News On David Andrews
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots only had one player who missed practice Tuesday, and it wasn’t David Andrews. New England’s starting center was a limited participant in practice due to a thigh injury. Initial reports after Sunday’s home win over the New York Jets indicated Andrews could miss the rest of the season, but subsequent reporting suggests the offensive captain could return sooner than expected. Andrews appeared to be moving relatively well during the media portion of Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro.
Ex-Patriot Has ‘Zero Sympathy’ For ‘Shameful’ Jets QB Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson has taken a ton of heat following the New York Jets’ horrific loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and it doesn’t look as though the hate will be coming to an end any time soon. Wilson, despite continuing his streak of performing horrifically against...
Patriots-Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Thanksgiving Game Online
The Patriots and Vikings are set to square off in a Thanksgiving night matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. New England, 6-4, is fresh off a victory over the New York Jets and is looking for its fourth win in a row. Minnesota, meanwhile, is days removed from an ugly loss to the Dallas Cowboys but still holds the second-best record in the NFC at 8-2.
How Mac Jones Reacted To David Andrews Being At Practice After Injury
It had to be an uplifting sight for the New England Patriots to see David Andrews on the practice field Tuesday. It was particularly for quarterback Mac Jones. Just two days ago, Andrews suffered a thigh injury in New England’s Week 11 win over the New York Jets that knocked the starting center from the contest. Initial reports suggested Andrews could miss significant time, but it was later revealed the offensive captain might be able to return sooner than expected, which obviously was indication with him being a limited participant in practice.
Von Miller Reportedly Will Miss Patriots-Bills Game With Knee Injury
The Patriots likely won’t have to worry about one of the Bills’ best players when the two play next Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. Star Buffalo pass-rusher Von Miller on Thursday suffered a right knee sprain — although a more serious injury hasn’t been ruled out — during his team’s road game against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Rapoport later revealed that Miller almost certainly will miss the Week 13 matchup in New England — and potentially beyond.
This Likely Explains Aaron Rodgers’ Dip In Production For Packers
It’s been far from a banner year for Aaron Rodgers, but the back-to-back reigning MVP has given insight as to why his numbers have slipped. In his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week, the 38-year-old hinted that he may have suffered a serious thumb injury early this season. On Wednesday, he confirmed as much with reporters.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 1