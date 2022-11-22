Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Subway Sicko Tried to Kidnap 10 Year OldBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
theexaminernews.com
Chappaqua School Voters to Decide on $45.3M Bond Proposal Next Week
Chappaqua School District voters will decide next Tuesday whether to approve a two-proposition bond totaling $45.3 million to pay for districtwide infrastructure improvements and a single point of entry at Horace Greeley High School to enhance safety. The Nov. 29 referendum will be the first to address nuts-and-bolts infrastructure facilities...
theexaminernews.com
Putnam County to Participate in STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Campaign
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville and Carmel Police Department Chief Anthony Hoffmann announced Putnam County police agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. This Thanksgiving weekend, millions will hit the roads eager to spend time with family and friends....
theexaminernews.com
Putnam Health Dept. Releases Results of Community Priority Poll
The Putnam County Department of Health has released the results of a Community Priority Poll (CPP) that gauged county residents’ views on health priorities and where resources should be directed to improve quality of life. The CPP is one component of the 2022 Putnam County Community Health Assessment (CHA),...
theexaminernews.com
Crawford Named Principal at Ridgeway School in White Plains
Dr. Kimberly Crawford was named Principal at Ridgeway School by the White Plains Board of Education last week. She replaces Jessica Torres-Maheia, who took a position in another district. Crawford had been serving as Interim Principal at Ridgeway. Prior to that, she had been Assistant Principal. The probationary appointment is effective through Sept. 22, 2025.
theexaminernews.com
Proposed Flavored Tobacco Ban Restricts Consumers’ Freedom
A flavored tobacco sales ban would be another way the government is chiseling away at our freedoms. The Westchester County Board of Legislators is considering banning the sales of all flavored tobacco across the county. As Americans honored veterans across the U.S. recently for their service and recognized the sacrifices they and their families have made for our country, I’m struck by an effort by our local legislators to restrict some of the freedoms many Americans, and particularly veterans like me, have come to enjoy.
theexaminernews.com
Capital Improvement Project Under Review in Brewster Schools
A capital improvement project bond is slated to be presented to voters in the Brewster School District in March. At this week’s Brewster Board of Education meeting, the district’s architects and construction managers are scheduled to present proposals for the work, which will address infrastructure, safety, and security needs for students and staff.
theexaminernews.com
Former Mt. Kisco Public Works Head Sentenced in Harassment Case
Mt. Kisco’s former Public Works general foreman was sentenced last week to time served in his harassment case against his ex-wife but an order of protection was put in place for her and their four children. Joe Luppino, who was arrested twice last year for harassing his ex-wife, Sharon,...
theexaminernews.com
Ending Sale of Flavored Tobacco Will Save Black Kids’ Lives in Westchester
The Westchester County Board of Legislators is considering a bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco products. Despite the urgent public health needs for this critical reform, there have been some in our community that are concerned that a bill like this could lead to the further criminalization of Black children and families in our county. It’s time to set the record straight.
theexaminernews.com
Chamberlain Vigil Draws Crowd, WP Police File Another Appeal
A crowd of people braced against the cold Saturday afternoon in a vigil remembering Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., a veteran killed by White Plains police at his home 11 years ago. Huddled together in front of the White Plains Department of Public Safety on South Lexington Ave. were members of such diverse groups as the Westchester Peace Action Committee, Alternatives to Incarceration Coalition 914, AntiRacist Alliance Westchester, Congregation Kol Ami and the New York Civil Liberties Union’s Hudson Valley chapter, among others.
theexaminernews.com
WP Hospital Receives Eighth Consecutive “A” Patient Safety Grade
WP Hospital has once again received an “A” from healthcare watchdog the Leapfrog Group in its Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades for its excellence in providing safe and expert care to its patients. The hospital remains the only healthcare facility in Westchester County, and one of only 19 hospitals in New York State, to receive the highest possible rating.
