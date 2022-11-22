A flavored tobacco sales ban would be another way the government is chiseling away at our freedoms. The Westchester County Board of Legislators is considering banning the sales of all flavored tobacco across the county. As Americans honored veterans across the U.S. recently for their service and recognized the sacrifices they and their families have made for our country, I’m struck by an effort by our local legislators to restrict some of the freedoms many Americans, and particularly veterans like me, have come to enjoy.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO