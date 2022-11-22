ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals

A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Jennifer Geer

Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?

"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Evan Crosby

Why Are Department Stores Going Out of Business?

There was a time in the history of American consumerism when shopping malls and large department stores reigned supreme. However, those days are long gone, due in large part to the retail apocalypse. The impact on traditional retail has been devastating -- eliminating tens of thousands of stores and hundreds of thousands of retail jobs along with them.
PYMNTS

Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption

With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
foodlogistics.com

The State of Online Grocery Shopping

This holiday season, 70% of consumers to a Phononic survey say they will buy most of their groceries for holiday meals and/or holiday parties in-store, yet 84% of retailers still expect their online grocery delivery and curbside pickup operations to increase in the next year. “Given the explosive adoption of...
The Hill

Convenience, hidden costs and weird substitutions: Online grocery shopping marches on

The online shopping revolution started, and ended, without the neighborhood supermarket. And then, COVID-19 arrived in the aisles. The share of groceries purchased online nearly tripled from 3 percent in 2019 to 8 percent in 2020, as homebound consumers scoured Amazon and Walmart websites for precious pallets of toilet paper and sanitizer and soup.
R.A. Heim

Many customers avoid using self-checkouts in stores

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.
CBS Sacramento

Kohl's, Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO - The holiday shopping season is about to kick into high gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores are announcing they'll be closed on Thanksgiving.Kohl's announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, just as it did for the past two years. According to CBS News, many retailers started closing on the holiday in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and reduce crowds.Last year, Target decided it would keep stores closed on Thanksgiving permanently. "What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard - one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell said.Best Buy also says its stores will close on Thanksgiving, and directed shoppers to its website and app instead. Walmart closed last year on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year. Below is a list of retailers that have said they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Bed, Bath and BeyondTrader Joe'sBest BuyBJ'sCostcoJCPenneyKohl'sLowe'sPetcoPetSmartREISam's ClubTargetWalmartHome DepotMacy'sT.J. MaxxMarshallsHomeGoodsSierraHomesense
SACRAMENTO, CA
Thrillist

Every Store & Retailer Open on Thanksgiving This Year

Living a quick drive from the closest grocery store is almost as important on Turkey Day as the actual turkey. You're bound to forget something. God forbid it's the wine. And while several major retailers have already announced Thanksgiving closures—including Target, Walmart, and Costco—other stores will remain open for your last-minute necessities.

