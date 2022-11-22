ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria City Council will consider raising taxes in upcoming budget

Facing inflation, a $17 million budget shortfall and fewer federal economic recovery funds, the Alexandria City Council will consider a tax increase in its upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget. City Manager Jim Parajon has been tasked with presenting Council with two budget alternatives — one with a tax increase and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
sungazette.news

Irked Vienna Council rejects housing proposal

Citing concerns that the driveway of an adjacent property owned by the same developer fronted on a busy intersection, the Vienna Town Council voted 5-2 Nov. 14 to deny a final development plat for a two-lot subdivision at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Applicant Shane Revelle of Land Design Consultants Inc....
VIENNA, VA
alxnow.com

D.C.-based catering company moving to Eisenhower Valley

Mindy’s Catering, a catering company based out of the Berkley neighborhood in D.C., is moving to an industrial park just across the street from the Victory Center. A special use permit filed with the City of Alexandria said the company aims to move into 4942-C Eisenhower Avenue. The permit says the Eisenhower location will serve as an off-premise catering prep kitchen for the company.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Short nearly 200 officers, Fairfax PD staffing 'at a crisis level' ahead of holiday season

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thanksgiving tends to be one of the most dangerous and deadly times on U.S. roads due to increases in impaired drivers and reckless driving. Going into the holiday season, the Fairfax County Police Department is facing a shortage of police officers – officers who are responsible for enforcing traffic laws and getting drunk drivers off the roads.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DCist.com

Disability Groups File Federal Lawsuit Against D.C. Over Protected Bike Lanes

Disability organizations in D.C., including the DC Center for Independent Living (DCCIL) and several individuals with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit against the District over street redesign projects they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit, filed Monday, highlights concerns about the addition of protected bike lanes. The...
PLANetizen

Developers Rebrand Baltimore’s Port Covington Megaproject

Developers in Baltimore announced recently that they are rebranding a 235-acre mixed-use waterfront project now known as Baltimore Peninsula, which attracted controversy in 2019 when the project won Opportunity Zone status despite a $5.5 billion development proposal and a development team led by Kevin Plank, billionaire owner of Sagamore Development and Under Armour.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher

A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thecampuscurrent.com

Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat

An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Wegmans Update (Twinbrook Quarter); What to Expect and When

Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. Level 4 concrete pouring is scheduled for completion by the...
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
alxnow.com

Five Guys moving corporate headquarters to Alexandria

Five Guys is moving its corporate headquarters to Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, according to the Washington Business Journal. The burger chain, which opened its first location in Arlington in 1986, has been headquartered in Lorton for nearly a decade. It is moving to a 40,000-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 1940 Duke Street in the Carlyle Crescent building.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff

Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
campussafetymagazine.com

Supreme Court Allows Title IX Lawsuits to Proceed Against Fairfax Schools, Univ. of Toledo

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals made by a Virginia school district and an Ohio university to avoid sexual harassment lawsuits filed by female students. Both the Fairfax County School Board and the University of Toledo sought to narrow the circumstances under which the schools can be held liable under Title IX, a federal law that prevents discrimination on the basis of sex. The cases will now both go to trial in federal court after Monday’s rulings.
TOLEDO, OH
Washington Examiner

Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity

Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
WASHINGTON, DC

