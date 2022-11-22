Read full article on original website
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Council will consider raising taxes in upcoming budget
Facing inflation, a $17 million budget shortfall and fewer federal economic recovery funds, the Alexandria City Council will consider a tax increase in its upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget. City Manager Jim Parajon has been tasked with presenting Council with two budget alternatives — one with a tax increase and...
alxnow.com
Alexandria Police to get significant raise after reaching collective bargaining agreement
The Alexandria City Council unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement with the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, ushering in a new era of collaboration with city employees. If likely approved in the fiscal year 2024 budget this May, the agreement means substantial pay increases for new officers, sergeants and lieutenants....
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan: Some Baltimore leaders 'deserve pink slips' not 'pay raises' as pension plan OKed
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — After a fractured Baltimore City Council moved a plan to change the pension requirements for themselves, Gov. Larry Hogan pushed back on the vote and said the leadership inside City Hall should look at the problems facing the city before voting to help each other earn a pension sooner.
sungazette.news
Irked Vienna Council rejects housing proposal
Citing concerns that the driveway of an adjacent property owned by the same developer fronted on a busy intersection, the Vienna Town Council voted 5-2 Nov. 14 to deny a final development plat for a two-lot subdivision at 204 Courthouse Road, S.W. Applicant Shane Revelle of Land Design Consultants Inc....
alxnow.com
D.C.-based catering company moving to Eisenhower Valley
Mindy’s Catering, a catering company based out of the Berkley neighborhood in D.C., is moving to an industrial park just across the street from the Victory Center. A special use permit filed with the City of Alexandria said the company aims to move into 4942-C Eisenhower Avenue. The permit says the Eisenhower location will serve as an off-premise catering prep kitchen for the company.
WJLA
Short nearly 200 officers, Fairfax PD staffing 'at a crisis level' ahead of holiday season
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thanksgiving tends to be one of the most dangerous and deadly times on U.S. roads due to increases in impaired drivers and reckless driving. Going into the holiday season, the Fairfax County Police Department is facing a shortage of police officers – officers who are responsible for enforcing traffic laws and getting drunk drivers off the roads.
DCist.com
Disability Groups File Federal Lawsuit Against D.C. Over Protected Bike Lanes
Disability organizations in D.C., including the DC Center for Independent Living (DCCIL) and several individuals with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit against the District over street redesign projects they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit, filed Monday, highlights concerns about the addition of protected bike lanes. The...
PLANetizen
Developers Rebrand Baltimore’s Port Covington Megaproject
Developers in Baltimore announced recently that they are rebranding a 235-acre mixed-use waterfront project now known as Baltimore Peninsula, which attracted controversy in 2019 when the project won Opportunity Zone status despite a $5.5 billion development proposal and a development team led by Kevin Plank, billionaire owner of Sagamore Development and Under Armour.
WTOP
‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher
A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (Oct-Nov 2022)
This past week saw 44 homes sold in Arlington County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $165,000 while the most expensive was $1.9 million. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 15 townhouses were sold. Let’s take a look at...
thecampuscurrent.com
Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat
An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Wegmans Update (Twinbrook Quarter); What to Expect and When
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. Level 4 concrete pouring is scheduled for completion by the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
alxnow.com
Five Guys moving corporate headquarters to Alexandria
Five Guys is moving its corporate headquarters to Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, according to the Washington Business Journal. The burger chain, which opened its first location in Arlington in 1986, has been headquartered in Lorton for nearly a decade. It is moving to a 40,000-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 1940 Duke Street in the Carlyle Crescent building.
bethesdamagazine.com
Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff
Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”
baltimorebrew.com
Close reading of Mosby’s pension bill shows it could benefit him – and hurt Scott
Forget terms limits. The primary purpose of this bill is to protect Nick Mosby and others from loss of future pension benefits if they lose at the polls [OP-ED] Why is Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby in such an extraordinary rush to pass Bill 22-0292?. The bill, which he...
Fairfax, It’s Time To Vote (Again). Here’s What You Need To Know About The Special Election
Election Day for the upcoming special election in House District 35 is coming up on January 10. It’s time to vote … again! Well, at least for Virginians who live in House District 35, which covers Fair Oaks, Oakton, Vienna, Dunn Loring, and Tysons in Fairfax County. Starting...
tysonsreporter.com
Virginia history standards criticized by local teacher unions sent back to drawing board
Fairfax County’s teacher unions expressed relief after new state-proposed history standards were rejected by a governor-appointed board late last week. On Thursday evening (Nov. 17), Virginia’s Board of Education voted unanimously to again delay approving new history standards drafted by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). The proposed...
campussafetymagazine.com
Supreme Court Allows Title IX Lawsuits to Proceed Against Fairfax Schools, Univ. of Toledo
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals made by a Virginia school district and an Ohio university to avoid sexual harassment lawsuits filed by female students. Both the Fairfax County School Board and the University of Toledo sought to narrow the circumstances under which the schools can be held liable under Title IX, a federal law that prevents discrimination on the basis of sex. The cases will now both go to trial in federal court after Monday’s rulings.
Washington Examiner
Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity
Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
