Valerie Coll conceded Tuesday to incumbent Brenda Wolff in the race for the District Five seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. “As the Board of Elections continues its long and thorough counting of all votes, I’d like to express my thanks to everyone for all of your support and good thoughts since the beginning of the counting,” Coll wrote in a post on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening. “There are still a few thousand votes to be counted but I believe that, in the end, we will have come close but will not be victorious. My congratulations go to Brenda on her election.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO