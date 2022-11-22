Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Gonzales Christmas events: Tree lighting, parade, and more
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Gonzales holiday celebrations begin Tuesday, Dec. 6 with its annual tree lighting with Santa Claus. Here’s a list of Gonzales Christmas events happening this December. City of Gonzales Tree Lighting with Santa & Elves. When: Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Where: Gonzales City...
theadvocate.com
Save the dates: Christmas events in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas
Carolers and candy, parades and parties, "Nutcrackers" and nighttime lights, ah, the beautiful lights. The Christmas season has arrived in south Louisiana. However you celebrate, take time to soak in the winter wonders of the holiday. Here's a great place to start in planning out the next few weeks, our...
WAFB.com
St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving community events
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving is a huge holiday across the Capital Region, but not everyone is fortunate enough to celebrate. St. Vincent de Paul is aiming to change that for thousands of families to make sure they have a holiday meal in traditional fashion. Michael Acaldo, President and...
theadvocate.com
A week in a legend's life: West Baton Rouge show follows Billie Holiday's time spent at Sugar Hill
Billie Holiday walks down an empty street, a fur stole draped over her evening gown. There is no limo waiting with open doors, no entourage surrounding her. She simply walks alone after the night's set at the Sugar Hill nightclub. Quite a lonely setting for a jazz legend, really. Then...
wbrz.com
Ball run, Battle of the Bands to kick off Bayou Classic weekend
NEW ORLEANS - The running of the football from Baton Rouge to the Caesars Superdome will mark the start of Bayou Classic Weekend. Friday's Bayou Classic Motivational Gameday Ball Run, as it is formally labelled, starts at 5 a.m. in the Capital City. The Southern University Army ROTC, assisted by the Southern Navy and Grambling State University ROTC programs, will carry the official gameday ball across seven parishes on a run of more than 100 miles.
kadn.com
Sunny and Warm Before Thanksgiving Rain Arrives
It's been another damp and gloomy day across Acadiana, but warmer and sunnier weather will return as soon as Wednesday. However, it's going to be short-lived thanks to a robust and complex storm system that will bring rain and thunder to the region just in time for Thanksgiving turkey dinner.
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road
Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
iheart.com
City Of Baker Bans Food Trucks
Food trucks are now banned in the city of Baker. The City Council passed an ordinance to ban food trucks by a 3-2 vote on Tuesday. The council meeting featured plenty of yelling from citizens and between council members prior to the vote. Opponents of food trucks in the city...
theadvocate.com
Farmers markets, 'Stranger Things' escape room, stargazing: Around Baton Rouge
"JAMES HOOD'S MESMERICA": 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum's Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, 100 S. River Road. Visual music journey combining the music of composer and percussionist James Hood with visually hypnotic, 3D animated art. $12 and up. lasm.org. SATURDAY. RED STICK FARMERS MARKET:...
wbrz.com
Holiday helpers feed more than 2500 people on Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul and Holiday Helpers are giving thanks in a huge way this year—they're feeding those most in need with hot meals this Thanksgiving, and they've been busy all morning long preparing those meals for more than 2,500 people in the Baton Rouge area.
brproud.com
Gordon McKernan to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordon McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com.
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish ready for its close-up in Hallmark Channel film premiering Thanksgiving Day
ASCENSION PARISH - This Thanksgiving, Sorrento will be on the viewing menu for those who dive into the Hallmark Channel and its seasonal array of holiday fare. The movie "My Southern Family Christmas" makes its broadcast premiere just as most Americans put down the fork and pick up the remote control. The Ascension Parish-based production airs at 7 p.m. local time.
wbrz.com
Wednesday PM Forecast: wet pattern begins on Thanksgiving
A period of wet weather will begin on Thanksgiving and last through the first half of the weekend. As far as temperatures go, expect an extended break from the chill. Next 24 Hours: The night will be largely quiet with light east winds, partly cloudy skies and low temperatures dipping into the upper 50s. Thanksgiving will start off dry but any sunshine will quickly fill in due to increasing clouds. As high temperatures reach the low 70s, a warm front will move north toward the coast causing a few showers to develop during the afternoon. A batch of steadier rain is expected into the evening and overnight. In fact, some of the rain could be heavy especially north and west of Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
Community fridge asking for donations ahead of the holiday season
BATON ROUGE - It's the season of giving, and giving is what one community fridge needs now more than ever. More community efforts are taking to the streets to give back to those less fortunate for the holidays, and organizers are making it easier to donate, but they also need your help.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge mother advocates against drunk driving during holiday weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to AAA, Thanksgiving is the busiest day on the road. Law enforcement says it’s also busy for them due to distracted and impaired drivers. Baton Rouge mother Joan Robinson lost her 17-year-old daughter last year. Joan is now working with Mothers Against...
mixonline.com
Healing Place Church creates upgrades connection with d&b Soundscape 360° and Vi-Series.
ASHEVILLE, NC (11.21.22)—The Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge, LA was the first location and is the now largest, sharing the same heart and vision of every campus, to be a healing place for a hurting world. The main arena seats up to 3,000 members depending on the seat arrangement on the floor. Worship is led by a full contemporary band consisting of 6-9 front line vocalists, drums, percussion, bass, electric guitars, acoustic guitar, keys, and an occasional choir. Healing Place Church now has a total of 12 campuses located throughout the world, with 24,000 people attending weekly services.
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-10 West on Miss. River Bridge after accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says two right lanes are blocked on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident Tuesday morning. Congestion is currently approaching...
WAFB.com
Baker City Council votes to ban food trucks at intense, emotional meeting
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker City Council in a controversial move Tuesday voted to ban food trucks and rolling vendors with some limited exceptions. The council passed the new ordinance in a three-to-two vote. Dr. Charles Vincent, Glenda Bryant, and Brenda G. Jackson approved the new plan to ban...
wbrz.com
WATCH: 18-wheeler plunges into bayou along I-10 at Ascension-St. James line
An 18-wheeler went off-road and became submerged in a bayou along I-10 near the Ascension-St. James Parish line early Tuesday afternoon. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one lane was closed on the westbound side of the interstate around 1:30 p.m. while crews tried to recover the truck. Later on,...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
Comments / 0