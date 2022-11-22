ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy & Bryson Tiller ‘Move’ to No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

By Trevor Anderson
 2 days ago

Diddy and Bryson Tiller make their move to No. 1 on Billboard ’s Adult R&B Airplay chart as “Gotta Move On” crowns the list dated Nov. 26. It’s the first No. 1 for both acts on the chart. The song ascends from No. 2 after a 9% boost in plays that made it the most-played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B radio stations in the week ending Nov. 20, according to Luminate.

As the collaboration climbs, it ousts Silk Sonic’s “After Last Night,” with Thundercat and Bootsy Collins, from the summit after the latter’s one week in charge.

“Gotta Move On” gives Diddy his first No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay, on his third appearance. He previously visited through two featured spots – first, on Faith Evans’ “All Night Long,” which reached No. 29 in 1999, and later, alongside fellow guest Enya on Mario Winans’ “I Don’t Wanna Know,” a No. 9 hit from 2004.

Bryson Tiller likewise nets his first Adult R&B Airplay champ, though on his fourth attempt. Before “Move,” the singer-songwriter appeared on the chart with “Insecure,” his collaboration with Jazmine Sullivan (No. 30 in 2017), when he and Rihanna featured on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” (No. 13, 2018) and in a supporting role on H.E.R.’s “Could’ve Been” (No. 2, 2019).

While Diddy and Tiller are both new to the Adult R&B Airplay summit, both acts have crafted radio smashes for years for R&B and hip-hop fans. Diddy, whose career dates to the 1990s, has accumulated 15 top 10 hits as an artist on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, including three No. 1s: “I’ll Be Missing You,” with Faith Evans and featuring 112 (three weeks in 1997), “Bump, Bump, Bump,” with B2K (four, 2003) and “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” with Nelly and Murphy Lee (three, 2003). Tiller, likewise, has his own trio: “Don’t” (five, 2016), “Exchange” (one, 2016) and from DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” (five, 2017).

“Move” also presented a return to form for both artists on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, where it reached No. 6 (and reverses 6-8 on the current list). The peak gave Diddy his first top 10 visit on that list since 2010, when “Hello Good Morning,” credited to Diddy – Dirty Money featuring T.I., crested at No. 10. For Tiller, though he’d been in the upper tier as recently as 2020 through a featured turn on Wale’s “Love… Her Fault,” it marks his first time in the region as lead act since “Don’t.”

