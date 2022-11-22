ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Argentina Star Lionel Messi

Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history. After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

With the tournament set to kick off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
ABC News

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
NBC Sports

Richarlison bags brace as World Cup favorites Brazil power past Serbia

Brazil looked every bit the part of 2022 World Cup favorites, with Richarlison casting himself the star of the show in a 2-0 victory vs Serbia, one of the tournament’s most popular dark-horse picks, at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday. The Tottenham forward made it a...
NBC Sports

Guillermo Ochoa's epic save leaves Mexican fans in chills

Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa “Mr. World Cup” after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
NBC Sports

World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full

The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy