Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup: Three reasons Lionel Messi's side were upset
The goal that could have assured Argentina a glorious start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup stayed on the board for more than a minute, so at least Lautaro Martinez had his moment in the spotlight. He’d earned it, for sure. Martinez executed a brilliant, incisive run to accept...
NBC Sports
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch
Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Argentina Star Lionel Messi
Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history. After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
CBS Sports
Saudi Arabia World Cup hero Yasser Al-Shahrani undergoes surgery after nasty collision in Argentina game
Saudi Arabia's Yasser Al-Shahrani has undergone surgery after he was injured during the Green Falcons' sensational 2-1 FIFA World Cup win over Argentina on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender hit the ground after clashing with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in time added on and needed to be stretchered off at Lusail Iconic Stadium.
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
Watch highlights from Saudi Arabia’s upset victory over Argentina in the World Cup
Some are calling it the most shocking upset in World Cup history.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament set to kick off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
Messi Scores in Fourth World Cup for Argentina
All eyes are on Lionel Messi to see what the all-time great can achieve in Qatar, and he got off to an ideal start in Argentina’s opener.
ABC News
Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Soccer-Messi leads Argentina v Saudi Arabia in final World Cup quest
LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's 35-year-old captain and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi shrugged off some fatigue niggles to lead the line on Tuesday in the Group C opener against Saudi Arabia where he begins his last quest for an elusive World Cup trophy.
Yardbarker
Maradona’s son lays into Messi following Argentina’s shock defeat vs Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi cannot be compared to the late Diego Maradona. That is the view of Maradona’s son, Junior, who has weighed in on the ongoing debate over which Argentine legend is better. Messi, 35, was unable to rescue his country after they suffered a remarkable 2-1 opening World Cup...
Yardbarker
Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti: “Argentina’s 2-1 World Cup Loss To Saudi Arabia A Tough Blow But I Trust The Team Will Get Back Up”
Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti is disappointed with the shock loss of the Argentine national team at the hands of Saudi Arabia at the World Cup but believes that they can get back up. Speaking to the press after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri Vice-President gave his reaction...
NBC Sports
Richarlison bags brace as World Cup favorites Brazil power past Serbia
Brazil looked every bit the part of 2022 World Cup favorites, with Richarlison casting himself the star of the show in a 2-0 victory vs Serbia, one of the tournament’s most popular dark-horse picks, at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday. The Tottenham forward made it a...
2 brothers, 2 teams, 2 contrasting experiences at World Cup
The Williams brothers have managed to mark both sides of their heritage in the most incredible way at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries
NBC Sports
Guillermo Ochoa's epic save leaves Mexican fans in chills
Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa “Mr. World Cup” after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in...
Saudi Arabia's Previous World Cup Results Show Just How Unexpected Win Over Argentina Was
Saudi Arabia's shock 2-1 win over Argentina was only their fourth victory in FIFA World Cup history.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
NBC Sports
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
Comments / 0