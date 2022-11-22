Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Diesel Griffed Gen 6: Fossil Group releases another Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus smartwatch with Wear OS 3
The Fossil Group has expanded its smartwatch offering with the Diesel Gen 6 Griffed, the first by the subsidiary in two years. Unsurprisingly, the new smartwatch features Fossil Gen 6 design cues, with a round AMOLED display surrounded by thick bezels, two physical buttons and a digital crown protected by a guard.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mini 3: FCC sighting and hands-on photo surface for DJI Mini 2 successor
It seems that DJI has yet another drone planned, having just announced the Mavic 3M with five cameras. According to multiple sources, the company is on the verge of releasing the Mini 3, a cheaper alternative to the Mini 3 Pro that also debuted earlier this year. While DJI has not teased the Mini 3 yet, the FCC has already certified the device in the US, generally a nailed-on sign of an imminent product release.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3M unveiled with multispectral sensors and five cameras
DJI has announced the Mavic 3M, the third commercial drone within the Mavic 3 series after the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T. The Mavic 3M follows the Mavic 3 Classic, which only launched a few weeks ago. Incidentally, DJI is preparing to release the Mini 3 too, covered separately. While the Mavic 3 Classic and Mini 3 are stripped-back versions of existing drones, the Mavic 3M contains more cameras and advanced features than the Mavic 3 or Mavic 3 Cine.
DJI's new FPV camera module gives rock-solid transmissions
Powerful new DJI O3 Air Unit puts the emphasis on rock-solid FPV transmission
dronedj.com
DJI Avata drone adds support to use goggles with O3 Air Unit
DJI is rolling out a new firmware package for Avata, the most exciting and fun drone the company has released this year. Among other things, this firmware update adds support for Avata’s goggles to be used with the newly launched DJI O3 Air Unit. The O3 Air Unit is...
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
notebookcheck.net
Flat Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design confirmed in leaked CAD render
A supposed CAD render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced on the Chinese social media site Weibo. Posted by an account that is machine-translated as “Love the Planet”, the drawing simply shows an unnamed smartphone-like device mostly from the side, with part of what would presumably be the display also revealed. The image (see below) was later shared by the well-known leaker Ice universe, who simply stated “S23U” with an “insidious” emoji in the post.
Phone Arena
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
ZDNet
Samsung slices the price of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite by a third for Black Friday
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
Take to the skies with $40 off the Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition
Inspired by the real-world Airbus A320 sidestick, this is a great joystick for flight simulators.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | OnePlus 10T: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 flagship receives price cuts across all SKUs
OnePlus may have reduced the OnePlus 10 Pro during Black Friday, but the company has also shaved a few dollars off the newer OnePlus 10T. Available from OnePlus itself and Amazon, the savings are more modest than those for the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, they still undercut the OnePlus 10T’s MSRP by a healthy margin.
dronedj.com
All about DJI’s new Mavic 3M multispectral imaging drone
After Mavic 3, Mavic 3 Cine, Mavic 3 Enterprise, and Mavic 3 Classic, a new member has been added to the DJI Mavic drone family: the Mavic 3 Multispectral, aka Mavic 3M. As the name suggests, this version of the Mavic 3 is equipped with a multispectral imaging system. Read on for more details about the latest DJI drone.
Top Speed
10 Sports Cars from the 2000s Still Worth Buying
The 2000s were a decade of rapid technological advancements, one where flip phones turned into smartphones and laptops were finally making some gains on desktop computers. It was, arguably, the decade of the Fast And Furious franchise, and one could even argue that it was the rise of tuning culture across most of the United States. Above all, though, it was the decade of the electronic uprising in our sporty cars. The first flappy paddles found their way into up-market supercars, and even the more mundane machinery came with a host of electronic aids to keep them level and straight on the road. Some enjoyed having their skills behind the wheel complimented by the electronic suspension, self-leveling dampers, four-wheeled steering, and other clever robotics that made driving fast a bit easier. The purists, however, did not like the rise of electronic aids and kept searching for those cars that kept true to the old-school setup of three pedals, a stick, and no help other than that given by your senses. The cars we're going to discuss here today offer the perfect blend between rawness and electronic advancement from a time when we didn’t hear doomsday preachers announcing the end of the manual transmission.
Digital Trends
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i review: Surface Pro on a budget?
“The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i loses the polish of other 2-in-1s but has the raw value to fight back.”. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5i was just introduced as another detachable tablet competitor, running up against the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 that were also recently released. The hook? This one comes at a lower price than Dell and Microsoft.
dronedj.com
Leaks provide images and full specs of DJI’s O3 Air Unit to be ‘announced tomorrow’
The rumored release of DJI’s new O3 Air Unit enhancing video transmission during FPV drone flight appears to be close at hand – possibly even Thursday – according to several new product leaks that include a marketing document replete with full specs. Reliable online leakers last week...
petapixel.com
Prototype 1964 Leica Noctilux 50mm f/1.2 is Expected to Sell for $500K
A prototype Leica Noctilux 50mm f/1.2 from 1964 is expected to sell for $500,000 at the Leitz Photographica Auction next week. The rare lens informed the design of the first mass-produced 35mm lens to feature aspherical elements which was introduced in 1966. The lens will be offered as part of...
notebookcheck.net
Honor 80 series debuts with an SE variant, up to 160MP main cameras and 66W SuperCharge
The Honor 80 series may be technically overshadowed by their new Magic Vs foldable flagship counterpart; however, they may still be capable of distracting some potential fans with their rear camera humps alone. The OEM has gone for the double-barrel look once again, although they have been modified considerably, particularly in the case of the infinity-symbol-like housing of the 80 Pro.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
Android Central
Tecno's Eagle Eye Lens system aims to solve a lingering issue in smartphone cameras
It's the industry's first telephoto camera setup that uses dual prism to automatically track a moving object when shooting. Tecno has unveiled the industry's first dual prism telephoto camera, which boasts the biggest tilt angle. The Tecno Eagle Eye Lens setup promises improved video stabilization when shooting moving objects through...
Comments / 0