Enjoy a maritime twist on the holidays with the 21st Annual Savannah Boat Parade of Lights

Since its founding, Savannah has been closely tied to the river that bears its name.

And for more than two decades, that river has played a special part in illuminating the holiday spirit for residents and visitors of the Hostess City.

On Saturday, the 21st Annual Savannah Boat Parade of Lights will kick off the Christmas season, a near and dear festivity for Savannahian families.

The boat parade will set sail from The Park at the Eastern Wharf docks at 7 p.m. as it snakes its way along the Savannah River. The Park will add to the festivities with food trucks, holiday music, a 30-ft. Christmas tree and The Thompson Savannah's mobile bar, offering a few festive libations.

But this event is about more than just pretty light displays and trails of boats; the parade has lived the "spirit of giving" each year, raising funds for a variety of local charities.

This year’s chosen charity is the Greenbriar Children's Center, a local charity which has been helping and supporting local children and their families for more than 70 years.

Greenbriar was established in 1949 by members of the Gamma Sigma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., serving as emergency housing for abused, neglected, runaway and homeless children and young adults.

Its creation was made possible by funds left by local philanthropist, Adeline Graham, and through the support of Rev. Ralph Mark Gilbert of the First African Baptist Church. The boat parade is a special event for a special cause, one that continues to warm the hearts of area families well into the new year.

Delylah Thompson, 2022 Savannah Boat Parade of Lights Chair, says the Savannah Boat Parade has been loved by generations of locals, businesses, and visitors alike for its illuminated displays and festive atmosphere.

"It's fun, it's festive, and it's great comradery featuring creative talents by the participants," Thompson said. "But mostly, it's a lot of pride, knowing that we are raising funds for the Greenbriar children and their families."

Over 30 boats are registered for this year's parade, featuring a range of sizes and models, adorned with the lights and sounds of the holiday season. Per tradition, the parade will be led by the historic Georgia Queen Riverboat, which hosts guests with hors d'oeuvres, live entertainment, and drinks; a special way to view and participate in the parade.

Thompson says for more than 20 years, the boat parade has marked the start of the Christmas calendar for Savannah families and visitors.

"This is the official kick-off of the holiday season for many families and businesses in Savannah and the surrounding areas," Thompson added.

Spectators and participants can purchase parade memorabilia directly from the Savannah Boat Parade of Lights website, and at the parade itself. And it wouldn't be possible without the support of many local businesses and groups. Specialty Sports is donating all of the boat captain's and volunteer's T-shirts, and is also selling commemorative Boat Parade shirts to the public.

Creative Conspiracy Co. is selling commemorative tumblers featuring several designs which can be personalized with participant's names, boat names and more, with all proceeds benefitting Greenbriar Children's Center.

The Thompson Savannah Hotel has also provided 25 free rooms and breakfast for the parade's Captains and crews, while Plant Riverside District will be providing overnight stays at the JW Marriott Hotel to each of the five "judges choice winners" in the parade.

With so many fantastical illuminated boats on display, Thompson said it's hard to pick just one that is her favorite.

"Some are simple, while some are more intricate and include lights, costumes, props, decorations, and music...some even include moving parts," Thompson shared.

One boat in particular, manned by Captain Art Wright and his crew, have been known to amaze crowds with their amazing creations, building all year in anticipation of the parade. "Their pelican with large flapping wings from last year will be hard to beat, but I'm sure this year's presentation will not disappoint us," she added.

What new surprises will be passing crowds down the Savannah River this year?

You'll just have to see for yourself, in this fun and uniquely Savannahian way to welcome the Christmas season.