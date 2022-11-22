CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told you about this scam last month – a tow truck company was busted for charging exorbitant fees.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday night, it turns out the scam goes even deeper.We first thought the scam was all about towing for crazy prices. Our report back on Oct. 28 focused in part on one bill for $57,800.But we are now learning the scam didn't end there. An employee at AP Towing & Recovery was actually using one victim's car as his own.Alesha Howard has not been home since August, when her Dodge Ram pickup...

