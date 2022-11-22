ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

Dave
2d ago

Most likely female driver women are terrible drivers. They are responsible for more then half of fatal accidents in the last couple years. Reduce the number of hours women are allowed to drive watch accidents Dramatically drop.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot while walking down the street on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down the street Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. At about 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was in the 200 block of West 37th Place when he was shot in the right leg and lower back, Chicago police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old faces murder charge after opening fire on man, woman who were sitting in vehicle in Chicago

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in South Shore last month. The juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, two felony counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman says someone from AP Towing & Recovery kept on driving her car after towing it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told you about this scam last month – a tow truck company was busted for charging exorbitant fees.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday night, it turns out the scam goes even deeper.We first thought the scam was all about towing for crazy prices. Our report back on Oct. 28 focused in part on one bill for $57,800.But we are now learning the scam didn't end there. An employee at AP Towing & Recovery was actually using one victim's car as his own.Alesha Howard has not been home since August, when her Dodge Ram pickup...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 57, accidentally shoots self in knee on North Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man accidentally discharged a firearm and shot himself in the knee in the city’s Goose Island neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. Police said that the man was at the 1200 block of North Larrabee Street around 8:40 p.m. when he accidentally discharged a firearm, shooting himself in the left knee. He […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, found shot to death in car on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car Tuesday night in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. The woman was discovered in the driver's seat of her vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head around 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Eddy Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver of stolen car crashes into 5 parked vehicles in North Park

CHICAGO - The driver of a stolen car crashed into five parked vehicles Tuesday night in the North Park neighborhood. The driver was in a stolen 2016 Hyundai Sonata traveling at a high rate of speed around 9:30 p.m. when he lost control and struck five parked cars in the 5400 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: 16-year-old charged in shooting death of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department announced a 16-year-old boy has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe Tuesday evening. As you may recall, Akeem was washing his hands in the bathroom of his parents’ home near Humboldt Park around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, when a […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy