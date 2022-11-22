Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Meridian police make arrests in three death investigations
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police released updates on three separate death investigations Wednesday. Three arrests have been made in a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 17, 2022, near Old Marion Road Apartments. A teenager died and another juvenile was seriously hurt. Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young gave News 11 an update Wednesday.
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake Arrests
BRANDON R BOLTON, 34, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, N/A. ZORRO D CLAYTON, 35, of Carthage, Hold – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Drug Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A. JACOB A DILLION, 44,...
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests
CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $600, $600. TRAVIS BELL, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JERMAINE CLARK, 45. of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BILLY...
Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
WTOK-TV
Three arrests made in fatal Nov. 17 shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced Wednesday it has made three arrests in the Nov. 17 shooting near Old Marion Road Apartments. A juvenile was killed and another injured. MPD said the arrests of William Lemon, Joshua Randle, and Keitric Randle, Jr., happened Nov. 22. Lemon and...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Deputy finds stolen gun
A Jackson, Miss., man was arrested Friday afternoon after he was stopped for speeding and a stolen rifle was found in his vehicle. Deputy D. Johnston of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped a SUV eastbound on Interstate 20 clocked on radar at 84 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After approaching the vehicle, Deputy Johnston detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping in course of armed carjacking
A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the course of an armed carjacking. Monday afternoon, Brookhaven Police arrested Johnny Potts, 28, for his alleged participation in an altercation one week ago. “It started from a car accident, where an individual demanded a specific amount of money,”...
Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary. Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary. Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022,...
WTOK-TV
Meridian man charged with DUI manslaughter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged a man with DUI manslaughter related to a Nov. 3, 2022, wreck. Police said Curtis Alexander Ferguson, 48, of Meridian, caused a wreck on 20th Street Extension that killed Dawanda Corey. Ferguson was also hurt in the wreck and had been at...
WAPT
Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder dating back to Aug. 27, 2021. The MPD said the suspect’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 29th...
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Former Leake County Deputy Sheriff Arrested For Evidence Tampering
On October 31, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with assistance from Leake County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Crime Lab conducted an arrest. for evidence tampering in Leake County. 39-year-old, Justin Ross Moore, from Carthage, Mississippi has been arrested and charged with 31 counts of tampering with...
breezynews.com
Several Disturbances Reports in Attala
11:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on East Adams Street. 11:37 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person loitering in the parking lot of Dollar General in Williamsville. 11:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police...
Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
breezynews.com
18-Wheeler Involved Hit and Run in Attala
2:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a residence on Linden Drive reporting stolen property. 2:23 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala Central Fire Department, EMS and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 19 near the intersection of Center Rd. It was reported that an 18-wheeler hauling grain rear-ended a vehicle and left the scene. No serious injuries were reported. MS Hwy Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
WAPT
3 of 21 shootings involving Mississippi police officers in 2022 have been fatal
JACKSON, Miss. — Out of 21 shootings this year in Mississippi that involved police officers, three have resulted in deaths. William Drake's son, Jaylen Lewis, was one of those who died. "A father's love never goes away, especially as the child gets older," Drake said. Lewis' family recently posted...
Neshoba Democrat
‘Booms’ near Bond community being investigated by Sheriff
Reports of loud booms in the Bond Community are being investigated by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Eric Clark. Clark said they have received calls and seen social media posts about the booms over the weekend like one around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Clarks says they...
Comments / 2