ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

Comments / 2

Related
WTOK-TV

Meridian police make arrests in three death investigations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police released updates on three separate death investigations Wednesday. Three arrests have been made in a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 17, 2022, near Old Marion Road Apartments. A teenager died and another juvenile was seriously hurt. Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young gave News 11 an update Wednesday.
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Felony DUI and Drunk and Disorderly in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTOPHER QUINTON BAGWELL, 47, of Decatur, Felony DUI, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $600, $600. TRAVIS BELL, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. JERMAINE CLARK, 45. of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BILLY...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Capitol police arrest man after Jackson chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man after a chase in Jackson on Tuesday, November 22. Investigators said Capitol police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat for a traffic violation. However, the driver did not stop. Police said the chase started around Fortification Street and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
BRANDON, MS
WTOK-TV

Three arrests made in fatal Nov. 17 shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced Wednesday it has made three arrests in the Nov. 17 shooting near Old Marion Road Apartments. A juvenile was killed and another injured. MPD said the arrests of William Lemon, Joshua Randle, and Keitric Randle, Jr., happened Nov. 22. Lemon and...
MERIDIAN, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Deputy finds stolen gun

A Jackson, Miss., man was arrested Friday afternoon after he was stopped for speeding and a stolen rifle was found in his vehicle. Deputy D. Johnston of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped a SUV eastbound on Interstate 20 clocked on radar at 84 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. After approaching the vehicle, Deputy Johnston detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.
JACKSON, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Mississippi man charged with kidnapping in course of armed carjacking

A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the course of an armed carjacking. Monday afternoon, Brookhaven Police arrested Johnny Potts, 28, for his alleged participation in an altercation one week ago. “It started from a car accident, where an individual demanded a specific amount of money,”...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian man charged with DUI manslaughter

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have charged a man with DUI manslaughter related to a Nov. 3, 2022, wreck. Police said Curtis Alexander Ferguson, 48, of Meridian, caused a wreck on 20th Street Extension that killed Dawanda Corey. Ferguson was also hurt in the wreck and had been at...
MERIDIAN, MS
WAPT

Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder dating back to Aug. 27, 2021. The MPD said the suspect’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 29th...
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Former Leake County Deputy Sheriff Arrested For Evidence Tampering

On October 31, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with assistance from Leake County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Crime Lab conducted an arrest. for evidence tampering in Leake County. 39-year-old, Justin Ross Moore, from Carthage, Mississippi has been arrested and charged with 31 counts of tampering with...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Several Disturbances Reports in Attala

11:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on East Adams Street. 11:37 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person loitering in the parking lot of Dollar General in Williamsville. 11:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

18-Wheeler Involved Hit and Run in Attala

2:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a residence on Linden Drive reporting stolen property. 2:23 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala Central Fire Department, EMS and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 19 near the intersection of Center Rd. It was reported that an 18-wheeler hauling grain rear-ended a vehicle and left the scene. No serious injuries were reported. MS Hwy Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

‘Booms’ near Bond community being investigated by Sheriff

Reports of loud booms in the Bond Community are being investigated by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Eric Clark. Clark said they have received calls and seen social media posts about the booms over the weekend like one around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Clarks says they...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy