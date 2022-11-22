Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Kindergarteners teach us how to cook a turkey
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - These aren’t your typical Thanksgiving chefs, but they have a lot of ideas on how to cook your bird. It all starts with picking out the right turkey. “First you get a turkey and then you bring it home,” Ella, Kindergartener at Hutchison...
WJHG-TV
Holiday travel tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is here and as we celebrate with cheer, we also have to deal with holiday traffic. Whether you’re traveling to your Thanksgiving destination or driving, you’ll need to pack your patience along with your suitcase. For those flying out of...
WJHG-TV
Beachy Holiday Art Walk And Party
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are looking for a night of holiday wonder and fun, Beachy Beach Real Estate has you covered. The event being held Wednesday, November 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. benefits both Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy and Food4Kidz. Beachy Beach Real Estate encourages...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Fire Department collecting donations for fire sleigh
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Santa may not be here just yet, but his sleigh is, well at least a copy of his sleigh. It’s really a red fire truck and the Panama City fire department is hoping you’ll fill it with toys. The third annual fire sleigh...
WJHG-TV
Falling Into Fun with homemade holiday recipes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is almost here and the NewsChannel 7 Today team wants to share family recipes that you can cook up for the holidays. In this week’s Falling Into Fun, Ryan shared his family’s Cranberry Surprise recipe. He said it was his favorite as a kid.
Panama City Rescue Mission to host Thanksgiving dinner
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the season of giving and the perfect time to help others.If you are struggling to afford a Thanksgiving meal, you are welcome at the Panama City Rescue Mission. The annual tradition is back following a few changes. Prior to Hurricane Michael, the mission fed about 800 people on Thanksgiving. […]
WJHG-TV
Parking tips for the upcoming 30A 10K
WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On your mark. get set. go. The 30A 10K race is back this thanksgiving in Rosemary Beach. Runners and spectators should prepare to get to the race early. “The Walton County Sheriff’s Office closes down 30A from 7:00 until 10:30 on race morning,” Chris Fields, Volunteer...
WJHG-TV
Salvage Santa giving bikes to children
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - He’s known as Salvage Santa and he’s very well-loved in our area and beyond. Mike jones has been refurbishing bikes and other toys for several decades and every Christmas those toys go to kids in need. This is a forty-plus-year-old tradition for Salvage...
WJHG-TV
Feeding the Gulf Coast: places to eat for the holidays
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. However, a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money, and this thanksgiving, one local community wants everyone to...
Honey Baked Ham thriving in temporary Destin location after building burns down
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving meals are setting records for the Destin Honey Baked Ham branch this year. The store moved to a temporary location after a gas explosion burned down the main building in Oct. “People when they heard about the fire, I think they kind of got scared that they weren’t going to […]
WJHG-TV
WATCH: Rehabilitated sea turtle released back into the Gulf
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf World Marine Institute gave us something to be thankful for Wednesday. More than 100 people gathered in Panama City Beach to see a big loggerhead sea turtle, now rehabilitated and ready to be released. He went crawling to the shoreline, as fast as a turtle can.
WJHG-TV
Thanksgiving Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone and Happy Thanksgiving!. We’re watching clouds increase already across the Panhandle this morning. It’ll end up being a fairly cloudy day with little to no sun. We’re getting going with similar temperatures to what we had yesterday in the...
WJHG-TV
Sharing Family Thanksgiving Recipes part two
Tuesday Evening Forecast. Updated: 17 hours ago.
floridaing.com
St. Andrews State Park: Just 3 Miles East of Panama City Beach
If you’re looking for a place to get away from the heat of the summer, you’ll love St. Andrews State Park in Panama City Beach. It’s home to a mile and a half of white sand beaches, sugary water, and a variety of birds and wildlife. The park’s amenities include picnic areas, a playground, pavilions, a swimming beach, nature trails, and a jetty.
Groups bring Thanksgiving to area veterans
PARKER,Fla. (WMBB)– In the spirit of Thanksgiving, The Bay County Veteran Center, Veteran Affairs HUD-VASH homeless program, Parkers VFW, and Auxiliary worked together to give Veterans a special holiday dinner. The organizations put together 54 boxes of food for veterans and their families. “You’re not going to change anybody’s life, but you certainly can make […]
WJHG-TV
Local community center helps food insecurity problem in Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. But a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money and this Thanksgiving one local community wants everyone to enjoy...
WJHG-TV
Visit Panama City Beach honored for sports tourism
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sports tourism is making Panama City Beach more recognizable. “Parents are coming in with their kids for these ball tournaments,” said Panama City Beach Communications Director Debbie Ingram. “Whether it’s soccer, baseball, softball, or whatever it is. Parents will travel with their kids for these events.”
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with some upper-level clouds moving through. We’ll have a less then 10% chance a stray spritz or sprinkle falls out of the sky today. But clouds will be on the increase throughout the day.
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. On Thanksgiving clouds will be on the increase, but it will remain dry with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. The clouds continue to thicken as we get closer to Black Friday morning and rain will spread across our area. Rain will be spottier on Friday. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. On Saturday another cold front will approach NWFL buy the evening/overnight hours. Highs Saturday will reach the low to mid 70s. The rain exits by Sunday morning with the sunshine returning later in the day.
WJHG-TV
Local fire officials give tips on preventing tragedy during chilly weather
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many, it is the most wonderful time of the year. With the holiday season upon us, people are gearing up to celebrate with friends and family and staying toasty while it gets colder outside. But it’s important to keep some things in mind during this time.
