Crawford County, KS

Rollover as two vehicles collide in Webb City on Madison

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon November 23, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash with rollover at Fountain and Madison alerted Webb City E-911. Webb City Fire, METS ambulance, Webb City Police responded. On scene we learn there were no serious injuries. Not all information was available as some people involved had walked into the Freeman...
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400

One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
Man perishes in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Kansas highway

CHEROKEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died while another was seriously injured in a head-on collision after a driver was headed the wrong way down a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.9 on U.S. Highway 400 - about 6 miles west of Kansas Highway 7 - with reports of a fatality crash.
Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man

McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
Commerce man injured after Saturday night crash

COMMERCE, Okla. — A Commerce man was admitted to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in critical condition after a crash about two miles north of Commerce, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Saturday night on County Road S. 560, near County Road E....
Police officer critical, crashed during pursuit

COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022 just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Okla. Crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Okla. GOOGLE MAPS COUNTY ROAD S 560 AND COUNTY ROAD E 30.  Vernon Moyer, 39, of...
News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. reports of a pedestrian struck on South Rangeline and 7th alerted Jopin E-911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance and METRO 1 responded. On scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson that am adult male was struck in the southbound lanes of Rangeline, just south of 7th. He tells us the male was...
Tow truck driver laid to rest, Funeral Procession led by first responders and tow trucks

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday, November 19, 2022 in Anderson, Missouri, Ozark Funeral Home held services for a young tow truck driver that was killed in a single vehicle tow truck crash on I-44 at Joplin on Tuesday morning. Bradley Skaggs, 18, was a lifelong McDonald County resident. His family had asked that tow truck operators and first responders lead...
Galena SRO officer arrested for shoplifting

MIAMI, Okla. – A school resource officer with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at the Miami Wal-Mart. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, received two citations on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 by the Miami Police Department for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
Missouri man pleads guilty in connection to Joplin woman’s murder

TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin man pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from talking with police officers about the kidnapping and killing of a Joplin woman. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and...
