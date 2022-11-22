OKCFD Utilizing New Drones To Fight Fires

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has some new gadgets to help fight flames from above.

While a fleet of trucks is great for on-the-ground firefighting, thermal imaging tethered drones help see through thick smoke to gauge where the fire is coming from.

OKCFD Capt. Scott Douglas said the drones have multiple uses.

"It picks up the heat of not only a fire but also a person, so it can possibly help us locate a victim as well," Douglas said. "They don't take away from our staffing, so as soon as we pull on scene, we can throw the base of the drone out there, push a button, and it launches."

The Department has six of the thermal imaging drones, with each one operated by a pilot with a tablet.