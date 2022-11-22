ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aneka Duncan

Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment

Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago to provide $500 cash payments to thousands of residents

CHICAGO — Another round of cash payments is going out to thousands of Chicagoans. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, announced Monday the launch of the 2022 Chicago Resiliency 2.0 application.  The program will provide $500 cash payments to Chicagoans who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus — specifically households […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Deadline approaching for Chicago parents to apply for 2023 school year

CHICAGO - An important deadline is approaching for Chicago parents. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall. The district has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that's different from your assigned neighborhood school. The single online application...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Program aims to help Chicago families experiencing homelessness, other struggles

CHICAGO - What looks like play time is serious learning, especially for young and vulnerable children on Chicago's South Side. "Here at this particular center, we probably work with about 50-percent of families that are experiencing homelessness," said Aminah Wyatt-Jones, Vice President of Childhood Programs at Ada S. McKinley Community Services.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A double whammy for families hit by fraud while struggling to feed their children

The CBS 2 Investigators uncover loopholes in a federal benefits program that hurt struggling families when they're victims of fraudCHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one million people in Cook County rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).  Ana Salgado is one of them. Salgado is a divorced, single mother of four who works as a store manager but does not earn enough to feed her family. From time to time, she relies on SNAP benefits to fill the gaps. At the beginning of a recent month, on the day after her SNAP funds usually become available, she...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Local pantries assisting families in need this holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Greater Chicago Food Depository is partnering with local food pantries in an effort to reduce the need for food this holiday season.They are distributing the equivalent of more than 2.6 million meals to those in need. CBS 2 spoke with Rev. Matthew O'Donnell who runs one of the food depository's sites - Saint Moses the Black Parish Food Pantry in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. He says his pantry has served around 250 families on Tuesday and is expected to serve another 400 families on Wednesday. "What we're seeing is that there's at least 20% of...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Bally's closes $200M deal for Chicago casino property

CHICAGO - Bally's has officially closed the deal on the location for a casino in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. Bally's purchased the Freedom Center printing plant for $200 million. The proposed $1.75 billion casino is expected to generate about $200 million in annual tax revenue for Chicago. A temporary...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

In North Lawndale, Garfield Park, a push for residents to get their flu shot

CHICAGO (CBS) – An organization took to the streets of North Lawndale and Garfield Park.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported how one group is going door to door, on a mission to make sure everyone gets their flu shot.The goal is to pass out 10,000 flyers urging people in North Lawndale and Garfield Park to come to Saint Anthony Hospital to get a flu vaccine.It's an organization on a mission. Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere goes door to door, passing out the flyers.They have one goal: Letting people in North Lawndale and Garfield Park know free flue shots are available....
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??

It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Turkey giveaways Tuesday in West Rogers Park and Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If your family still needs a turkey for Thanksgiving, there are a couple giveaways available in Chicago on Tuesday in the West Rogers Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.Islamic Relief USA is handing out 600 turkeys to help underserved communities. Stop by the Rohingya Culture Center at 2740 W. Devon Av. Turkeys will be given out starting at 10 a.m., until they're gone.Residents in the 26th Ward also can get a free turkey starting at 10 a.m. at 2721 W. Division St. You must live in the 26th Ward, and will have to show ID with your address.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy