CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Greater Chicago Food Depository is partnering with local food pantries in an effort to reduce the need for food this holiday season.They are distributing the equivalent of more than 2.6 million meals to those in need. CBS 2 spoke with Rev. Matthew O'Donnell who runs one of the food depository's sites - Saint Moses the Black Parish Food Pantry in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. He says his pantry has served around 250 families on Tuesday and is expected to serve another 400 families on Wednesday. "What we're seeing is that there's at least 20% of...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO