Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment
Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
$500 Cash Assistance Program From Chicago: Who Will Get It And How To Apply
Some extra money could soon be coming to more than 4,000 Chicagoans. The city of Chicago has come up with a new assistance program that offers $500 cash payments to eligible residents. The deadline to apply for this cash assistance program from Chicago is approaching fast. Cash Assistance Program From...
Chicago nonprofit says more families need help putting food on the table this Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - This has been a busy week, and a busy year, at Chicago area food banks, as many organizations see demand top even the worst days of the pandemic. On Wednesday morning, the line was long outside El Mercadito in Humboldt Park before the doors opened. In English and...
Chicagoans eligible to receive $500 from city: How to apply
The city of Chicago is accepting applications for a program called Resiliency 2.0, offering $500 to qualifying individuals. The mayor’s office said it’s intended for lower-income residents who were left out of the COVID stimulus program.
Chicago to provide $500 cash payments to thousands of residents
CHICAGO — Another round of cash payments is going out to thousands of Chicagoans. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services, announced Monday the launch of the 2022 Chicago Resiliency 2.0 application. The program will provide $500 cash payments to Chicagoans who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus — specifically households […]
Deadline approaching for Chicago parents to apply for 2023 school year
CHICAGO - An important deadline is approaching for Chicago parents. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall. The district has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that's different from your assigned neighborhood school. The single online application...
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
The holiday activities intensify as we move closer to December. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson has the latest roundup of events across the Chicago region.
Program aims to help Chicago families experiencing homelessness, other struggles
CHICAGO - What looks like play time is serious learning, especially for young and vulnerable children on Chicago's South Side. "Here at this particular center, we probably work with about 50-percent of families that are experiencing homelessness," said Aminah Wyatt-Jones, Vice President of Childhood Programs at Ada S. McKinley Community Services.
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
A double whammy for families hit by fraud while struggling to feed their children
The CBS 2 Investigators uncover loopholes in a federal benefits program that hurt struggling families when they're victims of fraudCHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one million people in Cook County rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Ana Salgado is one of them. Salgado is a divorced, single mother of four who works as a store manager but does not earn enough to feed her family. From time to time, she relies on SNAP benefits to fill the gaps. At the beginning of a recent month, on the day after her SNAP funds usually become available, she...
Local pantries assisting families in need this holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Greater Chicago Food Depository is partnering with local food pantries in an effort to reduce the need for food this holiday season.They are distributing the equivalent of more than 2.6 million meals to those in need. CBS 2 spoke with Rev. Matthew O'Donnell who runs one of the food depository's sites - Saint Moses the Black Parish Food Pantry in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. He says his pantry has served around 250 families on Tuesday and is expected to serve another 400 families on Wednesday. "What we're seeing is that there's at least 20% of...
SEIU asking Chicago mayoral candidates to back $25 minimum wage
CHICAGO - Looking ahead to the Chicago mayoral race, one union is asking candidates to back a $25 minimum wage. SEIU is circulating a candidate questionnaire with about two dozen matters raised by its members. Along with the minimum wage hike, the form also addresses health insurance for retirees and...
Bally's closes $200M deal for Chicago casino property
CHICAGO - Bally's has officially closed the deal on the location for a casino in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. Bally's purchased the Freedom Center printing plant for $200 million. The proposed $1.75 billion casino is expected to generate about $200 million in annual tax revenue for Chicago. A temporary...
When Does Black Friday Start? Shopping Hours for Chicago-Area Stores, Malls
Black Friday shoppers are already planning their go-to destinations and that means knowing which stores are open and when. Bundles of deals will hit stores nationwide this Black Friday, but the unofficial shopping holiday will look a little different this time around. While most retailers used to open their storefronts...
MJG Movement Thanksgiving food giveaway November 22nd 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Chicago’s South Side
Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the MJG Movement will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1505 W. 63rd Street in Chicago while supplies last. The MJG Movement was founded by Elizabeth Gerald to honor her daughter Marcie Jones Gerald, who was the victim of brutal sexual assault. The MJG Movement works with individuals and families dealing with suicide, mental illness, sexual assault, domestic violence, and bullying. The organization operates under the mission to, “Be The Voice – Be The Reason – Be The Light.”
In North Lawndale, Garfield Park, a push for residents to get their flu shot
CHICAGO (CBS) – An organization took to the streets of North Lawndale and Garfield Park.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported how one group is going door to door, on a mission to make sure everyone gets their flu shot.The goal is to pass out 10,000 flyers urging people in North Lawndale and Garfield Park to come to Saint Anthony Hospital to get a flu vaccine.It's an organization on a mission. Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere goes door to door, passing out the flyers.They have one goal: Letting people in North Lawndale and Garfield Park know free flue shots are available....
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
What stores are actually open on Thanksgiving??
It happens… we forget to buy that one thing we needed for Thanksgiving dinner!. So what’s actually opened on Thursday’s holiday?. NBC 5 Chicago released a full list of stores you can still go to when everything else is closed. Here are some highlights…. Big Lots. Cermak...
Thousands of turkeys provided to Chicago families in need
Thousands of families in Chicago received free Thanksgiving turkeys over the weekend, thanks to work from local nonprofits, churches, and community organizations. Events in Woodlawn, Englewood, and Pilsen drew many families.
Turkey giveaways Tuesday in West Rogers Park and Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If your family still needs a turkey for Thanksgiving, there are a couple giveaways available in Chicago on Tuesday in the West Rogers Park and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.Islamic Relief USA is handing out 600 turkeys to help underserved communities. Stop by the Rohingya Culture Center at 2740 W. Devon Av. Turkeys will be given out starting at 10 a.m., until they're gone.Residents in the 26th Ward also can get a free turkey starting at 10 a.m. at 2721 W. Division St. You must live in the 26th Ward, and will have to show ID with your address.
