ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

'Cram the Cruiser' food drive underway by Kentucky State Police

Troopers will be present at well known places like Kroger and Walmart to collect food donations. ‘Cram the Cruiser’ food drive underway by Kentucky …. Troopers will be present at well known places like Kroger and Walmart to collect food donations. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild,...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans

Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe this Thanksgiving while preparing …. Here in Kentucky, fire departments across the state will be on call should you need their help this holiday but...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentuckians preparing to travel for Thanksgiving

Thousands of Kentuckians have already hit the roads, and the skies for Thanksgiving travel. Thousands of Kentuckians have already hit the roads, and the skies for Thanksgiving travel. Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild,...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health commissioner

State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast:...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources

Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts. UK responds after racist assault, gives update on …. Following a recent violent and racist assault...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington to host holiday lighting festival

On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Global Game Changers teaches...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Lexington Railbird Music Festival

After long lines for water reported at the last festival, there will be more water stations, bar space and bar staff, and more shaded areas. Changes coming to Lexington Railbird Music Festival. After long lines for water reported at the last festival, there will be more water stations, bar space...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape

An EKU student has been charged with first-degree rape following instances that occurred between October 2021 and the fall of 2022. According to the complaint warrant obtained by FOX 56 News, 21-year-old Thomas Haroules allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend on three occasions. Eastern Kentucky University student charged with …. An...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash

Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin …. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe this Thanksgiving while preparing …. Here in...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'

Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Evening weather forecast: 11/23/2022

Beautiful holiday weather is on top for the Commonwealth but that doesn't eliminate the possibility of showers for the weekend. Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe this...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Louisville metro police chief steps down

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Nov. 23: Eating less, free beer, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Nov. 23: Eating less, free beer, and How the Grinch …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 23, 2022. Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
fox56news.com

Sisters find each other more than 60 years after separation

A 45-year search for a long-lost sister has ended, and now, the two sisters are spending Thanksgiving together for the first time. Sisters find each other more than 60 years after …. A 45-year search for a long-lost sister has ended, and now, the two sisters are spending Thanksgiving together...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are impaired

The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are …. Keeping you safe this Thanksgiving while preparing …. Here in Kentucky, fire departments across the state will be on call should you need their help this holiday but are also offering tips to ensure you don't need their help.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75

According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains. Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris …. According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been...
PARIS, KY
fox56news.com

Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash

Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple asking for help to feed people in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 16 years, a husband and wife team have fed the hungry, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in downtown Lexington. Now, they are needed the community’s help to keep it going. Richard and Charlotte Thompson are with Open Door House Ministry. You...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy