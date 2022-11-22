Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
'Cram the Cruiser' food drive underway by Kentucky State Police
Troopers will be present at well known places like Kroger and Walmart to collect food donations. 'Cram the Cruiser' food drive underway by Kentucky …. Troopers will be present at well known places like Kroger and Walmart to collect food donations.
fox56news.com
Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans
Global Game Changers teaches children about veterans.
fox56news.com
Kentuckians preparing to travel for Thanksgiving
Thousands of Kentuckians have already hit the roads, and the skies for Thanksgiving travel.
fox56news.com
Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health commissioner
State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the new commissioner for the Tennessee Health Department effective Jan. 16.
fox56news.com
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources
Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts.
fox56news.com
Lexington to host holiday lighting festival
On Saturday Lexington will be lighting up its Christmas tree and Menorah during the Holiday Lighting Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Lexington Railbird Music Festival
After long lines for water reported at the last festival, there will be more water stations, bar space and bar staff, and more shaded areas.
fox56news.com
Eastern Kentucky University student charged with rape
An EKU student has been charged with first-degree rape following instances that occurred between October 2021 and the fall of 2022. According to the complaint warrant obtained by FOX 56 News, 21-year-old Thomas Haroules allegedly sexually assaulted his then-girlfriend on three occasions.
fox56news.com
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash.
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him.
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 11/23/2022
Beautiful holiday weather is on top for the Commonwealth but that doesn't eliminate the possibility of showers for the weekend.
fox56news.com
Louisville metro police chief steps down
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year.
fox56news.com
Nov. 23: Eating less, free beer, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Nov. 23, 2022.
wnky.com
Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
fox56news.com
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Victim's sister say it's comforting he's been talking
The victim, who's worked at the store for 20 years, had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot.
fox56news.com
Sisters find each other more than 60 years after separation
A 45-year search for a long-lost sister has ended, and now, the two sisters are spending Thanksgiving together for the first time.
fox56news.com
The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are impaired
The new all-electric Volvo SUV can tell if you are impaired.
fox56news.com
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75
According to the coroner's office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains.
fox56news.com
Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash
Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October.
WKYT 27
Lexington couple asking for help to feed people in need
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 16 years, a husband and wife team have fed the hungry, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in downtown Lexington. Now, they are needed the community’s help to keep it going. Richard and Charlotte Thompson are with Open Door House Ministry. You...
