College basketball rankings: Creighton cracks top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after signature win over Arkansas
Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history. So far, things are going well. Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-38 Loss vs. Texas Tech
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Jae'Lyn Withers and forward J.J. Traynor said after their loss to the Red Raiders:
CJ Fredrick explains why Kentucky's continuity is lacking despite Bahamas trip
The main reason John Calipari believes Kentucky (3-2) has struggled early, resulting in losses to Michigan State and Gonzaga, is because his team has not "practiced together" enough. "The biggest thing that happened to us offensively is we couldn't run anything because we had one or two guys, we haven't...
Tshiebwe leads No. 15 Kentucky against North Florida after 20-point game
North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 20 points in Kentucky's 88-72 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Kentucky finished 26-8 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 79.4...
Boise State vs. Utah State live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction
College football fans get a post-Thanksgiving treat when Boise State and Utah State meet in a Mountain West Conference clash on Friday afternoon. The Broncos are trying to remain undefeated in conference play, while the Aggies will be looking for a win over their division rival. The Broncos have won...
Unbeatens Nevada, Kansas State clash in Cayman Islands
Nevada and Kansas State will put their unblemished records on the line Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Cayman
Preview: No. 3 Kansas vs. Wisconsin
Grinding out a 43-42 win over Dayton in Wednesday's quarterfinals, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on No. 3 Kansas (5-0) in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals. The two schools are meeting for the first time since 1969 and for the first time ever on a neutral floor.
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
College football coaching search candidates: What we're hearing at Auburn, Nebraska, Arizona State and beyond
Sunday has all the indications of being a coaching free for all. There are currently eight openings now that the first has been filled with Charlotte hiring Michigan assistant Biff Poggi, but more changes are ahead. Though pink slips have been limited over the last few weeks, teams looking to...
Utah, Mississippi State clash in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game
Mississippi State and Utah will meet with an early-season trophy on the line in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State beat Marquette 58-55, while Utah edged its opponent, Georgia Tech, in a 68-64 contest. The championship game will be a match of power conference opponents and two teams searching to find an identity.
Gonzaga vs. Portland State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Portland State Vikings will take on the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Vikings had enough points to win and then some against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, taking their game 79-66. Portland State's Jorell Saterfield looked sharp as he had 26 points along with five rebounds.
College Basketball World Wants Prominent Coach To Be Fired
It's safe to say the Patrick Ewing experiment at Georgetown has run its course - at least that's what social media thinks. Following another disastrous loss this week, fans flocked to social media to suggest it's time to move on from the former Hoyas legend. A 9-28 record over the past two seasons seems to suggest they're right.
College Football Playoff, bowl predictions 2022: Paths the seven remaining contenders must follow
We are down to a Magnificent Seven: The seven teams with a realistic chance of advancing to the ninth College Football Playoff. The group is made up of the four remaining unbeatens, the only two one-loss teams left ... and LSU. These seven also include the reigning national champions, a program aiming to make its second straight CFP after missing the first seven entirely, another hoping to become the lowest-ranked team at this time to ever join the playoff, and yet another aiming to become the first two-loss team to ever advance into the four-team field.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Arkansas
Louisville trimmed a double-digit deficit to just five early in the second half, but No. 9 Arkansas used a 17-0 run to pull away for an 80-53 win at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. "They kept competing. They kept the pressure," UofL head coach Kenny Payne told the media. "They...
Kansas State on to Cayman final after OT win over Nevada
Markquis Nowell had nine of his season-high 29 points in overtime as Kansas State outlasted Nevada 96-87 Tuesday in the semifinals of the Cayman Island Classic in George Town, Cayman Islands. K-State will play LSU in the championship game Wednesday night. Nevada will face Akron in the third-place game. The...
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: USC moves to No. 5, Clemson jumps Alabama before Rivalry Week
There was a little more separation created between the contenders and those not quite ready for prime time following Week 12. Tennessee took a bad loss in more ways than one, and USC emerged from the Pac-12 pile to secure a spot in the league's title game. Rivalry week will surely bring some more unexpected results that could completely change how the College Football Playoff Rankings look entering the conference championship games ahead of Selection Sunday.
College football predictions, picks, odds: Alabama, Ohio State, Texas on upset alert in Week 13
After a few truly special weeks in a row, a regression to the mean was coming. Unfortunately, the penultimate week of the year was a flop with only one of four upset picks hitting -- and two ending in completely embarrassing fashion for us. Texas absolutely crushed Kansas 55-14, leaving...
'This is My Home': Stoops Talks His Commitment to Kentucky, New Contract Extension
It was publicly revealed yesterday that Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops had signed a contract extension on Nov. 11, keeping him in Lexington through the 2030 season. The deal lands Stoops at $9 million per season beginning in February 2023, an $8.6 million deal going along with his ...
Who are Kentucky’s top 25 boys’ high school basketball teams for 2022-23?
Clark County gets the most No. 1 votes from state’s high school coaches.
How to watch West Virginia vs. Purdue: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The #24 Purdue Boilermakers will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Purdue beat the Marquette Golden Eagles 75-70 last Tuesday. The Boilermakers...
