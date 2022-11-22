ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

FOX Sports

Tshiebwe leads No. 15 Kentucky against North Florida after 20-point game

North Florida Ospreys (1-3) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 20 points in Kentucky's 88-72 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Kentucky finished 26-8 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 79.4...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Preview: No. 3 Kansas vs. Wisconsin

<div id="embedVideoContainer_11451056" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c&channel=college-basketball&key=11451056&pcid=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c"></div>. <p></p>. <p>Grinding out a 43-42 win over Dayton in Wednesday's quarterfinals, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on No. 3 Kansas (5-0) in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals. The two schools are meeting for the first time since 1969 and for the first time ever on a neutral floor.</p>. <p>"Looking...
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1

Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

Utah, Mississippi State clash in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game

Mississippi State and Utah will meet with an early-season trophy on the line in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State beat Marquette 58-55, while Utah edged its opponent, Georgia Tech, in a 68-64 contest. The championship game will be a match of power conference opponents and two teams searching to find an identity.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Sports

Gonzaga vs. Portland State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

The Portland State Vikings will take on the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Vikings had enough points to win and then some against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, taking their game 79-66. Portland State's Jorell Saterfield looked sharp as he had 26 points along with five rebounds.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Prominent Coach To Be Fired

It's safe to say the Patrick Ewing experiment at Georgetown has run its course - at least that's what social media thinks. Following another disastrous loss this week, fans flocked to social media to suggest it's time to move on from the former Hoyas legend. A 9-28 record over the past two seasons seems to suggest they're right.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff, bowl predictions 2022: Paths the seven remaining contenders must follow

We are down to a Magnificent Seven: The seven teams with a realistic chance of advancing to the ninth College Football Playoff. The group is made up of the four remaining unbeatens, the only two one-loss teams left ... and LSU. These seven also include the reigning national champions, a program aiming to make its second straight CFP after missing the first seven entirely, another hoping to become the lowest-ranked team at this time to ever join the playoff, and yet another aiming to become the first two-loss team to ever advance into the four-team field.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Kansas State on to Cayman final after OT win over Nevada

Markquis Nowell had nine of his season-high 29 points in overtime as Kansas State outlasted Nevada 96-87 Tuesday in the semifinals of the Cayman Island Classic in George Town, Cayman Islands. K-State will play LSU in the championship game Wednesday night. Nevada will face Akron in the third-place game. The...
MANHATTAN, KS
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: USC moves to No. 5, Clemson jumps Alabama before Rivalry Week

There was a little more separation created between the contenders and those not quite ready for prime time following Week 12. Tennessee took a bad loss in more ways than one, and USC emerged from the Pac-12 pile to secure a spot in the league's title game. Rivalry week will surely bring some more unexpected results that could completely change how the College Football Playoff Rankings look entering the conference championship games ahead of Selection Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

