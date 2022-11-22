Read full article on original website
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
How To Achieve The Perfect Monochromatic Christmas Tree
If your Christmas décor vibe typically looks like one of Santa's elves traveled to your home and vomited miss-mash red and green decorations with no clearcut theme, then A. we love that, and B. you may want to sit this one out. Or maybe you want to switch it up this year? If you're looking for a simple, elegant, and stylish tree this holiday season, the monochromatic Christmas tree aesthetic may be your answer.
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
How To Hang Christmas Lights Outdoors
Hanging Christmas lights outdoors doesn't have to be overwhelming. Let's take it in stages and make it a fun holiday tradition. Christmas lights brighten the neighborhood with festive cheer. The cozy glow brings to mind hot cider, a crackling fireplace and the promise of family and friends gathered together. But...
Here’s How to Order Your Christmas Tree Online This Year
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Update: Amazon’s Black Friday sale gets you 62% off artificial Christmas trees from National Tree Company. These life-like holiday trees now start at just $150 with free shipping and home delivery. See the Christmas tree deals here. When it comes to buying a Christmas tree online, the earlier the better really; not only will you have to participate in the post-Thanksgiving mad dash, but you’ll have your pick of the litter. Much like selecting a gift for your friends or...
The Best Christmas Wreaths of 2022
The festive season is upon us. Maybe you’ve got your prized Christmas tree all decked out, but you don’t want the holiday cheer to stop there. So what’s the next logical play? Buying a beautiful wreath and hanging it on your front door certainly couldn’t hurt.
People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree
One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
Woman Has a Genius Hack for Decorating Your Entire House for Christmas Quickly
This is honestly brilliant.
Oprah Says This Christmas Tree Candle Will 'Fill the House with Cheer' — and It's 20% Off Right Now
Grab it while it’s back in stock Nothing signifies the beginning of the holiday season quite like the reveal of Oprah's Favorite Things. Oprah Winfrey's much-anticipated annual list of favorites is basically the Rolls Royce of holiday gift guides. It features a curated list of presents in every category — home, kitchen, fashion, books, makeup, and more — all of which have been fully vetted and hand-selected by the icon herself. Even better, each and every item is sold on Amazon to help make shopping a breeze. One item...
How to Dog-Proof Your Christmas Tree (Tips)
Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year! Unfortunately, it can also be a dangerous time of year for our beloved dogs. For these lovely pets, it could be a bit stressful and confusing to see a huge tree standing in the living room. New objects,...
One in Ten People Experience Fire-Related Safety Issues with Their Christmas Tree, Says Survey
It’s almost the holiday season, and if you’re opting for a real Christmas tree for its authentic look and scent, you’ll want to keep several things in mind to avoid accidents. Essential safety measures such as unplugging the lights before leaving the house or going to bed are nonnegotiable if you want to stay safe this holiday season. Take a look at these shocking statistics.
This Rooster Christmas Wreath Will Make Your Door Distinctive And Fun—And It’s 80% Off
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Your Christmas wreath is an essential part of your holiday decor. You can string...
Woman Loves Christmas So Much She Paints Temporary Mural on Glass Shower Door
It does look beautiful admittedly.
Woman Makes a “Snowy” Christmas Tree With the Help of Baby’s Breath
We are going to be doing this ASAP!
The importance of preparing your home and lawn for fall
Fall housePhoto by(Shutterstock/Amit Khoje) Fall is an exciting time of the year. Whether you like to cozy up with a comfy, oversized sweater, sip on hot chocolate, read a fall-themed book, enjoy bonfire nights with friends or just sit back and admire the gorgeous red leaves, there’s something beautiful for everyone.
