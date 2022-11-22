ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Where you can find $1.99 gas ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel

In honor of of Thanksgiving 2022, Sheetz is dropping gas prices for a limited time. The mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will be offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, according to a statement released on Nov. 20. Nick Ruffner, public relations manager...
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WRAL

Black Friday 2022 restaurant and retail freebies

This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. A number of retailers and restaurants are giving away gift cards, high value coupons, freebies and discounts when you shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year!. This list will be updated as more...
Kiplinger

Aldi, Lidl Cut Inflation-Rocked Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping

As inflation worries hover over the holidays, two no-frills, deep-discount grocery chains are cutting prices on Thanksgiving essentials in the weeks before the holiday. Aldi and Lidl, both German owned, are rolling back prices on ingredients their U.S. shoppers buy the most for Thanksgiving entertaining. Both chains are celebrated by fans for their quirkiness. Both are limited-assortment grocers carrying mostly store-brand products.
Thrillist

Every Store & Retailer Open on Thanksgiving This Year

Living a quick drive from the closest grocery store is almost as important on Turkey Day as the actual turkey. You're bound to forget something. God forbid it's the wine. And while several major retailers have already announced Thanksgiving closures—including Target, Walmart, and Costco—other stores will remain open for your last-minute necessities.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Black Friday at Costco Starts Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
C. Heslop

Consumers Prefer McDonald's To Walmart and Kroger

Consumers are saying McDonald's is their food place of choice over Walmart and Kroger. The fast food chain got this vote of confidence via people's shopping habits. The company has seen record profits and a market share increase.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

U.S. Retailers That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NY Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

