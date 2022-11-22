Read full article on original website
Saline County Expo Center accepting applications for Haag Scholarship
The Saline County Expo Center has announced that it is now accepting applications for the Oliver Haag Scholarship for the 2023 school year. Saline County students graduating high school in 2023 and entering college or a vocational school in the fall and majoring in an agricultural field are eligible to apply. The criteria for this scholarship are community involvement, strong school work ethics, and the desire to continue a post-secondary education in agriculture.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Atencio, Arthur Eugene; 47; St. Peters, Mo. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Leading Food Producer Announces $600 Million Expansion of Pizza Manufacturing Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Food producer Schwan announced an expansion of...
Salina Police Department swears in new officer Wednesday
Another special day for us. Our newest officer, Police Officer Lonna Savage, a US Navy Veteran, was sworn-in today. Officer Savage comes to us from Manhattan, Kansas, and was sworn-in by Training Sergeant Tim Brown. Officer Savage will be attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Basic Law Enforcement Academy...
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Salina Police Department adds two new officers
The Salina Police Department has two new officers! From the Salina Police Department Facebook page:
T-Bird men defeat Independence CC 80-70
INDEPENDENCE - With three players in double-figures and a pair of 40-point scoring halves, the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team pushed its winning streak to six games on Tuesday evening following an 80-70 road win over Independence Community College inside the Independence CC Gymnasium. Maintaining an unblemished record...
SUV rollover northwest of Salina injures two
A Saline County woman and her eight-year-old daughter were injured when the SUV they were in rolled northwest of Salina Tuesday afternoon. Brittney Walters, 28, of rural Salina, and her daughter were westbound on W. Stimmel Road in a 2004 Honda Pilot when she lost control of the SUV, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The SUV went off the south side of the road, struck a fence, and rolled, coming to rest on its side.
🎥Hundreds participate in, watch Salina Downtown Parade of Lights
Salina Downtown, Inc., got the holiday season underway Saturday, first with a Holiday Festival in the afternoon and then with the Parade of Lights at night. Hundreds bundled in coats and blankets braved the cold to watch the annual parade down Santa Fe Avenue. At the conclusion, people gathered at Campbell Plaza for the lighting of the community tree.
Police investigating power tool theft in central Salina
A number of power tools were stolen from a residence in central Salina over the weekend. A 56-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between Friday and Sunday, slightly more than $1,000 worth of Milwaukee and Bosch power tools were stolen from a property he owns in the 400 block of W. Prescott Avenue.
KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Local couple to reopen grocery store in La Crosse
LA CROSSE — A couple from La Crosse has purchased the Rush County Grocery and will reopen it after the first of the year as B' Hometown Market. Rush County has been without a grocery store since August when Rush County Grocery was seized by the state for nonpayment of taxes.
Arson believed to be cause of car fire in west-central Salina
A car fire early Wednesday morning in west-central Salina is being investigated as an arson. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers and Salina Fire Department personnel were called to the 200 block of S. Clark Street for the report of a car fire. When they arrived,...
Two Lindsborg teens injured when pickup rolls at Coronado Heights
CORONADO HEIGHTS - Two teens from Lindsborg were injured Sunday night after the pickup they were in rolled coming down the road from Coronado Heights in southern Saline County. A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado pickup down the hill when the pickup failed to negotiate a curve...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Chauncey Baxter!
Congratulations to Chauncey Baxter of Salina, the Week 11 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Chauncey, who scored 13 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
2 hospitalized in Salina after I-70 rear-end crash
DICKINSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Leannitta M. Heller, 36, Solomon, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile east of Solomon. The Dodge rear-ended a 2001 Ford Excursion driven...
SUV found abandoned in central Salina after pursuit Friday
Police are looking for the person who led officers and troopers on a high-speed chase through parts of Salina Friday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer observed a white 2013 GMC Terrain pulling out of a travel center parking lot in the 1900 block of N. Ninth Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday. It was believed to have been driven by someone police were looking for, so the officer began following the SUV.
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
Salina to Install Multiple Cameras
Salina City Commissioners Monday unanimously voted to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. Commissioners were told the automatic license plate reader cameras enhance law enforcement’s...
Great Bend police officers make two drug-related arrests
Officers with the Great Bend Police Department have made two drug-related arrests over the past week. On Nov. 17 at approximately 3:36 p.m, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic for a moving violation. During the traffic stop, police K-9 Menta was deployed to perform a free-air sniff around the vehicle. Following a K-9 indication, officers performed a search of the vehicle.
